I'm gifting my friends my 6 all-time favourite haircare buys for a glossy, salon-worthy blow dry

What's more perfect than giving the gift of good hair for Christmas?

Picture of hair styling products on a white bed, on a white background with selfie of Sennen Prickett, with blue bows and cream swatches
(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)
Sennen Prickett's avatar
By
published
in Features

From friends and colleagues to family members and even comments from my mutual followers on Instagram, I'm often quizzed on my haircare routine - whether that be my shampoo of choice or how I achieve my blow-dried locks.

All these questions have left me thinking, what's better than gifting my all-time favourite haircare and styling buys to my nearest and dearest this festive season? Well, I'm here to let the (no so secret) secret out of the bag, I'm talking one of the best shampoos for fine hair, a frizz-shielding mist and one of the best hair straighteners on the market.

The 6 haircare essentials I'm gifting my friends for glossy strands this Christmas

In my opinion, you're either someone who loves giving gifts or finds yourself scrambling at the last-minute trying to think of a present idea. Although I would place myself in the former category, it doesn't mean that I'm immune from struggling to think of Christmas gifts for friends. So, this year I've decided to gift my loved ones my all-time favourite haircare buys, because, as a Beauty Writer, it's my bread and butter.

After years of not styling my naturally pin-straight strands, I feel like I've finally cracked the code to making my locks appear as though I have just stepped out of the salon. My faux blow dry has garnered me so many compliments this year thanks to its bouncy, voluminous and dimensional nature. In fact, you'd never know that I have naturally very straight, limp and flat strands.

As someone with oily-prone hair, the key is all in the prep. Firstly, I apply the Remi scalp exfoliator to help extend the time between my hair wash days. Then, I reach for the Living Proof Full Shampoo and Conditioner to gently cleanse my strands, whilst bolstering volume and lift at my roots. Roughly once a week, I replace the conditioner with Gisou's Honey Gloss Hair Mask to give my tresses extra hydration, nourishment and shine.

While my hair is still damp, I liberally spritz the cult classic Color Wow Dream Coat spray throughout my locks, helping to keep frizz at bay and offer heat protection prior to going in with my hair straighteners.

Collage of photos showing Sennen&#039;s faux blow dry brunette hair

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

For those wondering why I keep labelling it as a 'faux blow dry', well, once my hair is fully dry, I glide the Remington straighteners through my strands before turning them inwards 90 degrees at the ends of my hair. This gives the blow dry effect, without getting into a tangle with a round brush and one of the best hair dryers. Finally, I finish my routine by locking my hairstyle in place with the John Frieda Extra Strong Signature Hairspray.

For those wanting to go the extra mile, I have an honourable hair fragrance to mention. Leaving a trail of fragrance behind you as you swoosh your strands about, Fenty Hair's The Mista Hair & Body Fragrance Mist is guaranteed to offer a long-lasting scent that always gets me compliments - it quite literally sticks around in my locks for days.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.