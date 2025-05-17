Ruth Langsford relies on these exact beauty buys for a healthy glowing complexion on off-duty days
You can now unlock the presenter's enviable glow for yourself
Ruth Langsford is never spotted without an enviably lit-from-within complexion that gives her skin a healthy glow - and now she's lifted the lid on exactly how to achieve the look.
While we may have had a sneak peek into Ruth Langsford's cover makeup for the March edition of woman&home Magazine, we must admit we were still intrigued as to what products the presenter's very own beauty bag makes home to - whether that be the best lightweight foundation or the face powder behind her soft-focus complexion.
Thankfully, Langsford is never short of sharing her favourite product recommendations, having previously hailed the root spray she relies on to refresh her colour in-between hair appointments, and now she's revealed her step-by-step beauty routine for off-duty days - including the exact products that have earned her seal of approval.
Ruth Langsford reveals the minimal makeup routine she relies on for feeling fabulous
While Ruth Langsford might frequently make an appearance on your television screens, it's not often that we get an insight into her life off-screen. However, the presenter has shared her go-to minimal makeup routine on days off for an unfalteringly glowing complexion, she said: "Even when I'm not working, I still like to feel fabulous."
Ruth's Concealer
RRP: £27
This skincare-powered formula offers a natural full coverage finish for up to 12 hours of wear time. Working to brighten and balance the skin, this SPF 25 concealer minimise dark circles, blemishes and discolouration, while also shielding the skin from the effects of UV rays. Equipped with niacinamide and Korean white ginseng complex, this formula works to hydrate and smooth the complexion, helping to minimise the appearance of fine lines.
Ruth's Powder
RRP: £50
Forget cakiness, this luxurious loose powder boasts a silky soft texture that gives the complexion a subtle, velvety glow for a natural matte finish. Working to even the skin tone, you can use the formula alone to mattify the skin or to set makeup in place for all day long staying power.
Ruth's Foundation
RRP: £33
Infused with popular skincare ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract and vitamins E and B5, this lightweight foundation offers a medium buildable coverage that help improve the appearance of the skin. This formula works to minimise the look of pores, even the skin tone and improve the texture of the skin - all while hydrating the complexion.
After receiving an array of questions from her followers, Ruth posted a video to Instagram sharing her step-by-step "fairly quick, day-off makeup look" for a natural and lightweight finish. In the post's caption, the presenter said: "I wear makeup a lot for my job, so when I’m not working, I like to keep it to a minimum…rarely go completely bare-faced though…don’t want to scare people."
Ruth's routine starts with the Bobbi Brown Face Base to prep and hydrate her skin ahead of applying makeup, followed by Bobbi Brown's Eye Base to give her eyelids a smooth, blank canvas. Langsford then uses a makeup sponge to apply her foundation, she joked: “For my everyday base, I use IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better - that’s what we like."
A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)
A photo posted by on
As for concealer, Ruth dabs Erborian's Super BB Concealer under the eye to help brighten and minimise the appearance of dark circles. Before dusting Dior's loose powder over her entire complexion to mattify unwanted shine and lock the look in place.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
To finish the look, the presenter spritzes a generous amount of Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Filter Setting Spray to bring the healthy glow back into her skin. And voilà, her off-duty radiant complexion is complete.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
-
-
I tried the Garmin Vivoactive 6 for two weeks - here's 5 ways it helped me stick to my routine
The Garmin Vivoactive 6 is the latest model from Garmin with improved features, including better sleep tracking, more exercise modes, and a sleeker design
-
What does feeling fabulous mean to you? Ruth Langsford reveals how she boosts confidence and feels the 'best' she can everyday
"Feeling fabulous is not just about how you look, is it?" the TV presenter mused in a recent Instagram video – and we couldn't agree more
-
Kate Middleton's favorite Jo Malone perfume is the 'fruity and floral' scent we'll be wearing all spring
Who wouldn't want to smell like a princess? We'll be snapping up this royal-approved scent
-
The 3 healthy hair products our Beauty Editor is using on repeat this week
Our Beauty eComm Editor's On Repeat product recommendations column is back with a trio of staples to help with hair loss and a healthy routine
-
Helen Mirren's simple makeup trick makes berry-red lipstick much less daunting to wear
Helen Mirren's Cartier-red lip is so chic for spring - and with this easy trick, it's more low-maintenance than you might expect
-
Haven’t picked your spring pedicure yet? A celeb nail artist says these colours are highly requested
From bright coral to trendy pistachio, consider these 6 spring pedicure colours - before summer's palette arrives...
-
Emilia Fox's chic bob styling at the 2025 BAFTAS served us the ultimate short hair inspiration
Emilia Fox just made a case for soft beachy waves this spring...
-
Gillian Anderson rates this long-lasting mascara so much she breaks a cardinal beauty rule when wearing it
We don't recommend sleeping in your makeup - but Gillian says her mascara is just that good
-
The 'ice cream manicure' is the soft, minimalist nail trend everyone will be wearing this season
Forget pastels for spring, this elegant twist on a classic French tip is the ultimate barely-there manicure
-
We've found the tinted SPF Victoria Beckham relies on for a healthy complexion on no-makeup days
An SPF that boasts lightweight coverage and delivers an enviable glow? Sign us up