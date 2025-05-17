Ruth Langsford relies on these exact beauty buys for a healthy glowing complexion on off-duty days

Ruth Langsford is never spotted without an enviably lit-from-within complexion that gives her skin a healthy glow - and now she's lifted the lid on exactly how to achieve the look.

While we may have had a sneak peek into Ruth Langsford's cover makeup for the March edition of woman&home Magazine, we must admit we were still intrigued as to what products the presenter's very own beauty bag makes home to - whether that be the best lightweight foundation or the face powder behind her soft-focus complexion.

Thankfully, Langsford is never short of sharing her favourite product recommendations, having previously hailed the root spray she relies on to refresh her colour in-between hair appointments, and now she's revealed her step-by-step beauty routine for off-duty days - including the exact products that have earned her seal of approval.

Ruth Langsford reveals the minimal makeup routine she relies on for feeling fabulous

While Ruth Langsford might frequently make an appearance on your television screens, it's not often that we get an insight into her life off-screen. However, the presenter has shared her go-to minimal makeup routine on days off for an unfalteringly glowing complexion, she said: "Even when I'm not working, I still like to feel fabulous."

Ruth's Concealer Erborian Super BB Concealer View at Look Fantastic RRP: £27 This skincare-powered formula offers a natural full coverage finish for up to 12 hours of wear time. Working to brighten and balance the skin, this SPF 25 concealer minimise dark circles, blemishes and discolouration, while also shielding the skin from the effects of UV rays. Equipped with niacinamide and Korean white ginseng complex, this formula works to hydrate and smooth the complexion, helping to minimise the appearance of fine lines. Ruth's Powder Christian Dior Dior Forever Cushion Loose Powder View at Boots RRP: £50 Forget cakiness, this luxurious loose powder boasts a silky soft texture that gives the complexion a subtle, velvety glow for a natural matte finish. Working to even the skin tone, you can use the formula alone to mattify the skin or to set makeup in place for all day long staying power. Ruth's Foundation IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation + Skincare View at Selfridges $46 at Amazon $46 at Nordstrom RRP: £33 Infused with popular skincare ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract and vitamins E and B5, this lightweight foundation offers a medium buildable coverage that help improve the appearance of the skin. This formula works to minimise the look of pores, even the skin tone and improve the texture of the skin - all while hydrating the complexion.

After receiving an array of questions from her followers, Ruth posted a video to Instagram sharing her step-by-step "fairly quick, day-off makeup look" for a natural and lightweight finish. In the post's caption, the presenter said: "I wear makeup a lot for my job, so when I’m not working, I like to keep it to a minimum…rarely go completely bare-faced though…don’t want to scare people."

Ruth's routine starts with the Bobbi Brown Face Base to prep and hydrate her skin ahead of applying makeup, followed by Bobbi Brown's Eye Base to give her eyelids a smooth, blank canvas. Langsford then uses a makeup sponge to apply her foundation, she joked: “For my everyday base, I use IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better - that’s what we like."

As for concealer, Ruth dabs Erborian's Super BB Concealer under the eye to help brighten and minimise the appearance of dark circles. Before dusting Dior's loose powder over her entire complexion to mattify unwanted shine and lock the look in place.

To finish the look, the presenter spritzes a generous amount of Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Filter Setting Spray to bring the healthy glow back into her skin. And voilà, her off-duty radiant complexion is complete.