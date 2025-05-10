This leave in conditioner has banished my unwanted frizz and flyaways in the UK’s ever-changing weather

From unexpected heatwaves to spring showers, I can't keep up with the ever-changing weather of the UK - and neither can my hair. The fluctuating forecasts have left it constantly static, leaving me with that awful feeling of strands clinging to my face.

If you also have fine hair, you might be able to understand the joys of battling static strands. While one of the best conditioners for fine hair can help keep tresses in order, for the most part, sometimes I find myself waking up with my hair pointing in all sorts of directions - a job that even one of the best hair straighteners couldn't fix.

The key to reducing static hair is all about minimising the dryness of your hair, meaning a serious hydration hit is in order. Which is exactly why I've found myself consistently reaching for R+Co's Sun Catcher Leave-In Conditioner over the past few weeks - so much so that it's even earned a special place on my desk. Helping to hydrate, smooth and protect my strands, this gem of a buy is so good that it deserves to be on your radar too.

Why I've been reaching for R+Co's Leave-In Conditioner all season long

For context, I have fairly long, fine hair that is particularly prone to knottiness and getting greasy quickly. I wash my hair every other day, using one of my favourite three cleansing shampoos for oily hair, to conquer the oiliness; however, frequent washing can sometimes leave my hair feeling dry - which, in turn, leads to staticity. With all that said, leave-in conditioners are a non-negotiable in my haircare routine for boosting hydration and helping to detangle - and trust me, I've tried a lot of them.

Static hair saviour R+Co Sun Catcher Vitamin C Leave in Conditioner View at Face The Future $24 at Garmentory (US) $32 at Nordstrom RRP: £26 Ideal for those strands needing some TLC or an extra boost of hydration, this nourishing leave-in conditioner is jam-packed with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to indulgently moisturise the strands, while also shielding them from UV damage. The formula also boasts the likes of radish root extract, coconut oil and vegetable collagen to improve scalp circulation, prevent breakage and strengthen the hair. The result? Glossy, healthy-looking tresses that smell great too.

As someone with fine, greasy-prone hair, it's essential that a leave-in conditioner nourishes and hydrates my strands without weighing them down. Thankfully, the lightweight nature of this formula does just the job. It quickly absorbs into the hair, immediately allowing me to seamlessly pass my brush through without any tugging or knottiness.

I'm sceptical when it comes to applying cream products onto dry hair, however I found that rubbing the formula between my palms before running my hands through my hair helped evenly distribute the product. It does a stellar job at quickly fixing frizz, flyaways and calming static strands, keeping them at bay throughout the changing humidity levels. Not just that, but my hair also feels and looks healthy and hydrated - plus, boasts a natural shine.

Sennen after applying the R+Co Sun Catcher Leave-In Conditioner onto dry hair. (Image credit: Future / Sennen Prickett)

I do require quite a few pumps to achieve my desired amount, as the applicator doesn't dispense a lot of the formula at once - granted, my hair is quite long. That said, I've had my current bottle for three months and I'm only a third of my way through it - despite using it after every hair wash.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ok, this might not be totally essential, but I can't help but also mention its gorgeous fresh scent that remains in your hair for days after applying. It boasts notes of white cedarwood, tobacco leaf, pine needles and waterlily, which delivers a freshly green fragrance.

How to use R+Co's Suncatcher Leave-In Conditioner

This formula is designed to be applied after washing, in towel-dried hair. The pump allows you to carefully dispense your needed amount, before using your palms and fingers to work the cream through the lengths of your strands. After using one of the best hair dryers, if your tresses are still experiencing frizz, flyaways and static energy, you can then reapply the product onto dry hair for an added boost of hydration.