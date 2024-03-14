Best cotton t-shirts for women - the style essential every wardrobe needs
We’ve found the best cotton t-shirts for women that are worth adding to your everyday rotation
The best cotton t-shirts for women are the backbone of many stylish outfits so it’s worth taking the time to invest in the best. One of the hardest working pieces in your wardrobe, a well-cut tee is a versatile staple that’ll work with any look and occasion.
The humble t-shirt should never be underestimated. Whether you’re after a classic white crewneck or a chic Breton stripe, the best cotton t-shirts are a key layering piece in every capsule wardrobe. Add a relaxed spin to the best blazers and wide-leg trouser combo or wear on its own with your go-to jeans for an effortless pulled-together look, there’s barely an outfit a simple tee won’t go with.
Finding the best cotton t-shirt is no mean feat. With many silhouettes to choose from, the choice can feel overwhelming. Once you find a style you like, whether it’s a boxy fit, or a sleek v-neck, it’s worth sticking to it and stocking up on an array of colours and prints so you always have one to reach for during a sartorial crisis.
Fabric is obviously key and cotton is a breathable, natural fabric that’s kinder to the skin and the planet. Look for 100% organic cotton - or BCI cotton for those sustainable credentials. A cotton blend is fine for a lower-budget option but cheaper poly mixes can lose shape in the wash and are not as breathable, meaning you might sweat more.
The best cotton t-shirts for women, as chosen by our fashion team
“When it comes to picking the best t-shirt for your wardrobe, naturally you'll want to prioritise a piece that perfectly balances comfort and style, without compromising on practicality. That’s where cotton comes in. If you’re looking for the ideal all-season wardrobe staple, this is it. Simple yet elegant, great to wear and easy to care for, cotton t-shirts are functional and versatile pieces that are perfect for wearing with jeans, shorts, or chinos, or as a layer underneath knitwear and fleece. So, whether you’re visiting friends, hitting a few sets at the court, or having a lazy, summer picnic, a cotton t-shirt is just the ticket for any activity,” says Bridie Farrell, Marketing Coordinator at Schöffel Country.
But finding the best cotton t-shirts can feel like mission impossible, so we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up the best styles considering quality, versatility and price.
Best white
RRP: £14.90 | Uniqlo is a pro at elevated basics that deliver on the technicals. The durable, heavyweight cotton means this is not see-through at all - a must with a white tee. It has a slim fit and believe us when we say, you’ll want one in every colour.
Best striped
RRP: £20 | Master that effortlessly chic French-girl aesthetic with a cute striped tee. This has a round neck with a contrasting trim and fits just right - relaxed and easy. Available in black, blue and pink, opt for the black to keep it the most versatile.
Best boxy
RRP: £25 | The lingerie pro has a fine collection of wardrobe essentials too and this tee is worthy of some attention. It has a modern asymmetrical hem with extra coverage at the back and a classic round neckline. Try half-tucking it into some wide-leg trousers.
Best crew neck
RRP: £30 | This no-frills, classic crewneck tee is well worth having in your arsenal. A layering essential, this slim fit silhouette is cut from 100% organic cotton for a super soft finish. Wear under blazers, dresses and dungarees, you won’t regret it.
Best oversized
RRP: £22 | Who knew a simple tee had the power to make any outfit look achingly cool? Well, this one certainly does. Clean cut and made from premium pima cotton jersey, it has a slouchy fit that pairs well with the best leggings, or casually tucked into jeans.
Best polo
RRP: £49.95 | A polo shirt is great for adding a preppy twist to your look and is one of the top spring summer fashion trends 2024. Made from a 100% Pique cotton fabric, its high-quality is notable, so you know this beauty will stand the test of time.
Best v-neck
RRP: £22 | For those who prefer a v-neckline, this comes out top for those casual, off-duty days. It has side split detailing and an embroidered logo on the hem. We love the sunset pink hue for a dose of dopamine dressing.
Best long sleeve
RRP: £28 | A long-sleeve t-shirt is a handy tool during the colder months and can easily be layered under the best wool jumpers for extra warmth whilst remaining breathable too. This luxury design comes in a gorgeous deep navy hue, a fresh change from black.
Best ribbed
RRP: £9.50 | Of course British clothing brand M&S know how to craft a decent, everyday t-shirt. This ribbed design leans into that 90s aesthetic and is made with a hint of elastane for a stretchy, comfortable fit, making tucking-in an absolute breeze.
Best bargain
RRP: £5.99 | You can always rely on H&M to deliver on good quality wardrobe staples and this is no different. Despite its low price-tag, it’s still crafted from 100% cotton and is set to survive multiple washes. A go-to for stocking up on the basics under budget.
Best stylish
RRP: £35 | It’s all in the details that make this tee stand out from the rest. Adding more bang to the basic, this 100% cotton tee features a playful pompom trim across the neckline and sleeves. Cut to a straight fit, tap into one of the fashion colour trends 2024 with the scarlett red hue.
Best sleeveless
RRP: £35 | Made from a super soft pima cotton fabric, this sleek tank top will take you straight from workout to brunch. It has a hint of Lycra for stretch and has a relaxed body-skimming fit. We love this flattering lilac shade but you can also snap it up in four other sleek colours.
Best cropped
RRP: £34 | Lean into those 90s fashion trends with a cropped tee. The raw hem gives it a cool unfinished edge and it’s available in a massive 24 shades. Offset the shorter silhouette and pair with high-waisted wide-leg trousers and layer a blazer for grown-up polish.
