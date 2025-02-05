Cat Deeley's beauty routine is a who's-who of our team's favourite, holy-grail products

When it comes to celebrity beauty buys, more often than not they're pricey and somewhat unattainable. Cat Deeley's beauty routine, on the other hand, is like an amalgamation of all our team's favourites.

Skincare and makeup are subjective, what works for some may not work for others. We likely all have our go-to best face moisturiser, let's say or best mascara that we purchase time and time again, regardless of whether it's universally popular. That said, it is always validating when said product is also a favourite of someone else's. Moreso when that someone is of the celebrity description. Now, not to brag, but our entire beauty team is enjoying that very feeling right now as it turns out Cat Deeley is a fan of not one but seven products we too adore.

So, if you're looking to nab a few tried and tested beauty buys (backed by both journalists and A-listers alike), these are the primers, glow-boosters, blushes and tools we - and perhaps soon, you - have in common with Cat Deeley...

As mentioned the woman&home beauty team and Cat Deeley appear to be birds of a feather when it comes to our makeup bags - or at least, when it comes to her on-screen look. How do we know this, you ask? Well, per an interview Deeley's makeup artist Lindsay Bown, (who often does her makeup for This Morning appearances) gave with Hello! Magazine, we counted seven products we have in common.

The 7 beauty staples we and Cat Deeley love

The Victoria Beckham By Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser and Merit Flush Blush were among the products Bown uses to give Deeley her on-screen glow. And naturally, we've cited exactly why you should consider adding them to your own stash - thus joining our little beauty collective.