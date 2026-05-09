Kate Middleton's gingham blouse was the most elegant part of her baking outfit - now it comes in gorgeous green for 2026
The Princess of Wales wore her pink and white Brora blouse in a special video filmed at home with George, Charlotte and Louis
The Princess of Wales likes baking - even if she had to learn the "hard way" about her husband's chocolate brownie preferences - and she looks just as stylish making cakes at home as she does at royal engagements. She joined Prince George, Charlotte and Louis in the kitchen to bake for a Platinum Jubilee street party in 2022 and looked understatedly chic in her gingham blouse.
After admiring her outfit in the video posted on social media, people went rushing to find her exact top and after re-stocking the peony-pink version again earlier this year, Brora has released a new colourway. This British clothing brand kept the overall design of the £129 Chelsea Collar Gingham Blouse the same and made it with a fresh green and white pattern.
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Shop Kate's Gingham Blouse
Exact Match
Made from 100% cotton for a breathable feel, the Princess of Wales's blouse has a seersucker gingham check and feminine frill details. There's a neat Chelsea collar and the pink and white colour combination is bright and summery.
Style Match
This colourway of the Brora Chelsea Collar Blouse is new-in and it's a beautiful alternative to Kate's bright pink version. Feel-good greens are on trend for 2026 and you could wear this with white or blue denim for a chic everyday outfit.
Complete The Outfit
Feel-good greens are one of the big fashion colour trends for the season and as someone who doesn't wear lots of pink, I must confess I'm seriously tempted by the nettle-green version. Kate's top is made from 100% cotton which is perfect for the warmer months as it's so breathable.
It has short puffed sleeves and an exaggerated collar trimmed with frills for a feminine finish. Gingham is one of those timeless prints that never really goes out of fashion and sometimes surges in popularity, so it's worth considering if you want to incorporate more patterns into your everyday outfits.
It's relatively easy to style too, especially as most gingham designs have white as a base colour. This helps balance the brightness of the Princess's pink blouse and complements the more muted green version. Gingham is also often associated with vintage looks and the statement collar is a lovely nod to this.
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The future Queen wore her Brora blouse with blue high-waisted jeans and that's the only other part of her baking outfit that we got to see in the 2022 video. She tucked the top in to create a seamless silhouette and this made her ensemble feel put-together.
Even when Kate's at home it seems she likes the smart-casual aesthetic and, of course, she knew the video was going to be shared with the world too. Her jeans look like they could have been her & Other Stories straight-leg jeans and blue or white denim would both be perfect pairings with her gingham blouse.
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Add your favourite white trainers and you're good to go with this summery outfit, though you could alternatively dress the top up with trousers. White trousers are a safe bet as they'd coordinate with the base of the gingham and wouldn't clash with the pink or green tones.
As much as I love the Princess's original pink Brora blouse I do think the green is a little more versatile because it's less vibrant. You could wear the nettle-green one with darker colours like chocolate brown or black without it looking too stark against them.
If you're a neutrals fan, there are also so many monochrome gingham pieces out there right now too. The Princess of Wales also owns a blue and white gingham blazer and red and black gingham dress so we know she's fond of this pattern no matter the colour and always finds ways to style it elegantly.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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