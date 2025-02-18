These are the exact products behind Ruth Langsford's glowing March cover makeup
The presenter's makeup artist exclusively reveals how she created that radiant complexion...
Ruth Langsford's makeup artist has given us an exclusive breakdown of the products she used to create the presenter's lit-from-within appearance on the March cover of woman&home - so now we're following suit.
This month, we unveiled the anticipated March edition of woman&home magazine, featuring Ruth Langsford. Gracing the cover adorned in a glamorous black satin gown, Ruth opened up on the pressure to feel 'empowered' and confident in her skin, as well as not ruling out cosmetic procedures. However, many readers were also left wondering how Ruth achieved her enviably healthy and radiant complexion.
So, you asked and we listened. From the best lightweight foundation that creates her seamless complexion to the best face moisturiser to give her skin a hit of hydration, we asked her makeup artist to share the exact beauty buys behind it all.
A post shared by woman&home (@womanandhome)
A photo posted by on
The trio of beauty buys behind Ruth Langsford's radiant complexion
For those looking to recreate Ruth's look, makeup artist, Liv Davey lifted the lid on the exact three base products she used to unlock the presenter's fresh and radiant complexion.
Ruth's glow-booster
RRP: £12.99
This versatile hybrid formula, equipped with natural biopeptides and vitamin C, acts as a primer, glow-booster and highlighter in one, meaning it can be used in a variety of ways throughout your makeup routine. Whether you mix this into your foundation or wear it alone, its light-reflecting pigments lend a lit-from-within glow.
Ruth's primer
RRP: £54
Bobbi Brown's Face Base has gained cult status in the world of beauty thanks to its vitamin-enriched formula that serves as a moisturiser and primer in one. Infused with hyaluronic acid and shea butter, this fast-absorbing cream works to hydrate the skin, without leaving a greasy film, for a softer and smoother complexion - making it the perfect base for your makeup.
Ruth's foundation
RRP: £43
Working harmoniously with the brand's Face Base primer and moisturiser, Bobbi Brown's Weightless Skin Foundation offers a breathable veil of coverage, with a natural matte finish and SPF 15. Boasting a second skin appearance, this long-wear formula is enhanced with Smart Skin-Balancing technology to control excess oil and resist creasing, while its Tri-Moisture Complex keeps the skin hydrated.
With Ruth's radiant complexion in the spotlight, Davey reveals the secret to achieving this look for yourself: "It’s all about the skin prep with fresh dewy skin," she says. In fact, prior to applying any makeup, Davey used the cult classic Bobbi Brown Face Base, saying: "[This] moisturising primer helps the makeup to last, as well as hydrating the skin."
Once the skin was hydrated and prepped, the makeup artist used Rimmel's Multi-Tasker Better Than Filters for Langsford's luminous appearance: "[It] gives a gorgeous natural glow, with a tint of colour for warmth." Its lightweight, versatile formula can be used alone, to prime the skin before makeup application or even mixed into your foundation, Davey opted for the latter: "I mixed it with Bobbi Brown Weightless Skin Foundation for a little more coverage but still leaving the skin fresh and light, with a gorgeous glow."
As for Langsford's sultry fanned-out eyelashes, Davey hails Bonded Lashes for their lineup of pre-adhesive faux lashes: "As they attach underneath the lash, there’s no visible join and they open up the eyes nicely!" The makeup artist revealed the exact style of eyelashes that Ruth is wearing to be the brand's Spiky Lash set, which gave the eyes a lifted and impactful definition.
Read the full exclusive interview with Ruth – and much more – in the March 2025 issue of woman&home magazine, on sale now. Subscribe to the magazine for £6 for 6 issues.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
