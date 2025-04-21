We've found the two styling tools behind Cat Deeley's effortless television-ready curled hair
Unlocking a blow dry that's full of body and bounce, these results are set to give anyone hair envy
Gracing television screens across the nation every week with her perfectly preened caramel locks, Cat Deeley continuously serves us hair inspiration - and thankfully she isn't shy to share her product recommendations.
We've already uncovered a plethora of the must-have products within Cat Deeley's beauty routine, many of which feature in our team's very own beauty collections, including her go-to self-tan for a natural bronzed glow to her favourite shampoo that boosts shine.
On the topic of hair, our latest mission is to scout out the hair tools that Deeley relies on for her effortlessly curled swoon-worthy strands. Thankfully she's lifted the lid on her personal hair styling recommendations for days when she's not filming, including one of the best hot brushes and the best curling iron for thick hair.
Cat Deeley's two favourite hair tools for her healthy-looking tresses
If you've ever wondered exactly how the presenter achieves her salon-worthy curly blow dried strands upon each and every appearance, we've found the two tools that Deeley keeps in her hair styling arsenal - and they're not as expensive as you may think.
Cat's Curling Tong
RRP: £159.99
This lightweight tool is the curling tong behind Cat Deeley's enviable curls. Boasting five adjustable heat settings and the ability to create bouncy, glossy curls with its 25mm ceramic barrel, which maintains a consistent temperature throughout styling to avoid unnecessary damage, this curler is set to deliver a hairstyle with voluminous, long-lasting hold.
Cat's Hot Brush
RRP: £67.99
Working to dry, style and volumise, this hot brush is the answer to Cat's strands that are full of body and bounce. The versatile oval-shaped styler is designed with 360° airflow vents to allow for fast drying time, while its dual bristles and ionic technology help to detangle, smooth and reduce flyaways. The result? An at-home blow dry that boasts some oomph!
Deeley might be a firm believer of haircare being a worthwhile investment, but her hair tools of choice boast semi-affordable price tags. In an interview with Good Housekeeping she said: "I would always spend money on my hair. You can spend £400 on a pair of shoes that you wear once in a blue moon, but you wear your hair every day."
While you may find her bathroom cabinets stocked with her favourite Kérastase Nutritive Bain Satin Riche Shampoo or the Nutritive Masquintense Riche Hair Mask, our interest was piqued by the hair tool collection behind Deeley's luscious locks.
Surprisingly, the present tries to keep her hair washing schedule as minimal as possible in order to maintain the health of her hair, she admitted: "I try not to wash it too often because I don’t think that does it any good (well, not my hair anyway)."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
However, Deeley broke down the details of the styling routine she follows on her designated hair wash days, including how she achieves her enviable at-home bouncy blow dry: "I’ll give my hair a dry while using the BondiBoost Blowout Brush Pro – although it’s never quite as good as a proper blow-dry – and then I tend to use the T3 SinglePass Curl curling iron to give my hair a bit of movement." Now we know exactly how to recreate Cat Deeley's salon-worthy strands, we'll definitely be trying our hand at it.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
-
-
Ruth Langsford's bold cricket jumper is convincing me to wear yellow long after Easter is over
Her knitwear is an easy way to work the butter yellow trend into your wardrobe
By Caroline Parr
-
I've bought this M&S hidden support vest in three colours - it's comfy, smoothing and perfect for summer
For just £12, this everyday base layer comes with plenty of benefits
By Matilda Stanley
-
Budget to Blowout: The only three cleansing shampoos I rely on to keep my greasy hair at bay
These three deeply cleansing formulas do a stellar job at prolonging the time between each hair wash
By Sennen Prickett
-
Claudia Winkleman uses this nifty fake tan to unlock her recognisable bronzed holiday-like glow
The presenter surprisingly relies on these clever self-tan wipes for her bronzed complexion
By Sennen Prickett
-
A glossy shine was never possible on my dyed blonde hair, until I tried this £17 spray - now my strands glisten
Offering silky-softness and instant shine, this easy-to-use blow-dry treatment has transformed my frazzled, faux blonde lengths...
By Naomi Jamieson
-
We were fully ready to embrace pastels until we saw Sarah Jessica Parker's liquorice manicure
Liquorice nails for spring? Groundbreaking
By Naomi Jamieson
-
Jennifer Aniston's stylist uses these two shampoos to maintain her iconic, glossy strands
And he's shared a helpful washing trick that keeps her hair cleaner for longer...
By Sennen Prickett
-
Charlize Theron would want SPF, moisturiser and lip balm on a desert island, and so would we
We couldn't help but wonder: What are our beauty team's desert island picks?
By Naomi Jamieson
-
Judi Dench's makeup artist uses this lightweight anti-redness cream instead of foundation
This pistachio-hued formula neutralises a rosy skin tone and is a favourite of our beauty team
By Sennen Prickett
-
If you only wear one nail colour this spring, let it be essie’s Atelier At The Bay
Has a pastel yellow manicure been calling your name this season? Essie has the perfect buttery hue...
By Naomi Jamieson