Cat Deeley's beauty routine is a who's-who of our team's favourite, holy-grail products
From our go-to primers and moisturisers to the makeup brands we all adore, Cat Deeley is our kindred beauty spirit...
When it comes to celebrity beauty buys, more often than not they're pricey and somewhat unattainable. Cat Deeley's beauty routine, on the other hand, is like an amalgamation of all our team's favourites.
Skincare and makeup are subjective, what works for some may not work for others. We likely all have our go-to best face moisturiser, let's say or best mascara that we purchase time and time again, regardless of whether it's universally popular. That said, it is always validating when said product is also a favourite of someone else's. Moreso when that someone is of the celebrity description. Now, not to brag, but our entire beauty team is enjoying that very feeling right now as it turns out Cat Deeley is a fan of not one but seven products we too adore.
So, if you're looking to nab a few tried and tested beauty buys (backed by both journalists and A-listers alike), these are the primers, glow-boosters, blushes and tools we - and perhaps soon, you - have in common with Cat Deeley...
The 7 Cat Deeley beauty favourites we also adore
As mentioned the woman&home beauty team and Cat Deeley appear to be birds of a feather when it comes to our makeup bags - or at least, when it comes to her on-screen look. How do we know this, you ask? Well, per an interview Deeley's makeup artist Lindsay Bown, (who often does her makeup for This Morning appearances) gave with Hello! Magazine, we counted seven products we have in common.
The 7 beauty staples we and Cat Deeley love
The Victoria Beckham By Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser and Merit Flush Blush were among the products Bown uses to give Deeley her on-screen glow. And naturally, we've cited exactly why you should consider adding them to your own stash - thus joining our little beauty collective.
RRP: from £60
MUA Lindsay Bown shared that she loves using this Victoria Beckham Beauty moisturiser as a base for Deeley's makeup. Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett is also a fan: "Formulated with Augustinus Bader’s innovative skincare technology, this lightweight yet indulgent moisturiser is a treat for my thirsty skin. I have a fairly sensitive complexion, however, this formula quickly absorbs into the skin, leaving it softer, smoother and radiant - without causing any reaction. It also gets extra points for working effortlessly underneath makeup, prepping the skin with a rich hydration hit, minus any pilling."
RRP: £58
Bown revealed that Deeley wears these patches en route to the studio and Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim understands why. "I love that Cat wears these in the car on the way to This Morning - swap being chauffeured to a TV studio with being screeched awake by a toddler and you’ve got the main reason I use them. The cool hydrogel is drenched in skincare, far more generously than most eye patches, yet my poor tired peepers absorb the lot in 15 minutes, tops. They plump and de-puff to such a degree they’re the next best thing to 8 hours sleep (although what I’d give to have both)."
RRP: £22
Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar swears by this curler: "While I know too much use is probably not good for my lashes, I cannot leave the house without curling my lashes, and the one curler I have stood by and raved about to everyone for years is the Kevyn Aucoin eyelash curler. I'm quite fortunate to have long lashes and a wide lash line, however, that does sometimes make curling challenging and I can end up with pinching of the skin or scrunching of the lashes that don't always fit in. But the Kevyn Aucoin curler is perfect - it's wider and deeper than others I've tried, so it fits my lashes well without catching or kinking. It also has a really nice level of movement to it, so it isn't awkward to use and gives lashes an effective, lasting curl."
RRP: from £28
Another skin prep favourite in Bown's kit for Deeley's The Morning glam is Ilia's The Base Face Milk - and it's also one of Digital Beauty Writer Naomi Jamieson's favourites for a glowy makeup look. "This milky moisturiser feels so lightweight but really quenches my dry skin and leaves the perfect amount of dewiness behind, which shines through my foundation - without causing any cakiness or separation. It feels cooling and is my go-to in the summertime - especially when I just want something fresh that won't cling or feel too heavy."
RRP: £26
Deeley and Digital Beauty Editor Aleesha Badkar, share an affinity with Merit's blush and even wear the exact same shade - Beverly Hills. "Since trying when it first launched, this blush has become one of my go-to's - especially for busy days, as it's really easy to use and convenient to take out for top-ups," says Aleesha: "The soft, comfortable formula blends really nicely. It goes on relatively light but is very buildable, making it easy to control how much goes on, which I've found is not always the case with liquid or cream blushes. Given its creaminess, it's also really impressive how well it stays on the skin too. I also love the flattering shade range. Like Cat, I use Beverly Hills, which is a soft peachy pink that just adds a lovely soft, warm finish to any look. Similar to the TV host, I love to use it with the Merit Bronze Balm to create a soft contour."
RRP: from £65
Another mutual favourite between Deeley and Beauty Ed, Fiona is the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum. "I’ve used this absolute classic on and off for years," says Fiona, adding: "I usually return to it when my skin’s at the end of its tether with me trying all the next big things, and I want a reliably good serum that quietly does its job. Said job is to hydrate, plump lines and re-energise collagen-producing cells with peptides. As well as working hard this is a joy to use, with a silky texture and weightily-luxurious glass pipette bottle that’s very pleasing in the hand."
RRP: £32
This liner is a special one, as our entire beauty team love it (along with most of the Victoria Beckham Beauty products), but Aleesha uses it almost daily. "I'm not much of an eye makeup person but I love to use just a touch of the brown Satin Kajal Liner for some subtle enhancement." She notes that the shade 'Cocoa,' sits perfectly between warm and cool but it's the texture that won her over. "I like to use brown liner in the inner corner of my eyes to create a snatched almond shape and just on the very edge of my outer lash line to add a subtle depth to my look - but these too different uses require very different textures, one that can't be so dry that it won't draw on my lash edge but not too wet lest it create a mess in the corners. The magical formula of this liner somehow does it both, without flaking or smudging."
