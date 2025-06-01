I'm a jumpsuit-loving fashion editor who wears jumpsuits to weddings, work and on weekends - here's how I style them for every outing

One of the most popular modern silhouettes on the high street, if you're wondering how to style jumpsuits, have no fear, I've got you covered. As a fashion editor with two decades of experience in the fashion industry, the most flattering jumpsuits have become my go-to, and I'm going to show you how to wear this marvellous one-and-done look for every occasion.

The perfect marriage between the single-piece dressing ease of a midi dress combined with the comfort of trousers, forget the connotations of fighter pilots and mechanics, a jumpsuit is the cool addition to your summer capsule wardrobe you didn't know you were missing.

From weekends to weddings and even work, the best jumpsuits tap into the latest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 and this versatile item can be worn with your favourite blazer for a day in the office or teamed with a pair of Converse low tops at the weekend for a casual and relaxed look. Getting dressed in the morning is about to get a whole lot easier once you embrace the jumpsuit – trust me.

HOW TO STYLE A JUMPSUIT

Whatever your personal style is, there’s a jumpsuit to suit your wardrobe and needs. It doesn’t matter if you’re into cool and casual white jeans outfits or more partial to a feminine floral frock, your taste will easily translate to a one-piece and we’re here to show you how to style a jumpsuit for every occasion.

1. HOW TO STYLE A JUMPSUIT FOR WEEKENDS

(Image credit: Future | Antonia Kraskowski)

Weekends are the perfect time to relax. Whether you’re heading out to brunch with friends or perhaps a picnic in the park, a jumpsuit is a great alternative to your most comfortable jeans. If you’re a true blue denim lover and follow the denim trends 2025, the jumpsuit is a great style shortcut to wearing the double denim look.

We asked Freelance Fashion Editor Matilda Stanley for her top tips too. Matilda says: “When the weekend comes around, opt for a casual and comfy piece that you can feel relaxed in. A denim boilersuit is a wise investment and can be styled in a multitude of ways, finish with trainers and some oversized sunglasses and you’ll be all set.”

Look for a denim jumpsuit in a slightly oversized cut for a relaxed weekend outfit. However, if you don’t want to look like you’re turning up to the pub to fix the pipes, there are a few style tweaks you can make to dress up your boilersuit without overdoing it.

First, swap your casual trainers for a pair of smart leather sandals and roll up your sleeves and the legs slightly to balance the oversized cut. I often like to wear mine undone just one button more than necessary with the edge of a silky camisole or brightly coloured bralette peeking out for a feminine twist.

Finally, add a brightly patterned, oversized bag for all of your weekend necessities, which will add a pop of colour to your look and avoid any plumbing confusion.

ACCESSORIZE Dandelion Print Quilted Tote Bag £35 at Accessorize Made of soft quilted cotton and featuring a boho block printed pattern, this oversized tote is ideal for carrying all of your weekend essentials and it's even reversible. Levi's Iconic Lightweight Denim Jumpsuit £110 at Levi's Who better to create the perfect loose cut boilersuit than denim experts Levi's? This front button style is available in two washes and different denim weights. Boden Hardware Detail Tan Leather Sandals £120 at Boden With cool gold toned hardware and a chunky sole, these brown leather sandals from Boden will instantly add a touch of luxe to your weekend jumpsuit look.

2. HOW TO STYLE A JUMPSUIT FOR WEDDINGS

(Image credit: Future | Antonia Kraskowski)

Looking for an alternative outfit to the best wedding guest dresses that isn’t a floral frock? For your next nuptials, swap your trust midi for a showstopping jumpsuit. If you’ve ever wondered, 'can I wear red to a wedding?', you might think this look is controversial. but I think that Phase Eight’s Kendall jumpsuit is the perfect tomato red number. With a cross-over pleated detail on the chest, flattering butterfly sleeves in a delicate pleated chiffon and wide leg cut, it has all of the elegance of a gown with a contemporary edge.

