The £8 shampoo that tackles my greasy hair better than any luxury product

If you struggle with your hair becoming greasy soon after washing, I may have found the solution for you and it arrives in the form of Aveeno's Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Conditioner range...

It's not an exaggeration to say that I've tried and tested an abundance of the best shampoos for fine hair , doubled with an array of best conditioners for fine hair, in hopes of finding the hero products that just work for my hair type. For context, I have fine hair (but lots of it) and my scalp tends to get oily quickly - typically I have to wash my hair every other day or drench my roots in the best dry shampoo for oily hair . That was until I tried the Aveeno Clarify and Shine Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Conditioner.

With a formula that boasts soothing and moisturising properties, whilst being lightweight enough to avoid weighing your hair down, here's why Aveeno's clarifying duo are must-have buys for your haircare routine...

Why Aveeno's Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Conditioner are the only products I use to wash my hair

Although housed in not so glamorous curved bottles, the attention is on the formula that's inside. The sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner offer a soothing blend of oat and apple cider vinegar, that is kind on sensitive skin.

Aveeno Clarify and Shine Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo View at Amazon RRP: £7.99 There’s a reason Aveeno's Clarify and Shine Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo went viral. If you struggle with an itchy, dry and congested scalp, this gentle shampoo might just be your answer. Packed with botanical ingredients, it gets to work soothing your scalp and reducing any build-up of product, without stripping any of its natural oils. Aveeno Clarify and Shine Apple Cider Vinegar Conditioner View at Amazon RRP: £7.99 Complete your clarifying hair washing routine with Aveeno’s coordinating Apple Cider Vinegar Conditioner. Made from colloidal oats, this conditioner has moisture and hydration at its core as it works to replenish your hair for a shiny, healthy-looking finish.

I must admit, I ordered this shampoo and conditioner on a whim when completing one of my spontaneous Amazon orders. I didn't have high hopes for its results, after trialling many other products that didn't live up to the same promises, but as it turns out, I stand corrected.

With a cocktail of skin moisturising and pH balanced ingredients, the duo work to gently clarify congested scalps, whilst maintaining the hydration of your locks and leaving you with a natural, glossy shine - all which I can confirm to be true. So, when I saw the pair were going viral on social media a few months later, I can't say I was surprised.

Despite being initially apprehensive about the hero apple cider vinegar ingredient, the scent isn't overwhelming or offensive, instead it boasts a fresh and almost fruity fragrance. As for the shampoo, I found even the smallest amount of product to lather extremely well, meaning a little goes a long way - which is a huge plus in my books.

Not only do they champion great formulas that rival luxury haircare products, but they are also affordable. Plus, a handy shopping top tip I've discovered is that they're often on sale on Amazon, so it's good to keep an eye out and stock up whenever they're on offer.

How to use the Aveeno shampoo and conditioner

Those with hair on the oily side, you'll be pleased to know that this pair are safe for daily use. Just like any other shampoo, apply it generously onto your wet hair, massaging it onto your scalp through to the ends. I also recommend investing in a shampoo brush, such as this Coco & Eve Shampoo Brush, to not only allow for a deep cleanse and exfoliation but to stimulate your scalp for healthy hair growth. Then, simply rinse your hair thoroughly before running the conditioner evenly through the ends of your hair.

How long does the hair last in between washes before it gets greasy?

Obviously, the answer to this question is personal to you and can vary depending on your scalp and hair type. As for mine, previously my locks could only last 2 days before it started looking greasy and needed washing.

Now, since adopting this duo into my haircare routine, my hair can last anywhere between two and five days before needing to be washed - this depends on various factors including the temperature, humidity and how often I'm styling my hair in between washes. However, I've also found that shampooing my locks twice keeps the grease at bay for longer, as it feels fully cleanses my scalp of impurities, excess oil and product buildup.