This trending trick for natural-looking, beachy waves has completely changed the way I style my hair

As someone with naturally straight hair, I'll jump at any opportunity to give my strands some body, bounce and texture.

From my trusted BaByliss curler, which I've had for over a decade now and declare one of the best curling tongs I've ever got my hands on, to overnight heatless curls, I've tried it all. But, one style I've never been able to get the knack of is mermaid waves. From the clunky triple-barrelled tools to the deeply creased finish, there's something about the look that's never sat right with me.

And it's almost as if social media heard my concerns. I stumbled across a clever yet unusual trick that's designed to unlock effortlessly natural waves, and so I had to put it to the test. Let's just say, if you also experience my hair waving frustrations, you might want to listen up - this method has completely changed the way I style my tresses.

What is the trending crimp and curl method?

While I envy those with naturally beachy waves, there's something about using a triple-barrelled waving tool on my straight hair that is reminiscent of the deeply creased and crimped strands that were once everywhere - hence, I've always steered clear.

However, in perfect timing, a week after the new ghd Wave tool landed on my desk, the trending 'crimp and curl' method popped up on my Instagram feed. So, naturally, I had to give it a go to see if it could convert me into a waver lover. Spoiler: I've been rocking wavy tresses ever since.

If you're wondering exactly what the method involves, the clue is in its name. The trick encourages alternating between using a waver and a curling tong with each strand of hair.

While it might sound complicated, it's actually quicker than you might think - and the outcome is tresses with a tousled appearance that mimic having spent a day at the beach. This look avoids that dreaded creased effect, making it effortlessly perfect for both day and evening looks.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

Using a mermaid waver on my entire head of hair would typically take me roughly 20 minutes, as you're required to do multiple clamps through the lengths of your hair.

While you might think using two tools would create extra faff, and double the time it takes to style, I found quite the opposite. Because the curling wand only requires one 'wrap' per strand, this trick shaved styling time in half - with each side of my hair taking roughly 5-6 minutes to do.

I was initially hesitant as to how this method would work. I couldn't quite picture the difference in curls blending well together, however I was proven completely wrong. They effortlessly merge together, adding a natural-looking texture and dimension to my strands - which, as someone with straight hair, I was very pleased with.

Crimp and curl essentials

Want to try your hand at the hair styling trick? You'll need to equip your arsenal with the following three essential buys. Don't forget to douse your tresses with one of the best heat protection sprays prior to picking up the curling wands.