The Spring/Summer fashion trends 2025 that you need to know - and how to wear them now

With the new season on the horizon, it’s time to get excited about all of the spring/summer fashion trends 2025 that will be filling stores and our social feeds in the coming months. While typically new styles won’t arrive in stores until around February, you can get ahead and start wearing them now.

We’ve scoured fashion week shows in the four major cities – New York, London, Milan and Paris to break down the key spring/summer trends 2025. While some trends remain perennial – pastels for warm weather? – it’s all about the nuances and updated details that the new seasons bring.

While a spring capsule wardrobe offers the building blocks of timeless looks, adding a sprinkle of the latest trends will refresh your look in an instant and they can also offer a great insight if you’re looking to make an investment purchase such as Burberry trench coat or one of the best designer bags.

Spring/Summer Fashion Trends 2025

With hundreds of shows taking place across four cities, it can be hard to know where to start when it comes to finding the latest spring/summer fashion trends 2025, but we've done the hard work for you, sifting and sorting the stylish from the silly with the help of a panel of fashion experts.

Life In Colour

One of the easiest ways to make your wardrobe feel current is to embrace the spring/summer colour trends – each season sees certain colours emerge as favourites among designers. While recent seasons featured a powerful and punchy red, the new spring/summer season sees the spectrum mellow with powder pink and utilitarian tones taking centre stage.

1. Petal Pink

Victoria Beckham, Jil Sander and Dolce & Gabbana SS25 (Image credit: Getty Images | Future)

Soft and feminine, pink is never far from the catwalks, particularly in the warmer months. A key spring/summer 2025 trend, the key is to look for gentler shades in pastel hues and find the right shade to suit your skin tone. If you’re stuck in a monochrome rut and wondering what colour suits me?, pink is a great jumping off point for adding colour to your wardrobe.

Seen on the catwalks of Victoria Beckham, Jil Sander and Dolce & Gabbana (above), this colour works just as well in frothy frocks as it does on women's trouser suits, softening more masculine cuts. It will instantly lift your mood, offering a dose of dopamine dressing to your wardrobe.

Abby McHale, Deputy Fashion Editor at Fabulous Magazine and The Sun, says: "Thanks to Hollywood and films such as Barbie and Wicked, pink has really had a moment these past couple of years and it's staying strong for 2025. However, this time it's going less vibrant and more dainty with powder pinks thanks to designers such as Valentino, Chanel and Miu Miu. A feminine and elegant hue, it is the perfect colour for stepping into spring.”

At the beginning of the year when you’re looking for ways to freshen up your winter capsule wardrobe, adding a light and airy element to wardrobe staples such as your best jeans will give the hardest working pieces a new lease of life. Work it into your wardrobe now with your best wool jumper in soft pink or a silky dress – if you want to toughen up the look, try adding black accessories as seen at both Jil Sander and Chanel.

2. Utilitarian Tones

Hermes, Bottega Veneta and Fendi SS25 (Image credit: Getty Images | Future)

If delicate pastels aren’t your cup of tea, swap sugary shades for utilitarian tones. Taking inspiration from natural shades, olive, stone and khaki were seen on many catwalks, making them one of the key colour trends for spring/summer 2025. The muted, earthy colours appeared on the catwalks of Hermes, Max Mara and Burberry as well as Dries Van Noten, Bottega Veneta and Fendi in silhouettes often associated with this colour palette.

Freelance Fashion Editor & Stylist Anna Woodham says: “Earthy, neutral tones such as khaki, rust and olive stay relevant for the new season’s colour palette. Pair French navy with military-inspired colours for a sleek, minimalist appearance. Think all-olive outfits, khaki-on-khaki, or stone-grey layered pieces for a more refined look.”

When embracing this trend, think workman-like boiler suits, oversized bomber jackets and wide leg trousers in crisp cottons and structured cuts that add an element of pared-back practicality to the frothy world of high fashion.

