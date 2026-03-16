Kate Hudson brings spring green glamour to the Oscars in a crystal-covered Giorgio Armani gown

Kate Hudson dazzled literally and figuratively in a striking custom jade-green gown from Giorgio Armani Privé’s spring/summer 2026 runway at Sunday night's Oscars.

Every inch of her peplum gown was embellished with ornate stone and crystal embroidery, which blended an old-Hollywood feel with a more sculptural silhouette, putting Kate at the top of our best-dressed list.

With a plunging sweetheart neckline and contemporary peplum waist cinching in the dress, even without the spring-green embellishment, her gown was sensational. And while head-to-toe crystals might be reserved for the red carpet, we can certainly take inspiration from Kate's pastel gown, which tapped into some of spring's biggest colour trends.

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(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Take Kate's style from the red carpet to everyday life

Kate's stunning dress called for even more statement-making jewels, with the actress stepping out in over 41 carats of rare green diamonds that were equally as luminous as the stones on her gown.

With a reported worth of $35 million, the green diamonds featured in her jewellery boasted a turquoise hue that complemented her look perfectly, from her 15-carat green diamond ring to her matching green diamond earrings and the statement necklace, which balanced out her gown's plunging neckline.

Kate's dress is from Giorgio Armani Privé’s spring/summer 2026 runway collection, so it’s no surprise that it played perfectly into one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2026. Craft and texture are huge this season, with pieces that boast a unique, artisanal and one-of-a-kind feel pushing style boundaries for the months ahead. While Kate leaned into this with crystal embellishments, feathers, ruffles and tassels are just as impactful. And it wasn't just the artisan trend that Kate paid homage to in this gown; the minty green hue was a directional choice, tapping into the latest fashion colour trends for spring too.