Want to elevate your jeans and blazer outfits? Fearne Cotton's statement trousers are a polished alternative to denim
These checked trousers are a smart alternative when it comes to styling a blazer
When styling your favourite blazers, it's easy to reach for trusty denim; however, Fearne Cotton's latest outfit is here to remind us that block coloured tailoring looks even more elevated when paired with printed or patterned trousers.
Spotted on Instagram, Fearne wears a brown fitted blazer and statement checked trousers – this smart-casual outfit idea that works for a range of dress codes. Underneath her blazer, she wears a fitted beige t-shirt, which is tucked into her voluminous trousers.
Complementing the tapered hems on the checked trousers are pointed heeled ankle boots in a warm suede, which lean into the spring/summer fashion shoe trends 2026 as they evoke trending Western-inspired designs. Fearne also wears a silver chain necklace with a dangling pearl pendant and chunky silver rings to accessorise her smart-casual outfit, making this look feel even more effortlessly stylish.
A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton)
A photo posted by on
Shop Fearne Cotton's Look
Although we all rely on jeans and a blazer, Fearne's outfit is a reminder that a pair of statement-printed trousers and a block-coloured blazer feels sharper and more directional, and doesn't take long to pull together on busy days.
British heritage prints, including checks and tweed, are always a stylish choice, and they have been especially trending in recent seasons, too, so if you're looking to invest in some new trousers, they are worth considering. The trick to styling these prints is to lean into the colours visible in the check, pick out one tone and replicate it elsewhere in your outfit.
When you're asking yourself, "what should I wear today?" this outfit formula works for plenty of occasions, from office days to weekend plans. And by leaning into rich brown shades, you can play around with prints and silhouettes too.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.