Get Your Coat

One of the biggest investments you can make is purchasing a new coat. Whether you’re looking for a high street hero from Marks & Spencer’s coats or investing in a timeless style such as one of the best camel coats, there’s plenty to consider. Finding the best winter coats to suit your lifestyle and wardrobe is a serious fashion win when you find the one – the spring/summer trends 2025 offer a wealth of new styles to choose from for cooler days.

3. Candy Coats

Bottega Veneta, Kenzo and Stella McCartney SS25 (Image credit: Getty Images | Kenzo | Future)

If you’re looking to update your outerwear, why not embrace the spring/summer fashion trends 2025 by adding a candy-coloured coat to your wardrobe for the new season? Whether you opt for sunny yellow, cool pastel blue or nail two trends in one with a chic pink number, a brightly coloured coat will bring a smile to your face on even the greyest of days. Seen on the catwalks of Miu Miu, Bally and Stella McCartney as well as Bottega Veneta , this look will instantly elevate even the simplest outfit of jeans and a white t-shirt - Kenzo's refreshing minty green number is top of our shopping list.

Freelance Fashion Editor Matilda Stanley says: “I’m a big fan of trends that you can wear from season to season to get plenty of wardrobe mileage and the candy-coloured coat is a perfect example. Cover-ups in sugary shades of pink and baby blue were spotted from designers like Chloe and Miu Miu, and it’s an easy look to recreate. Want to wear the trend now? Look for cosy faux fur styles, or opt for a trench coat or cropped jacket in a pastel tone that can be layered up over wintery layers for the foreseeable, and then easily thrown over a floral dress come spring.“

If you want to make your outfit look even more luxe, try going for a tonal look - style your candy-coloured coat with items in similar hues or team it with prints that feature the colour within the pattern to pull your look together.

4. Oversized Trench Coats

Chloe, Gucci and Carven SS25 (Image credit: Getty Images | Future)

A classic trench coat is one of the building blocks to a stylish capsule wardrobe – it works all year round and with virtually every outfit, from throwing it over leggings and your best white trainers to run errands to teaming with occasion-wear such as the best wedding guest dresses. For the spring/summer fashion trends 2025, the trench gets a cool oversized update to its cut.

Diaphanous takes on this timeless style were seen on the catwalks of Gucci, Carven and Chloe. Not only is this a cool stylistic update but it’s also highly practical as it means it can easily be layered over jeans and a blazer or you can add your favourite leather jacket underneath for added warmth in the cooler months without dreaded bunching in the sleeves.

Freelance Fashion Editor Anna Woodham says: "Oversized trench coats will be a hero outerwear piece for SS25. Voluminous shapes and loose-draped designs dominate the fit for this season. Gucci plays with proportions with their floor-sweeping styles giving a dramatic, relevant feel. Pair yours with tailored trousers or a form-fitting dress as the ultimate layering piece."

Prints Charming

No fashion season is complete without the addition of prints – from maximalist, bold styles to delicate and ditsy patterns, there’s something for everyone this season. The surprise addition of plaid, a print more often associated with the autumn/winter season adds a touch of toughened up styling to a season that is more often in touch with its floral side (don’t worry, those aren’t going anywhere – groundbreaking, we know!)

5. Star in Stripes

Proenza Schouler, Louis Vuitton and Prada SS25 (Image credit: Getty Images | Future)

While stripes are seen as a perennial trend – we’ve never met a Breton we didn’t like, after all – the new take for spring/summer fashion trends 2025 sees this unassuming print get maximalised. Think bright and bold, with multiple directions worn at once. Whether you’re opting for oversized monochrome linear designs from head to toe as seen at Max Mara and Proenza Schouler or going for clashing colours à la Louis Vuitton and Charles Jeffery Loverboy, this is one trend that we’re happy to get in line for.

Abby McHale says: “Whilst other colour trends for 2025 are quite subtle (pale pink being a perfect example), there is on the opposite foot a more colourful movement. Big, bold colourful stripes are said to take over after being seen down the runways of Dior, Prada and Louis Vuitton. Think colourful rugby shirts and stripey wide-leg trousers for a fun twist on a classic print.”