Matilda says: “A jumpsuit will make a chic alternative to a traditional dress for a wedding and can look just as special. A block colour will be most flattering and will have plenty of versatility when it comes to accessories. Finish your outfit with shiny gold shoes and a playful clutch for some upcoming nuptials, and then switch them up for classic black heels and a top-handle bag to give your outfit a totally different spin next time you wear it.”

With a jumpsuit in a bold hue like this one, I’ve dialled back the accessories, keeping jewellery to a minimum - while my rainbow clutch adds a dash of fun, the subtle gold heels peek out with just a wink of glitz and let the jumpsuit be the star of the outfit, and rightly so.

If your wedding guest outfit requires a headpiece such as a fascinator, headband or hat, a chic option is a neutral shade such as cream, beige or gold to complement the bright hue without detracting or clashing.

(Image credit: Future | Antonia Kraskowski)

If you're looking for your next date night outfit, why not mix it up and opt for a jumpsuit in a slinky fabric to elevate your ensemble. Silk and satin options will immediately add a touch of elegance to this wardrobe classic, as Matilda confirms: “Silky fabrics will add some romance to your attire and will feel like such a treat to wear. You can’t go wrong with a glossy black jumpsuit, but if you prefer some colour for after hours, opt for rich jewel tones or a boldly printed design. Avoid wearing anything too fussy and simply finish with pointed heels and luxe-looking jewels.”

When you're styling a printed jumpsuit, add accessories that pull out the colours of those featured in the pattern for a cohesive look. Here, I’ve added gold heels and a crimson bag that echo the starry print’s gold and red hues without being too matchy-matchy. Bold prints mean that you can pare back your jewellery and keep it simple, allowing the jumpsuit to be the star of the show – a single pendant necklace or gold hoop earrings will complement your look without overwhelming your outfit.

Finally, finish with your favourite leather jacket or your best trench coat if it’s a little chillier for a chic night out outfit.

Aspinal of London The Trunk Top Handle Leather Bag £495 at Aspinal of London Apsinal of London's Trunk Bag is a chic and practical alternative to a clutch bag. With a top handle and optional shoulder strap, it can be worn in a variety of ways. Love & Roses Black Tropical Tie Front Flutter Sleeve Jumpsuit £62 at Next This bold tropical print jumpsuit is the perfect evening outfit for a date night. Just add a leather jacket, gold hoops and heels for a stylish summer outfit idea. Autograph at M&S Classic Black Leather Biker Jacket £250 at M&S Investing in real leather biker jacket is a smart style choice - it will age beautifully and soften over time and be one of your most worn wardrobe staples.

4. HOW TO STYLE A JUMPSUIT FOR WORK

(Image credit: Future | Antonia Kraskowski)

Wondering how to style a jumpsuit for work and look professional? It’s easier than you think. Start by opting for a tailored style in a classic neutral such as navy, olive or black, which will offer a smart look for days spent with colleagues or in meetings.

Matilda says: “When it comes to dressing for the office, I’d always opt for a one-piece that has a tailored fit or a belted waist that will add shape to create a polished feel. Try layering under a crisp cream blazer to keep it looking modern and then finish with a jumbo tote that’s big enough to hold all your gadgets and daily essentials.”

If you love the structured look of women’s trouser suits, this season there is a variety of jumpsuits that create the illusion of a waistcoat and trousers with the convenience of a single item to throw on in the morning.

If you don’t want to expose your arms, try adding a timeless white blouse or a fitted white t-shirt in crisp cotton underneath sleeveless jumpsuits for a classic layered look. A blazer is the perfect finishing touch that will pull your look together, adding an air of professionalism to your outfit.

