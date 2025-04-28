Things revealed about the royals' skincare routines over the years, from Meghan Markle's serum to Kate Middleton's moisturiser

If you're going to take a leaf out of anyone's skincare book, you'd do well for it to be a glowy goddess frequently in the public eye with access to the best products and expertise. This is why paying attention to all the things revealed about the royals' skincare routines is particularly wise.

Of course, some of their approaches to beauty may be unattainable for the rest of us - like Queen Camilla reportedly summoning a certain facialist to the palace - however many of the royals are rather relatable when it comes to their bathroom essentials. Indeed, Meghan Markle's cleanser and Kate Middleton's moisturiser are ones you can get your hands on easily too.

So, if you want to achieve radiance worthy of a princess, look no further. We have rounded-up everything that has been revealed over the years about the royals' routines - either by themselves or those in the know - and you'll be sure to be inspired...

32 things revealed about the royals' skincare routines

Meghan Markle's go-to serum

Meghan Markle is a fan of glycolic acid, revealing to Allure that she turns to one from Jan Marini. "I've been using their serum lately," the Duchess of Sussex shared in the interview. "It's a nice glycolic one that makes your skin really glowy." The ingredient is believed to have a smoothing and hydrating effect.

Kate Middleton's overnight favourite

Kate Middleton relies on a key serum for her evening skincare. "Our source at the palace confirms that they gave Kate the [Beauti] Beauty Sleep Elixir, which is regularly replenished on her dressing table," Leila Aalam, founder of Beuti, told Harper's Bazaar. It contains 14 plant-based oils that work to slow ageing.

Princess Diana's party tweak

While the right beauty products are important, Princess Diana knew lifestyle matters just as much for a radiant complexion. "After I started working with her, Diana did everything in moderation," revealed the late royal's make-up artist Mary Greenwell to Stylist. "She cut back on drinking so her skin was 100%."

Queen Elizabeth's beloved moisturiser

Queen Elizabeth is believed to have been partial to Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant. According to Vogue, the late monarch relied on it twice a day for decades to keep her skin hydrated. In fact, the brand was even given a royal warrant, which indicates a company that regularly supplies goods or services to the palace.

Princess Beatrice's organic go-to

Natural skincare is a priority for Princess Beatrice, who uses brightening Dr. Organic Snail Gel. Her friend Louise Redknapp - who had been the face of the brand - told the Daily Mail that she sent it herself to Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter.

Queen Rania's post-foundation tip

Queen Rania of Jordan is famed for her flawless complexion. According to Grazia, the wife of King Abdullah II prefers lightweight foundations or tinted moisturisers. However, it's what she does next that is the secret to her natural-looking glow - using highlighter on the high points on her face to catch the light.

Princess Diana's pre-bed step

While it's something we all know we should do, Princess Diana was adamant about cleansing her face before getting into bed. "[She] was very sensible when it came to her skin," notes her make-up artist Mary Greenwell to Stylist. "She would always make sure she took her make-up off at the end of the day."

Meghan Markle's high street cleanser

Meghan Markle shared a number of her most-loved beauty buys when she unveiled her ShopMy beauty page - including her go-to cleanser. Indeed, she listed La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser, which also happens to be more affordable than you would expect. According to Allure, she was introduced to the product by her make-up artist, Daniel Martin.

Queen Rania's blush hack

For a healthy make-up look, the key is in the blush you choose. According to Grazia, Queen Rania of Jordan chooses a palette in soft pinks or peachy tones for the right finish. Further still, the wife of King Abdullah II sparingly applies it to the apples of her cheeks for a natural-looking result.

Queen Elizabeth's anti-shine saviour

Queen Elizabeth was expected to look flawless at all times while carrying out official duties. However, the monarch also preferred a low-maintenance approach to doing her own make-up, with The Telegraph reporting that she turned to Clarins Ever Matte Compact Powder foundation, which she would pair with a touch of blush and a slick of lipstick.

Princess Diana's lip prep

Lipstick always looks better with a well-nourished base. Princess Diana, who was a fan of a nude shade, took extra precautions if her make-up artist Mary Greenwell's skincare favourites are anything to go by. She told Lisa Eldridge's YouTube, while sharing the products that she used on the royal, that she is a fan of ByTerry's Baume de Rose Lip Care.

Queen Elizabeth's make-up secret

Queen Elizabeth admirably did her own make-up 364 days of the year, according to her royal dressmaker Angela Kelly. However, she revealed in her book The Other Side of The Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe that the one occasion the late monarch had a professional do it was for the recording of her annual televised Christmas speech.

Meghan Markle's glow-boosting snack

Diet is important when it comes to the appearance of skin, and Meghan Markle once revealed the foods she eats for her complexion. One of them is almonds, she told Delish in an interview, and it's true that the nut is packed with nourishing vitamin E and zinc.

Kate Middleton's anti-ageing oil

Kate Middleton has been using one beauty favourite for more than a decade. The Princess of Wales is believed to adore Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil, and according to Harper's Bazaar she uses the product "daily" because she loves the "effect it has on her skin".

Meghan Markle's make-up-free rule

Barefaced days are one of the ways Meghan Markle keeps her skin feeling fresh - and, when she does, it's super lightweight coverage. "I don’t wear foundation unless I’m filming, so this [Laura Mercer Radiance Foundation Primer] is what I put on every day after moisturiser to give my skin a dewy glow," the Duchess of Sussex said in an interview, according to TODAY.