This flattering pattern has a style that works for everyone but it’s important to keep a few rules. First, horizontal stripes should only be seen on pieces with a single larger surface area – for example, skirts or the aforementioned Bretons à la Prada’s SS25 collection and avoided like the plague on trousers. However, vertical stripes can be surprisingly flattering on wide-leg trousers, drawing the eye along the length of your leg and creating the illusion of added inches.

For extra fashion points, why not go off-piste with diagonal lines? Not only are these surprisingly flattering but they’ll add another dimension to even the simplest of looks with their kooky off-kilter style.

6. Glad For Plaid

Acne, Tod's and Balenciaga SS25 (Image credit: Getty Images | Future)

More often associated with cold weather and cosy layering, plaid popped up on several catwalks, making it a surprising addition to the key spring/summer fashion trends 2025. Bottega Veneta, Acne and Tod’s were amongst those who showed looks featuring the print, as well as Burberry who reimagined their signature check in lighter hues for their latest collection.

Why not take style notes from Acne, Burberry and Tod’s, and try a mix-and-match approach for a statement head-to-toe look?

Anna Woodham says: “Plaid, usually associated with autumn, is an unexpected print for Spring. Expect to see larger squares, bolder checks such as The Row’s eye-catching designs as the focal point of many outfits. Layer as part of your outfit such as a shirt under a minimalist blazer or mix and match checks with other prints, like stripes and florals for an eclectic look.”

Take inspiration from Victoria Beckham’s tartan dress and burgundy boots look for ways to wear the look now, or try adding a plaid shirt to your most comfortable jeans for an easy off-duty look.

Aesthetically Speaking

Every season sees trends that tell a story emerge. In previous seasons, aesthetic trends such as Quiet Luxury have ruled the catwalk but some of the strongest spring/summer fashion trends 2025 seen across the last fashion month have been a moody yet ethereal Dark Romantic thread as well as a grown up spin on Bohemia. If you find yourself asking what is boho style?, this season the laidback look gets a serious injection of luxury. Think more Palm Springs pool than Burning Man for this aesthetic look.

7. Dark Romantics

Valentino, Saint Laurent and Chanel SS25 (Image credit: Getty Images | Future)

Usually a trend associated with the cooler months of autumn/winter, dark romantic looks with more than a hint of gothica were seen on many of the spring/summer catwalks including Rick Owens, Alexander McQueen and Valentino. In a rich colour palette of purple, crimson and forest green teamed with darkest black, the look is softened in lightweight fabrics such as lace, silk and chiffon. Swirling skirts and sheer detailing will add a spring-like feel to an otherwise dark and brooding look at Saint Laurent.

Matilda Stanley says: "Another look that’s often associated with the winter months, the gothic vibes were surprisingly strong at the Spring fashion weeks. Designers including McQueen, Saint Laurent and Richard Quinn all opted for dark romantic dresses and skirts on the catwalk, and like a moodier take on the Boho trend of early 2024, this look is all about layers of lace, sheer fabrics, and pussybow blouses. Finish your look with an oversized pair of sunglasses à la Balenciaga.”

Try teaming your favourite dark coloured maxi dress with your favourite leather jacket and a pair of the best knee high boots to add a toughened up edge to this floaty and romantic look.

8. Boho Riche

Giorgio Armani, Chloe and Isabel Marant SS25 (Image credit: Getty Images | Future)

While Summer 2024 saw the return of bohemian to our festival wardrobes, the new season take on this popular trend is less Silk Road backpacker and more luxury trust fund hippy - featuring sumptuous fabrics, gorgeous embellishment and delicate details to create a look we’re dubbing Boho Riche.

Silk scarves tied as caps, watercolour silks, beading and fringing all sashayed down the catwalks of Giorgio Armani, Valentino and Saint Laurent but it was Chloe’s SS25 show that had fashion editors swooning. Chemena Kamali’s second collection for the fashion house since she was named as Creative Director saw the designer place emphasis the brand’s bohemian past, presenting a beautifully feminine collection for spring/summer 2025.

