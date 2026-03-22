Queen Mary’s timeless ballet flats are the chic shoe style you might be overlooking for your spring wardrobe

There are some key items that should always feature in a spring capsule wardrobe and a great pair of comfy flats is one of them. My best white trainers always get a lot of wear this time of year but sometimes I want something smarter and more elegant. Ballet pumps tick these boxes and Queen Mary of Denmark just wore a particularly versatile pair.

The Australian-born royal is on the final stop of her and King Frederik’s royal visit and they got a tremendous reception in Hobart, where she grew up. Stepping out in the sunshine in her paisley ME+EM dress and a blazer, Mary snubbed the royals’ go-to court heels for toe-tone flats.

Her ballet pumps were a soft blush-beige shade with white toe caps which is a more subtle take on the often-seen beige and black designs.

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(Image credit: Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images)

Shop Ballet Flats

Dune Hampers Ecru Ballet Flats £79 at Dune These ecru-toned ballet pumps are crafted with a luxurious quilted finish and come in various other colours too. The delicate bow is a fun addition and the flat heel makes these perfect for wearing during the day and for evenings out. Mango Neutral Leather Ballet Flats £49.99 at Mango Made from 100% leather with a rounded toe and bow detail, these pumps are affordable and so easy to style. The white tone is an online exclusive, though you can also get them in black and taupe. Dune Haliah Blush Ballet Flats £79 at Dune Ballet flats like these are such a timeless addition to anyone's footwear collection and this pair are made from leather with a patent toe cap. Slip them on with everything from casual jeans and T-shirts to a floral midi dress like Mary's.

Complete The Look

Mint Velvet Paisley Print Boho Dress £140 at Mint Velvet Imagine this paisley print maxi dress with a denim or suede jacket on a spring day. It's got such a lovely boho feel and features a V-neckline, long blouson sleeves ending in elasticated cuffs and a shirred bodice for comfort. Nobody's Child Floral Zita Dress £89 at Nobody's Child The shirring on the bodice makes this an ideal dress to throw on when you want to be comfortable but still look put-together. It's made from cotton and the cream base tone is covered with pink micro florals. M&S Lyocell Rich Blazer With Linen £65 at M&S Add a smart edge to your outfits with this lightweight lyocell-rich blazer that's also made with a touch of linen. It's designed in a regular fit, with a single-breasted front that fastens with two contrasting buttons.

This combination felt ultra chic and our Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr believes going for simple, neutral colours is ideal.

"Ballet flats really come into their own at this time of year, when it's finally time to ditch your winter boots, but the weather isn't reliable enough for sandals quite yet," she said. "Eternally chic, a neutral colour is a good idea, as they will fit seamlessly into your wardrobe. For a 2026 twist on the trend, opt for styles with a Mary Jane strap."

Queen Mary went for the more classic slip-on option which is perfectly in-keeping with her timeless signature style. They also had rounded toes, though square toe items are a big spring/summer shoe trend for 2026 and are a little more contemporary.

(Image credit: Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images)

Whichever type you prefer, ballet pumps bring a level of sophistication and simplicity to an outfit. They work especially well with flowy skirts or dresses as they complement their feminine silhouettes. The dainty design can also smarten up casualwear like jeans too, making them a great alternative to trainers whilst still being comfortable and flat.

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Her Majesty styled hers with an old favourite paisley-print ME+EM dress which was white with pops of amber and brown. The background colour tied in with her shoes and she layered a lightweight blazer over the top, securing it with a waist belt.

Everything about her ensemble was well-thought out and her ballet flats were a clever choice for a busy day spent on her feet. Queen Mary and King Frederik were greeted by adoring crowds waving Danish flags as they visited the waterfront.

(Image credit: Photo by ROB BLAKERS / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

They then hopped aboard a boat from the Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies to view the kelp conservation forest and they also got to inspect a lobster and sea urchin, producing some pretty iconic photos. This outing was one of several engagements during the royal visit where Mary wore flats and her other pairs were equally understated.

It’s lovely to see so many royals embracing alternatives to heels, as the Princess of Wales has been spotted in Boden loafers recently, whilst Queen Letizia of Spain is a committed flats-wearer. Depending on the styles you go for, flats can also look incredibly polished and I’d say ballet flats are the epitome of this.