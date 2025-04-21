We've found the two styling tools behind Cat Deeley's effortless television-ready curled hair

Gracing television screens across the nation every week with her perfectly preened caramel locks, Cat Deeley continuously serves us hair inspiration - and thankfully she isn't shy to share her product recommendations.

We've already uncovered a plethora of the must-have products within Cat Deeley's beauty routine, many of which feature in our team's very own beauty collections, including her go-to self-tan for a natural bronzed glow to her favourite shampoo that boosts shine.

On the topic of hair, our latest mission is to scout out the hair tools that Deeley relies on for her effortlessly curled swoon-worthy strands. Thankfully she's lifted the lid on her personal hair styling recommendations for days when she's not filming, including one of the best hot brushes and the best curling iron for thick hair.

If you've ever wondered exactly how the presenter achieves her salon-worthy curly blow dried strands upon each and every appearance, we've found the two tools that Deeley keeps in her hair styling arsenal - and they're not as expensive as you may think.

Deeley might be a firm believer of haircare being a worthwhile investment, but her hair tools of choice boast semi-affordable price tags. In an interview with Good Housekeeping she said: "I would always spend money on my hair. You can spend £400 on a pair of shoes that you wear once in a blue moon, but you wear your hair every day."

While you may find her bathroom cabinets stocked with her favourite Kérastase Nutritive Bain Satin Riche Shampoo or the Nutritive Masquintense Riche Hair Mask, our interest was piqued by the hair tool collection behind Deeley's luscious locks.

Surprisingly, the present tries to keep her hair washing schedule as minimal as possible in order to maintain the health of her hair, she admitted: "I try not to wash it too often because I don’t think that does it any good (well, not my hair anyway)."

However, Deeley broke down the details of the styling routine she follows on her designated hair wash days, including how she achieves her enviable at-home bouncy blow dry: "I’ll give my hair a dry while using the BondiBoost Blowout Brush Pro – although it’s never quite as good as a proper blow-dry – and then I tend to use the T3 SinglePass Curl curling iron to give my hair a bit of movement." Now we know exactly how to recreate Cat Deeley's salon-worthy strands, we'll definitely be trying our hand at it.