While Chloe’s lace-panelled pantaloons may not be to everyone’s tastes, the brand’s oversized rompers, diaphanous romantic dresses and puff-sleeved jackets (seen on original boho babe Sienna Miller who was perched on the FROW) will definitely be influencing us in our summer capsule wardrobe.

2024's Never-ending Trends

Every year sees new trends become perennials – those that will continue season after season, adapting slightly each time. Much like florals are no longer just for spring and white has become a year-round colour, these trends show no sign of slowing down any time soon. The good news is that there’s every chance you already own these trends, so why not try shopping your own wardrobe to get in early for next season?

9. Top Up Your Tank (Top)

Kenzo, Rabanne and Hermes SS25 (Image credit: Getty Images | Future)

Freelance Fashion Editor Matilda Stanley is a fan of the tank top trend that has held fast for several seasons now. She says:

“Tank tops have been a huge hit over the last couple of seasons and look set to stay, as the sleeveless separate was spotted on plenty of SS25 runways including Dior and Kenzo. A tank top can add extra oomph to an outfit and can easily be worn over a fresh white blouse, t-shirt, or simply as it is, with your favourite denim. For spring, look for very fine knitted pieces in sunny colours that will lift even the simplest ensemble.”

For SS25, this simple shape also extends to basics – swap your best cotton t-shirts for sleeveless styles and wide strapped vests, as seen on the catwalks of Ralph Lauren, Hermes and Stella McCartney, where this casual basic added an insouciant vibe to statement maxi skirts and echoed in flowing pared back sleeveless dresses.

10. From His Wardrobe

Saint Laurent, Rabanne and Alexander McQueen SS25 (Image credit: Getty Images | Future)

‘Borrowed from the boys’ has long been a popular fashion trope, with Yves Saint Laurent’s Le Smoking from 1966 still a regular reference for many a popular party look, whether you’re wondering what to wear for New Year’s Eve or a city wedding. Recent seasons have seen items such as oversized blazers, wide-leg trousers and waistcoats take centre stage in our working wardrobes, while traditionally masculine shoe shapes such as loafers, dad trainers and Chelsea boots have become staples for stylish women. All of these styles will once again carry through to the new spring/summer fashion trends 2025, so keep them at the front of your wardrobe for another season.

Abby McHale says: "Masculine dressing isn't going anywhere in the year ahead, oversized blazers, loafers, crisp shirts aka the city slicker look is here to stay. These kinds of pieces have basically become wardrobe staples and make the great basis that you can centre your look around. Cool enough to head to the office in, but not just resigned to work wear, this kind of style is transferable for all occasions."

At Rabanne’s SS25 show, oversized blazers got a makeover, swapping traditional corporate-core hues of greys and navy for shiny pastel metallics teamed with micro shorts for a play on proportions that highlighted the wide shoulders, while at Saint Laurent designer Anthony Vaccarello embraced a 1980s Wall Street aesthetic with striped cotton shirts, billowing trousers and double-breasted blazers. Fellow Belgian designer Ann Demeulemeester offered a softer approach, contrasting oversized blazers with delicate lace dresses, further emphasising the masculine proportion of jackets for an offbeat and avant-garde take on the trend.

For Alexander McQueen, designer Seán McGirr added a feminine touch to the suiting silhouettes with peekaboo cutouts and frothy chiffon frilled edges for his sophomore collection for the brand, a favourite of Kate Middleton and considered by many as one of the best British clothing brands.

Anna Woodham Freelance Fashion Editor & Stylist Anna Woodham is a London-based Fashion Stylist with over 20 years experience working in the women's magazine sector as well as styling for global commercial brands. Anna has previously held Fashion Editor positions on magazines, styling both celebrities for covers as well as the main fashion pages. Anna now works on a freelance basis available for editorial and advertising styling and art direction work.