Want to elevate your jeans and blazer outfits? Fearne Cotton's statement trousers are a polished alternative to denim

When styling your favourite blazers, it's easy to reach for trusty denim; however, Fearne Cotton's latest outfit is here to remind us that block coloured tailoring looks even more elevated when paired with printed or patterned trousers.

Spotted on Instagram, Fearne wears a brown fitted blazer and statement checked trousers – this smart-casual outfit idea that works for a range of dress codes. Underneath her blazer, she wears a fitted beige t-shirt, which is tucked into her voluminous trousers.

Complementing the tapered hems on the checked trousers are pointed heeled ankle boots in a warm suede, which lean into the spring/summer fashion shoe trends 2026 as they evoke trending Western-inspired designs. Fearne also wears a silver chain necklace with a dangling pearl pendant and chunky silver rings to accessorise her smart-casual outfit, making this look feel even more effortlessly stylish.

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Shop Fearne Cotton's Look

Zara Blazer With Rolled-Up Printed Cuffs £49.99 at Zara This lightweight blazer is a handy layering piece for the season ahead, working over everything from simple t-shirts to floaty midi-dresses. Plus, the chocolate brown shade will pair seamlessly with bright summer shades. Next Brown Check Smart Culottes £22 (was £45) at Next If you're looking to liven up your current trouser rotation, these culottes are a stylish find. The warm-tone check will add dimension to your outfits, elevating classic neutrals into something more directional. Next Oatmeal Cream Heavyweight Short Sleeve Crew Neck T-Shirt £16 at Next The soft neutral colour of this t-shirt is a warmer alternative to stark white shades, making it an easy base layer for tonal dressing. It's made from a soft cotton blend for a breathable finish, too. Mango Heel Suede Ankle Boot £59.99 at Mango Crafted from soft, warm-toned suede, these boots are a stylish addition to both tailored and more relaxed outfits, including your favourite denim jeans. The pointed toe and small structured heel will elongate your legs. Tutti Tutti Prosper Baroque Pearl Chain Necklace, Gold £49 at John Lewis This chain necklace features a beautiful freshwater pearl for an added touch of sophistication. It will be an easy addition to both everyday looks and more polished outfits. Monica Vinader Nura Crossover Ring £99 at Monica Vinader Sculptural yet understated, this crossover ring is feels unique without trying too hard. Opt for the stacked look and wear alongside other silver rings, or for refined evening look wear it solo.

Although we all rely on jeans and a blazer, Fearne's outfit is a reminder that a pair of statement-printed trousers and a block-coloured blazer feels sharper and more directional, and doesn't take long to pull together on busy days.

British heritage prints, including checks and tweed, are always a stylish choice, and they have been especially trending in recent seasons, too, so if you're looking to invest in some new trousers, they are worth considering. The trick to styling these prints is to lean into the colours visible in the check, pick out one tone and replicate it elsewhere in your outfit.

When you're asking yourself, "what should I wear today?" this outfit formula works for plenty of occasions, from office days to weekend plans. And by leaning into rich brown shades, you can play around with prints and silhouettes too.