Cat Deeley doesn’t have time for spray tans, so she relies on these at-home tanners instead

Ever wondered which exact self-tan creates Cat Deeley's enviable golden glow? You'll be pleased to know that we've just uncovered the two staple buys behind it all - and now we're investing in them too.

Celebrities often have an enviable streak-free glow, as if they've just touched down from a 10-day tropical beach holiday. You may assume that most A-listers have regular appointments with a spray tan booth, so there's always an edge of intrigue when they reveal their self-tanning product of choice - whether that's the best fake tan for mature skin or one of the best gradual tans.

After doing a deep dive into Cat Deeley's beauty routine (and discovering she uses a plethora of the woman&home beauty team's go-to products), naturally, our next mission was to scout out the secret to her gorgeous television-ready glow. Spoiler, we found the two exact self-tan buys she keeps stashed away in her beauty arsenal and now we want to get our hands on them too.

The two tanning buys Cat Deeley relies on for her television-worthy glow

If you're as intrigued by Deeley's self-tan staples as we are, she recently gave us a rare insight into the two must-have buys that she relies on to give her complexion a sun-kissed appearance. Each boasting stellar star rating reviews by an array of customers, it's clear that Cat isn't the only fan.

Self Glow by James Read Endless Summer Everyday Tan Lotion View at Space NK RRP: £44 Formulated with an array of natural ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, shea butter and fermented aloe vera, this gradual tan not only imparts an enviable natural golden glow but is also designed to nourish, soften and soothe your complexion - while also working to strengthen the skin barrier. This easy-to-apply lotion is incredibly buildable, which means you can tailor it to suit your desired level of glow. St Moriz Advanced Express Tan Foaming Water View at Amazon $15.99 at Walmart RRP: £10.99 For a more affordable option, Cat also swears by St Moriz' Foaming Tan Water, which is enriched with vitamin E to help hydrate and nourish the skin, while also revealing a lit-from-within bronzed glow. This transfer-resistant formula boasts a developing time of just one hour but continues to build a glow for up to 48 hours, for a sun-kissed complexion.

When quizzed by The Telegraph as to whether she opts for regular spray tan appointments, Deeley admitted: “I don’t have time for that, I just try to keep my tan topped up on a semi-regular basis following any holiday."

In fact, the presenter revealed her favourite self-tan formula to be Endless Summer Gradual Tan by James Read, which delivers a stellar natural glow: "I like fake tan to help me not look Casper the Ghost white, but also not nineties ‘gravy brown’ fake,” she says.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Karwai Tang / Contributor)

As for the St Moriz buy in question, the presenter revealed the exact product she relies on in an interview with Get The Gloss - the Advanced Express Tan Foaming Water: "I still use fake tan but much less and much more subtly. I use St Moriz Advanced Express Tan Foaming Water, it’s a light mousse that I put on with a brush." Consider us sold!