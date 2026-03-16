We nominate Kate Hudson's radiantly rosy Oscars makeup for your next occasion look

After watching endless subtle and pared-back makeup looks walk the red carpet this awards season, Kate Hudson's luminous, rosy makeup at the 2026 Oscars was like a breath of fresh air - and naturally, we've scouted out every product behind it.

While we do love soft and understated makeup for everyday, consisting of the best lightweight foundations and a quick coat of mascara, we also look forward to all the formal inspiration that award season brings. And though there has been a statement smoky eye here and a red lip there, the overwhelming trend this year has been ultra-natural, barely-there finishes- like soft-focus lipstick and solo eyeshadow looks. The Oscars, however, saw a few celebs break the mould, with Kate Hudson, in particular, debuting a very wearable take on classic red-carpet glam.

The star, who was nominated for Best Actress for her leading role in Song Sung Blue, truly looked the part, pairing a shimmering rose-gold eye with radiant skin and a glossy lip - every element of which you can recreate exactly.

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How to recreate Kate Hudson's radiantly rosy Oscars makeup

Stepping out for the 98th Oscar awards on March 15, 2026, Kate Hudson wore a custom jade-coloured and crystal-embellished Armani gown with her hair fashioned in a sleek, side-swept style and her makeup boasting a lovely rosy shimmer and radiance. This is a Charlotte Tilbury signature, so it will likely come as no surprise when we say that Hudson indeed wore a full face of her products.

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) A photo posted by on

As mentioned, we've seen a lot of au naturel makeup looks on the red carpet lately, so we couldn't help but be mesmerised by Hudson's glittery eyeshadow and the reflective gleam from her juicy lip gloss. And luckily for us, Hudson treated us to a full breakdown of her glamorous, rosy look.

Recreate Kate Hudson's rosy Oscars look

While you can of course treat yourself to every product Hudson wore on the red carpet, if you're keen to just invest in a few key buys, we've rounded up the three essentials...

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Dreams Luxury Palette View at SpaceNK RRP: $58/£47 Featuring a quad of matte and shimmer shades, Charlotte Tilbury's Luxury Palettes are ideal for creating a quick and chic smoky eye. It also essentially offers more than four looks in one, as you can also wear each shade individually and mix and match to your heart's desire. Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Blush Healthy Glow Stick View at Sephora RRP: $44/ £30 Combining rosy pigment with dewy shine, this blush stick is a great option for adding a healthy and hydrated-looking flush to your cheeks. Hudson wore the shade 'Rosy Glow', but there's also a range of other flattering shades to choose from. Charlotte Tilbury Big Lip Plumpgasm View at Sephora RRP: $37/£27 Delivering a plumping effect and a glistening shine, this gloss is a must-have for creating Hudson's glamorous look. We recommend pairing it with a similar nude lip liner for a fuller and more long-lasting finish.

As for the complete makeup look, it was created by celebrity makeup artist Tonya Brewer and featured a glittery smoky eye, using Charlotte Tilbury's iconic Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk Dreams, as well as a hint of the Rock ‘N’ Khol liner in Smokey Bronze along Hudson's waterline. On her cheeks, she wore a combination of the Pillow Talk Beauty Soulmates Palette in Rosewood and the Unreal Blush Healthy Glow Stick in Rosy Glow. The latter will be such a lovely option in the summer months, if you want a really dewy-looking, healthy flush.

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As for her lips, she wore the Lip Cheat liner (ranked as one of the best lip liners on the market) in shade Icon Baby, followed by Charlotte’s Big Lip Plumpgasm in Nudegasm Diamonds and the new Pillow Talk Blush Balm Lip Tint in Pillow Talk. Alas, this doesn't appear to be out in the UK yet, and the same goes for the Soulmates blush palette.