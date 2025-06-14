Patsy Palmer championed the ultimate healthy, glowing complexion at the Soap Awards 2025

Patsy Palmer's enviably glowing complexion at the 2025 Soap Awards is a masterclass in understated occasion-ready makeup - and we know the exact products behind the look.

One of the best bronzers or the best liquid blush can make all the difference to your makeup look, whether that be sculpting your complexion, adding a healthy flush of colour or unlocking a radiant glow. These formulas work to enhance your facial features and cohesively bring any look together.

That's where Patsy Palmer comes into the mix. The actress nailed her cheek makeup on last week's red carpet, and her makeup has spilled how to achieve said healthy glow for any upcoming event this summer.

Why we're recreating Patsy Palmer's cheek makeup for every upcoming event

Stepping out at the British Soap Awards 2025, Palmer stunned in a cobalt blue tailored ensemble, pairing a cropped square-neck top with coordinating wide-leg trousers and a blazer. While we were inspired by her standout outfit and beautifully highlighted cascading curly locks, it was her glowing complexion that really caught our eye.

The actress opted for a subtle sun-kissed bronzer around the perimeters of her complexion, before placing a coral blush onto the apples of her cheeks, giving a softly lifted appearance. The look was then completed with a luminous highlighter that was placed on the high points of her cheekbones, which acted as the pièce de résistance for her radiant complexion.

The combination of the trio of cheek products were seamlessly blended, working in harmony to give her skin a healthy, natural-looking flushed appearance.

This look not only works for daytime makeup, whether you're heading into the office or for lunch with your friends, but is also perfect for any evening events you have in the diary - especially for those wanting to take a minimalist, pared-back approach.

Recreate Patsy Palmer's healthy glow

Wondering how Patsy achieved the lit-from-within look? The actress' makeup artist, Yasmina Bentaieb, has lifted the lid on the products used to create the healthy glow. So, we can recreate the look for ourselves.