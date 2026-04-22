Not jeans and a blazer, Clodagh McKenna's take on dungarees is the polished look that's making me rethink how I style this casual piece
Comfortable and stylish, I'll be emulating this look
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With sunny days officially here, I'm always looking for new outfit ideas to inject into my spring capsule wardrobe - and when I spotted Clodagh McKenna's quirky take on the classic combination of jeans and a blazer, I knew I had found a winning look.
Taking to Instagram, the TV chef shared her look of the day as she headed to the office. While skies might be blue, there's definitely still a chill in the air, and Clodagh's combination of a chic striped Boden blazer and a pair of comfortable dungarees is serving up the perfect blend of tailoring and denim for a fresh take on smart casual outfit ideas.
If you've found yourself wondering what should I wear today? This fun take combines the denim trends of 2026 with a statement blazer, adding polish to laidback dungarees, while the striped design keeps the look playful.
A NEW TAKE ON JEANS AND A BLAZER
A post shared by Clodagh McKenna Herbert (@clodagh_mckenna)
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Exact match
Clodagh's bold, candy-striped pink blazer is from chic British clothing brand, Boden, and makes an eye-catching style statement.
Exact match
When it comes to denim, it doesn't get more authentic than Levi's. A slightly oversized fit keeps these dungarees looking cool and relaxed.
Exact match
If you're looking for the best white trainers, it doesn't get cooler than Gucci trainers. The classic low profile style is updated with signature stripe detailing.
Since launching in 2021, Anya Hindmarch's Universal Bags have been the go-to tote. The olive green is available now, but the designer's latest drop sees her team up with Daylesford Organic for a brown iteration, carried by Clodagh, released on 23.04.26
One of the top eyeglasses trends 2026 styles and a universally flattering shape, why not try Aviator-inspired frames for your next specs? This pair is ideal for the office as it helps to filter blue light, which is ideal if you have a screen-based job.
While dungarees might not seem like the natural choice for the office or a smart weekend meet-up, by adding a sharply tailored blazer, Clodagh transforms the casual all-in-one denim style into a workday-friendly outfit as the blazer's lapels frame the dungaree bib and hide the straps. If you've been wondering how to style a jumpsuit for a slightly more formal look, this clever hack is one to keep in mind.
With such a bold jacket, Clodagh's pared-back accessories are the perfect match for the eye-catching look. Alongside classic white trainers, the chef carried one of Anya Hindmarch's cult Universal Bags - this brown version picks out the tones from her jacket perfectly too.
From Anya's latest collaboration with Daylesford Organic, it officially launches on April 23rd, but lucky Clodagh's got her hands on one of the must-have designs early.
If you still need an extra layer or two on those early spring mornings, don't forget your best trench coat. The lightweight outerwear style not only adds warmth, but the classic tailored style further helps to add a more pulled-together feel to casual outfits. Keep your trench's hemline below that of the blazer for a smart and streamlined silhouette.
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With such a bright and bold jacket, it's best to keep your jewellery to a minimum - a simple pair of hoop earrings is an effortless way to inject a polished finishing touch to your outfit. From Monica Vinader and Abbott Lyon to Missoma, there are plenty of affordable jewellery brands to choose from. This finishing touch will draw the eye upwards, focusing on the blazer rather than the dungarees underneath, creating a look that's smarter than it is casual but with all of the practicality of your most comfortable jeans. What's not to love about this look?
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
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