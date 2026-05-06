Queen Mary's summer outfit formula of linen trousers and slingback flats is the epitome of understated elegance
Forget about trainers and denim, this pairing is an elevated alternative that's still so comfortable
Jeans and trainers are a pairing you know you can rely on but Queen Mary of Denmark has just worn an equally comfy combination that feels much more elegant. She and King Frederik moved to their summer residence, Fredensborg Castle, on 4th May and she stepped out in the sunshine in Reiss linen trousers and Chanel flats.
The Mila trousers are £170 and they come in a few colours but Mary's are navy with tan ric-ram trims running up the legs and on the waistband. They're made from pure linen and this is a brilliant material if you're on the hunt for spring outfit ideas as it's breathable and so works so well for warmer weather.
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Crafted from 100% linen, these trousers are breathable and breezy for summer and yet look so polished. They've got a high-wise waist, wide-leg cut and contrasting tan zig-zag trims running down the leg and across the waistband.
Also available in brown, this suede effect jacket is slightly cropped and has a neat collared neckline. It's lined and has discreet buttons running up the front, as well as practical front pockets. You can layer over everything from a T-shirt to a long-sleeved jumper.
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Linen blends are a good alternative if you want to minimise the creasing that linen is known for and there are so many affordable linen-blend trousers available right now. Queen Mary went for navy blue which is a softer option compared to black and still very versatile, though camel and white are also incredibly popular for this time of year.
Wide-leg styles accentuate the drape and breezy feel of the linen and the Queen's finished just above her Chanel flats so you still got a glimpse of her footwear.
Slingbacks are a style favoured by the royals across Europe for spring/summer, from Spain's Queen Letizia to the UK's Catherine, Princess of Wales. Mary's were the classic two-tone design with the black toe cap which is so iconic for the French brand.
For those of us who want to achieve a similar level of chicness without the Chanel price tag, there are so many other slingbacks on the market, both flat and heeled.
The plainer the design, the easier they'll be to style and the strap helps to keep them secure on your feet. Slingback shoes are more elevated than white trainers and yet you can wear them day-to-night in comfort without feeling over-dressed.
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The sleek, demure style of these shoes worked to lift the casual trousers and Queen Mary finished off her ensemble with a simple T-shirt and an Arma leather jacket. Button-up jacket styles are especially on-trend right now and if leather isn't for you, I'd recommend going for a denim one for an off-duty outfit.
To make things formal, pick your best trench coat to layer over the top and a cropped design will mimic the proportions of Mary's outfit. She accessorised with gold and diamond jewellery and some light brown Ray-Ban sunglasses which added a summery, glamorous edge.
The Queen put this outfit together with the official welcome to Fredensborg Castle in mind, though it blends comfort and style so well that she could easily re-wear this for a date night or summer gathering. Changing your top will also make a big difference to an outfit like hers and a silky cami or shirt will smarten things up even more.
Just a few months ago the Queen of Denmark went to her home nation of Australia on a State Visit and wore another pair of wide-leg linen trousers, this time with a white T-shirt and matching blazer and trainers. Her Chanel flats were also packed for the trip and this time she styled them with a black suit and peach T-shirt as she arrived in Perth.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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