Ania Haie Gold Ancient Minoan Pendant Necklace £45 at Ania Haie A coin pendant necklace is a subtle yet stylish addition to every jumpsuit outfit. Wear it on a short chain to draw attention upwards towards your face. EXACT MATCH River Island Black Waistcoat Hybrid Jumpsuit £56 at River Island The chic kidney shaped buttons on this River Island jumpsuit add a quirky detail to an otherwise classic wide leg style, creating an artful yet considered look. Soho Home Red Leather Paradise Row Laptop Sleeve £135 at Soho Home With a sleek minimalist look and feel, this cool laptop sleeve from Soho Home will add a stylish finishing touch to workday outfits while keeping your tech safe.

5. HOW TO STYLE A JUMPSUIT FOR HOLIDAY

(Image credit: Future | Antonia Kraskowski)

Whether you’re heading to the beach, the pool or sightseeing, a lightweight cotton jumpsuit is a holiday packing essential. Look for a style with a stretchy shirred body that will at once feel fitted without being constricting in the heat. Throw it over your swimsuit or bikini for a stroll to the pool and then when it’s time to head to lunch, you’ll have a chic alternative to a regular kaftan.

A darker based pattern such as this Ikat print from Peacocks is also more forgiving as it hides small stains, meaning you can wear it again and again plus the soft cotton will keep you cool in sticky moments.

Matilda agrees: “A sunny getaway calls for boho-style prints buddied up with a straw bag and your favourite sandals – it’s always winning look for warmer weather! Look for loose and breathable fabrics as well as cropped lengths to keep yourself comfortable on even the hottest of days.”

I like to team mine with a pair of pool-ready rubber slides, a roomy tote bag for sunbathing essentials and of course, a huge sun hat for keeping my face, chest and shoulders shaded in the midday sun.

If you’re heading into town in the afternoon, simply swap your sliders for a pair of leather sandals or your best white trainers, add a delicate gold necklace and a crossbody bag for a stylish outfit that doesn’t compromise on comfort - and don't forget your sun hat.

Mint Velvet Neutral Straw Wide Brim Hat £49 at Mint Velvet A wide-brim straw hat is a holiday essential to protect your face and upper body. Look for a style in a neutral-colour that will complement the busy print of your jumpsuit. EXACT MATCH Peacocks Womens Ikat Print Shirred Jumpsuit £24 at Peacocks In a classic monochrome colourway, this ikat printed shirred jumpsuit will be your go-to holiday item. The versatile style lends itself to the beach, bar and beyond. The White Company Straw Basket Bag with Webbing Straps £98 at The White Company The wide straps on this roomy straw bag make it the perfect carry-all bag for holidays. The classic style and neutral tones will work with every holiday outfit.

FAQs

WHAT LOOKS GOOD WITH A JUMPSUIT?

Depending on the kind of jumpsuit you're wearing and the occasion it's for, how to style a jumpsuit can be a tricky question. A timeless addition to every jumpsuit outfit is a trench coat. This wardrobe classic will smarten up and pull together your look instantly. Try adding it over a denim boilersuit for the perfect low-key smart casual outfit.

WHAT SHOES SHOULD I WEAR WITH A JUMPSUIT?

For formal occasions or if you're heading to work, try adding a pair of low-heeled slingbacks. Not only will this stylish shoe add an inch or two to your height, the block heel means that your feet will be far more comfortable than they would be wearing a pair of stilettos.

For weekends and more casual occasions, a pair of cool trainers or summer sandals will complement your look and provide comfort for your feet.

WHAT BODY SHAPE CAN WEAR JUMPSUITS?

Jumpsuits suit every body shape, it's just a case of finding which cut flatters your shape, suits your individual style and fits your lifestyle.

If you want to highlight your waist or create curves, look for a jumpsuit that is belted or fitted at the waist - the cinched-in style will draw attention to the smallest point of your waist.

Looking to balance broad shoulders? Try wearing wide leg styles with a fitted waist that will create an hourglass shape and help to balance proportions.

A more relaxed straight up and down cut found in denim styles and boiler suits is great if you prefer something that skims your tummy and hips.