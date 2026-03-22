Queen Mary’s timeless ballet flats are the chic shoe style you might be overlooking for your spring wardrobe
There's something about the effortless elegance of this footwear that elevates an outfit - whilst still being comfortable
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There are some key items that should always feature in a spring capsule wardrobe and a great pair of comfy flats is one of them. My best white trainers always get a lot of wear this time of year but sometimes I want something smarter and more elegant. Ballet pumps tick these boxes and Queen Mary of Denmark just wore a particularly versatile pair.
The Australian-born royal is on the final stop of her and King Frederik’s royal visit and they got a tremendous reception in Hobart, where she grew up. Stepping out in the sunshine in her paisley ME+EM dress and a blazer, Mary snubbed the royals’ go-to court heels for toe-tone flats.
Her ballet pumps were a soft blush-beige shade with white toe caps which is a more subtle take on the often-seen beige and black designs.Article continues below
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This combination felt ultra chic and our Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr believes going for simple, neutral colours is ideal.
"Ballet flats really come into their own at this time of year, when it's finally time to ditch your winter boots, but the weather isn't reliable enough for sandals quite yet," she said. "Eternally chic, a neutral colour is a good idea, as they will fit seamlessly into your wardrobe. For a 2026 twist on the trend, opt for styles with a Mary Jane strap."
Queen Mary went for the more classic slip-on option which is perfectly in-keeping with her timeless signature style. They also had rounded toes, though square toe items are a big spring/summer shoe trend for 2026 and are a little more contemporary.
Whichever type you prefer, ballet pumps bring a level of sophistication and simplicity to an outfit. They work especially well with flowy skirts or dresses as they complement their feminine silhouettes. The dainty design can also smarten up casualwear like jeans too, making them a great alternative to trainers whilst still being comfortable and flat.
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Her Majesty styled hers with an old favourite paisley-print ME+EM dress which was white with pops of amber and brown. The background colour tied in with her shoes and she layered a lightweight blazer over the top, securing it with a waist belt.
Everything about her ensemble was well-thought out and her ballet flats were a clever choice for a busy day spent on her feet. Queen Mary and King Frederik were greeted by adoring crowds waving Danish flags as they visited the waterfront.
They then hopped aboard a boat from the Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies to view the kelp conservation forest and they also got to inspect a lobster and sea urchin, producing some pretty iconic photos. This outing was one of several engagements during the royal visit where Mary wore flats and her other pairs were equally understated.
It’s lovely to see so many royals embracing alternatives to heels, as the Princess of Wales has been spotted in Boden loafers recently, whilst Queen Letizia of Spain is a committed flats-wearer. Depending on the styles you go for, flats can also look incredibly polished and I’d say ballet flats are the epitome of this.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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