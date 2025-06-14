Patsy Palmer championed the ultimate healthy, glowing complexion at the Soap Awards 2025
Plus, her makeup artist revealed the products behind the actress's lit-from-within look...
Patsy Palmer's enviably glowing complexion at the 2025 Soap Awards is a masterclass in understated occasion-ready makeup - and we know the exact products behind the look.
One of the best bronzers or the best liquid blush can make all the difference to your makeup look, whether that be sculpting your complexion, adding a healthy flush of colour or unlocking a radiant glow. These formulas work to enhance your facial features and cohesively bring any look together.
That's where Patsy Palmer comes into the mix. The actress nailed her cheek makeup on last week's red carpet, and her makeup has spilled how to achieve said healthy glow for any upcoming event this summer.
Why we're recreating Patsy Palmer's cheek makeup for every upcoming event
Stepping out at the British Soap Awards 2025, Palmer stunned in a cobalt blue tailored ensemble, pairing a cropped square-neck top with coordinating wide-leg trousers and a blazer. While we were inspired by her standout outfit and beautifully highlighted cascading curly locks, it was her glowing complexion that really caught our eye.
The actress opted for a subtle sun-kissed bronzer around the perimeters of her complexion, before placing a coral blush onto the apples of her cheeks, giving a softly lifted appearance. The look was then completed with a luminous highlighter that was placed on the high points of her cheekbones, which acted as the pièce de résistance for her radiant complexion.
A post shared by Yasmina Bentaieb (@yasminabmkup)
A photo posted by on
The combination of the trio of cheek products were seamlessly blended, working in harmony to give her skin a healthy, natural-looking flushed appearance.
This look not only works for daytime makeup, whether you're heading into the office or for lunch with your friends, but is also perfect for any evening events you have in the diary - especially for those wanting to take a minimalist, pared-back approach.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Recreate Patsy Palmer's healthy glow
Wondering how Patsy achieved the lit-from-within look? The actress' makeup artist, Yasmina Bentaieb, has lifted the lid on the products used to create the healthy glow. So, we can recreate the look for ourselves.
RRP: £48
Say hello to a natural sun-kissed glow with Gucci Beauty's bronzing powder, which works to sculpt the complexion and deliver a healthy, luminous finish. Equipped with shea butter and hyaluronic acid, its silky soft texture allows for effortless blendability and comfortable all-day wear.
RRP: £37
Recreate Patsy's coral glow with Armani's Luminous Silk Cheek Tint, which boasts a lightweight yet pigmented formula to allow for a natural-looking flushed complexion. The weightless formula melts into the skin for a subtle pop of colour, but can also be built up to achieve a bolder, higher impact finish.
RRP: £47
Want to know the secret to Patsy's luminous, healthy glow? Look no further than YSL Beauty's All Hours Hyper Luminize powder highlighter. This formula is infused with light-reflecting micro-pearls, which work to boost the radiance of the skin for an effortless glow, while hyaluronic acid and niacinamide help to smooth and blur the appearance of the complexion.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
-
-
I’m calling it – Pamela Anderson’s vintage-inspired outfit is one of her most fabulous looks ever
The star channelled some old school Hollywood glamour with bold prints and elegant accessories
-
I polled the entire team on this divisive pedicure colour; the majority said it's so chic for summer
For timeless-looking toes that complement any outfit, here's why a black pedicure deserves your consideration...
-
The underrated glow-giving balm our Beauty Editor is using on repeat this week
Our Beauty eComm Editor's On Repeat product recommendations column is back with a special dewy skin staple
-
Want new hair for summer? Jennifer Aniston's choppy layers and money piece look is the inspiration to show your hairdresser
Jen's gorgeously highlighted hair with plenty of volume looked incredible in her latest selfie
-
Ruth Langsford relies on this under-the-radar exfoliant to unlock her bright and radiant complexion
Buffing away dead skin cells, this formula is Ruth's secret to unveiling a smooth, luminous complexion
-
Kate Middleton’s go-to Jo Malone perfume is like summer in a bottle
If you're looking for a new spring scent, it doesn't get much better than Kate Middleton's citrusy go-to, Jo Malone's London Orange Blossom Cologne
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's 'holy grail' retinol eye cream that she's 'never without' is her smoothing secret
There's a huge discount on SJP's under-eye smoother now
-
Our beauty team declare these the 9 best Tatcha products that are actually worth investing in
This luxury Japanese skincare brand makes home to an array of quality buys that are set to elevate anyone's routine
-
How to get Jennifer Aniston’s 'simple' signature glow – straight from her makeup artist
The pro teaches us how to add 'dimension' to the face with sun-kissed color
-
Budget to Blowout: These are the three gentle cleansers I rely on, as someone with sensitive skin
These formulas do a stellar job at cleaning my sensitive and temperamental skin, without causing any irritation