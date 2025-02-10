My fine hair refuses to hold a style unless I use this one specific product

Most days, I'm grateful for my low-maintenance hair. I can wash it in the evening, wake up, brush it through and walk out the door. But, on the occasions when I want to add in some bouncy curls or beachy waves, they'd drop out in minutes. That was until I discovered a product that changed everything.

Even equipped with the best curling irons for fine hair and attempting every trick on how to make curls last longer, I could never get my hair to play ball. I'd spend hours curling and styling my hair for it to fall out before I'd even left the house or salon. It was incredibly annoying. Despite trying what seemed like all of the best hair styling products, I felt like my hair would never do what I wanted.

Then one day I discovered a styling product that transformed my hair's staying power. Since then, I've used it religiously when curling or blow-drying my hair and the results are so impressive. My hair actually holds a curl or style all day long, even sometimes for a couple of days - which never happened before. The best part? It's so affordable and easy to use.

The only hair product that keeps my curls in place all day long

If you're desperate for the big reveal, I'll put you out of your misery. My most trusted and beloved hair styling aid is L'Oréal Professionnel Tecni.ART Flex Pli Thermo Modelling Spray. Quite the mouthful I'll admit, but she's so worth it. This lightweight spray can be used on wet or dry hair and is activated by heat to hold any shape created by your hair tool, all day.

L'Oréal Professionnel Tecni.ART Flex Pli Thermo Modelling Spray Check Amazon RRP: £19.05 I mist this spray on slightly damp hair after roughly blow drying and just before I use my curling tongs. I apply it on the ends, brush through and leave it to air dry for a couple of minutes. The clever heat-activated spray holds whatever shape you've created without adding the dreaded crispy finish some styling products give. After I've sprayed my hair and curled it, I brush it through and add a light misting of hairspray before brushing out.

The results are amazing. My hair is left so soft, yet my curls are intact for days. It's truly a miracle worker. I've tried what feels like every styling product on the market and nothing has ever worked as hard as this has. It's never let me down - quite simply, I couldn't be without it.

Annie's hair an hour after curling, with Tecni.ART Pli Shaper applied on the left side only (Image credit: Future / Annie Milroy)

In the image above I've used the L'Oréal Professionnel Tecni.ART Pli Shaper on the left side of my hair and not on the right. This is after leaving my heat-styled curls for an hour and brushing them out. The bounce, hold and natural finish the styling product gives is unmatched. So, if like me you suffer from hair hold issues, this might just transform your styling routine.

It's also worth noting that I've often spotted this product in many a hair stylist's kit, so I'm in good company. I've worked on hundreds of photoshoots in my time as a beauty writer, and I often see this bad boy being misted through a model's hair. If it's good enough for the pros, it's good enough for me.