Best boatneck
RRP: £16 | Save the ironing with the crinkle-resistant finish on this tee. With flattering ¾ length sleeves and a chic boat neck, it’ll become your new well-worn favourite. The buttery soft yellow will have you spring-ready and looks great teamed with denim.
RRP: £50 | Inject some personality into the humble t-shirt with a slogan style. This design from French clothing brand Sezane keeps it feeling chic and playful. Add a feminine spin and wear with a tiered midi skirt and some strappy sandals.
The best cotton t-shirts styles to invest in
When it comes to finding the best cotton t-shirts for women, there are myriad designs and fits to choose from. With each serving different purposes, it's wise to invest in a few different styles so that you have a piece to suit every occasion and outfit.
- V-neckline: has a preppy look and sits well underneath blazers. The pointed V shape helps to elongate your frame drawing the eye downwards, and flatters fuller busts too.
- Crewneck: is perfect for dressing down tailored trousers or layering under slip dresses à la Kate Moss in the '90s. It delivers a relaxed and sporty feel and offers more coverage as the neckline is higher.
- Oversized: works best for casual wear with the front portion tucked into the waistband of your jeans (otherwise known as the French tuck). Or wear loose over leggings or skinny jeans for a laidback feel.
- Fitted ribbed: are the style to opt for when looking to tuck a top into high-waist trousers and skirts, or as a base layer beneath chunky knits.
- Cropped: a good option for petites, offset the shorter style and team with high waistbands.
Are cotton t-shirts on trend for 2024?
A timeless staple, t-shirts will technically always be on-trend, but there are some styles that surge in popularity each season such as the Princess Diana rugby shirt trend.
“For 2024, we’re seeing a lot of polo t-shirts and rugby shirts thanks to designers including Gucci and Victoria Beckham showcasing this preppy look on the catwalks. The high-street has followed suit and it’s a super achievable trend that’ll give your outfit a laidback, athleisure vibe. Wear with the best wide leg jeans for a retro spin and opt for a colourful stripe for an extra satorial boost. As well as this collared fave, you can’t go wrong with an oversized t-shirt for a relaxed, affordable quiet luxury look that’s minimal effort with maximum impact,” says our fashion editor Hannah Hughes.
How to care for your cotton t-shirts
- Wash at cool temperatures: When it comes to caring for your cotton t-shirts, always wash on a delicate spin and cool temperature - no more than 30 degrees - to avoid shrinking and styles losing their shape.
- Separate your laundry: Avoid washing them with rough fabrics such as denim or items with zips which can catch and rip your t-shirt
- Never tumble dry: And don't use the tumble dryer which can cause shrinkage and make dyed fabric fade.
- Store them flat: Fold rather than hanging t-shirts in your closest to avoid them stretching.
How often do cotton t-shirts need to be replaced?
This will mainly come down to how well you take care of your cotton t-shirts and how often you wear them. T-shirts are designed to work in all settings, from work to weekends so chances are they will get worn a lot. A decent t-shirt should last at least two years if you follow the right washing instructions and many more premium styles will last a lot longer.
Is cotton the best material for t-shirts?
Cotton is a great material for t-shirts, particularly when it comes to regulating body temperature. If you experience hot flushes, natural fabrics such as cotton are more breathable than synthetic fibres so a cotton t-shirt will make a cool and comfortable choice.
“Cotton is soft to the skin and comfortable to wear. It’s absorbent and has the ability to wick away any moisture from your body keeping you fresh and dry. Cotton is breathable and allows air to circulate, keeping you cool in warmer weather, explains Yenia Hernández Fonseca, Stylist & Contributor at Margo Paige.
“T-shirts made from high-quality cotton, such as Pima or Supima, have longer fibres than regular cotton. With more fibre length, fewer fibre ends are exposed, which makes it stronger, more durable, and ultra-soft. They’re perfect for active days, warmer climates or those with sensitive skin. Also, pre-shrunk cotton t-shirts are more likely to retain their shape and size, ensuring minimal shrinkage after washing.”
Are expensive t-shirts worth it?
As with most expensive products, it often pays off in the long run and premium cotton fabric is more likely to retain its shape after numerous washes and wears. However, there are plenty of high-quality cotton t-shirts at affordable prices so you shouldn’t have to blow the budget. Just check the label and ensure it’s 100% cotton, or even better organic cotton.
“Investing in a quality cotton t-shirt is worth it because a well-made t-shirt will keep its shape, even after numerous washes. The better the cotton, the more luxurious it feels. Having a well-fitting and comfortable t-shirt can elevate your whole look and reduce the need for replacement. Look for t-shirt brands that prioritise sustainability and ethics, because despite their slightly elevated price, they help make fashion more responsible and eco-friendly,” says Yenia.
How to style the best cotton t-shirts
A handy layering tool, a cotton t-shirt is the unsung hero of many outfit combinations. Incredibly versatile, it’s a key component in those smart casual outfit ideas and there’s plenty of shapes and cuts available for every body type.
“Cotton t-shirts are so versatile because they can be worn casually or dressed up depending on the occasion. Elevate your t-shirt and best jeans combo with a smart shoe or a delicate flat, such as ballerinas or loafers. Layer t-shirts under heavier, structured jackets for a laid-back vibe. Statement accessories such as jewellery, scarves, or hats can transform your entire outfit. Drape a soft knit over your shoulders for an added layer of sophistication.” says Yenia.
Don’t forget it’s what underneath that counts too so make sure you’re wearing one of the best t-shirt bras to ensure a smooth silhouette.