Princess Diana's affordable foundation

While she may have been a royal, Princess Diana was partial to a make-up product that didn't break the bank. According to Harper's Bazaar, make-up artist Clayton Howard - who worked with her on her Vogue shoot that went on to provide her engagement photo - used Max Factor for her base.

Meghan Markle's affordable moisturiser

Meghan Markle is just like the rest of us in loving a beauty bargain. Indeed, not all the products shared on the beauty page of her ShopMy account will leave you little change - and that includes a rather affordable moisturiser. The Duchess of Sussex listed the Weleda Skin Food , which is ultra-hydrating for the skin.

Queen Letizia's SPF habit

Queen Letizia of Spain religiously wears SPF, according to her former beautician Carmen Navarro. According to the Daily Express, she shared that the wife of King Felipe wears sunscreen to minimise the damage to her skin. "She knows her skin perfectly and she is very disciplined with her skincare routines," she added.

Queen Camilla's painful-sounding facial

One of the benefits of being a royal is having the best of the business at your service. "They said the Queen would like to look at having a treatment with you," recalled facialist Deborah Mitchell to Australian Women's Weekly, of being contacted by the palace. "She’s heard about your famous facial." That would be her bee sting facial which had been creating a buzz for its anti-ageing powers.

Zara Tindall's pre-foundation trick

Zara Tindall's natural-looking glow is a result of clever prep before foundation. Her make-up artist Alisia Ristevski revealed to Hello! that she always uses Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream first. "It is my one must-have product and it comes with me everywhere," she explained. "I love that it holds and elevates any foundation."

Meghan Markle's facial exercises

No one can say that Meghan Markle doesn't put in the effort when it comes to her beauty routine. "I do facial exercises from one of my favourite aestheticians, Nicola Joss, who basically has you sculpt your face from the inside out," the Duchess of Sussex told Birchbox. "I swear it works, as silly as you may feel. On the days I do it, my cheekbones and jawline are waaaay more sculpted."

Princess Eugenie's go-to bronzer

Princess Eugenie is a fan of Bobbi Brown's bronzing powder. The Queen's granddaughter described the product as "genius" in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. She added that she likes to travel with it since it's lightweight and easy to use for a quick sunkissed glow.

Meghan Markle's gentle exfoliator

Where possible, Meghan Markle avoids harsh products on her skin - which is why she is partial to Tatcha’s The Rice Polish. "It just sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation," the Duchess of Sussex told Allure. She also likes the brand's The Dewy Skin Cream, according to her ShopMy beauty page.

Princess Eugenie's bridal facial

Princess Eugenie went to extra lengths with her skin regime ahead of walking down the aisle in 2018. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter paid a visit to London-based facialist Beata Durtan at her The Skin Studio. In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "It was such an honour to prepare HRH Princess Eugenie of York's skin for her wedding day."

Zara Tindall's contouring trick

When Zara Tindall's make-up artist Alisia Ristevski was asked by Hello! how she gets the royal's make-up to stay put all day, she had a surprising response. "I don’t usually overload the skin, I like the skin to look like skin," she explained. "My favourite technique lately is under contouring...I use my Tarte cream bronzer and I lightly contour before I put foundation."

Kate Middleton's mask

Kate Middleton is reported to be a fan of Heaven by Deborah Mitchell’s Silver Bee Venom Mask. The Princess of Wales was gifted a basket of products from the facialist - who treats Queen Camilla - before her marriage to Prince William in 2011, according to Town & Country.

Queen Letizia's make-up-free days

Like her fellow royal women, Queen Letizia of Spain has to frequently wear make-up for engagements. This is perhaps why the wife of King Felipe is often spotted having opted to go barefaced to let her skin breathe while on holiday in Mallorca, where the family have an official residence.

Kate Middleton's moisturiser

Kate Middleton proves that even royals have a soft spot for a beauty bargain. The Princess of Wales was spied buying a pot of Nivea's Soft Moisturising Crème in Boots off the King's Road in London shortly after her 2011 wedding, according to Marie Claire.

Queen Camilla's lightweight coverage

Royal women often do lots of daytime official outings, which is why it's understandable that Queen Camilla's make-up artist Marina Sandoval shares that she prefers a "less is more" approach. "I always opt for a light, natural colour as a foundation, and tinted moisturiser is preferred depending on the season," she explained to Harper's Bazaar.

Kate Middleton's multi-step routine

Kate Middleton is believed to have stuck stringently to a multi-step skincare routine in the run-up to her 2011 wedding to Prince William. According to Vogue, the Princess of Wales turned to skincare line Karin Herzog - including the Vita-A-Kombi 1 moisturising cream, Professional Cleansing Gel and the Oxygen Face cream.

Princess Beatrice's serum

Princess Beatrice, along with her sister Princess Eugenie and mother Sarah Ferguson, often turns to the skills of make-up artist Hannah Martin for big royal events. The latter confirmed on Instagram that she did the trio's faces for King Charles' coronation in 2023. Around the same time, she also told The Telegraph that she had been handing out the Maybelline Lifter Gloss in 'Ice' out to her clients "left, right and centre because they love it so much".

Princess Diana's rosewater

