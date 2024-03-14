Best cotton t-shirts for women - the style essential every wardrobe needs

The best cotton t-shirts for women are the backbone of many stylish outfits so it’s worth taking the time to invest in the best. One of the hardest working pieces in your wardrobe, a well-cut tee is a versatile staple that’ll work with any look and occasion.

The humble t-shirt should never be underestimated. Whether you’re after a classic white crewneck or a chic Breton stripe, the best cotton t-shirts are a key layering piece in every capsule wardrobe. Add a relaxed spin to the best blazers and wide-leg trouser combo or wear on its own with your go-to jeans for an effortless pulled-together look, there’s barely an outfit a simple tee won’t go with.

Finding the best cotton t-shirt is no mean feat. With many silhouettes to choose from, the choice can feel overwhelming. Once you find a style you like, whether it’s a boxy fit, or a sleek v-neck, it’s worth sticking to it and stocking up on an array of colours and prints so you always have one to reach for during a sartorial crisis.

Fabric is obviously key and cotton is a breathable, natural fabric that’s kinder to the skin and the planet. Look for 100% organic cotton - or BCI cotton for those sustainable credentials. A cotton blend is fine for a lower-budget option but cheaper poly mixes can lose shape in the wash and are not as breathable, meaning you might sweat more.

The best cotton t-shirts for women, as chosen by our fashion team

“When it comes to picking the best t-shirt for your wardrobe, naturally you'll want to prioritise a piece that perfectly balances comfort and style, without compromising on practicality. That’s where cotton comes in. If you’re looking for the ideal all-season wardrobe staple, this is it. Simple yet elegant, great to wear and easy to care for, cotton t-shirts are functional and versatile pieces that are perfect for wearing with jeans, shorts, or chinos, or as a layer underneath knitwear and fleece. So, whether you’re visiting friends, hitting a few sets at the court, or having a lazy, summer picnic, a cotton t-shirt is just the ticket for any activity,” says Bridie Farrell, Marketing Coordinator at Schöffel Country.

But finding the best cotton t-shirts can feel like mission impossible, so we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up the best styles considering quality, versatility and price.

The best cotton t-shirts styles to invest in

When it comes to finding the best cotton t-shirts for women, there are myriad designs and fits to choose from. With each serving different purposes, it's wise to invest in a few different styles so that you have a piece to suit every occasion and outfit.

V-neckline: has a preppy look and sits well underneath blazers. The pointed V shape helps to elongate your frame drawing the eye downwards, and flatters fuller busts too.

has a preppy look and sits well underneath blazers. The pointed V shape helps to elongate your frame drawing the eye downwards, and flatters fuller busts too. Crewneck: is perfect for dressing down tailored trousers or layering under slip dresses à la Kate Moss in the '90s. It delivers a relaxed and sporty feel and offers more coverage as the neckline is higher.

is perfect for dressing down tailored trousers or layering under slip dresses à la Kate Moss in the '90s. It delivers a relaxed and sporty feel and offers more coverage as the neckline is higher. Oversized: works best for casual wear with the front portion tucked into the waistband of your jeans (otherwise known as the French tuck). Or wear loose over leggings or skinny jeans for a laidback feel.

works best for casual wear with the front portion tucked into the waistband of your jeans (otherwise known as the French tuck). Or wear loose over leggings or skinny jeans for a laidback feel. Fitted ribbed: are the style to opt for when looking to tuck a top into high-waist trousers and skirts, or as a base layer beneath chunky knits.

are the style to opt for when looking to tuck a top into high-waist trousers and skirts, or as a base layer beneath chunky knits. Cropped: a good option for petites, offset the shorter style and team with high waistbands.

Are cotton t-shirts on trend for 2024?

A timeless staple, t-shirts will technically always be on-trend, but there are some styles that surge in popularity each season such as the Princess Diana rugby shirt trend.

“For 2024, we’re seeing a lot of polo t-shirts and rugby shirts thanks to designers including Gucci and Victoria Beckham showcasing this preppy look on the catwalks. The high-street has followed suit and it’s a super achievable trend that’ll give your outfit a laidback, athleisure vibe. Wear with the best wide leg jeans for a retro spin and opt for a colourful stripe for an extra satorial boost. As well as this collared fave, you can’t go wrong with an oversized t-shirt for a relaxed, affordable quiet luxury look that’s minimal effort with maximum impact,” says our fashion editor Hannah Hughes.

How to care for your cotton t-shirts

Wash at cool temperatures: When it comes to caring for your cotton t-shirts, always wash on a delicate spin and cool temperature - no more than 30 degrees - to avoid shrinking and styles losing their shape.

When it comes to caring for your cotton t-shirts, always wash on a delicate spin and cool temperature - no more than 30 degrees - to avoid shrinking and styles losing their shape. Separate your laundry: Avoid washing them with rough fabrics such as denim or items with zips which can catch and rip your t-shirt

Avoid washing them with rough fabrics such as denim or items with zips which can catch and rip your t-shirt Never tumble dry: And don't use the tumble dryer which can cause shrinkage and make dyed fabric fade.

And don't use the tumble dryer which can cause shrinkage and make dyed fabric fade. Store them flat: Fold rather than hanging t-shirts in your closest to avoid them stretching.

How often do cotton t-shirts need to be replaced?

This will mainly come down to how well you take care of your cotton t-shirts and how often you wear them. T-shirts are designed to work in all settings, from work to weekends so chances are they will get worn a lot. A decent t-shirt should last at least two years if you follow the right washing instructions and many more premium styles will last a lot longer.

Is cotton the best material for t-shirts?

Cotton is a great material for t-shirts, particularly when it comes to regulating body temperature. If you experience hot flushes, natural fabrics such as cotton are more breathable than synthetic fibres so a cotton t-shirt will make a cool and comfortable choice.

“Cotton is soft to the skin and comfortable to wear. It’s absorbent and has the ability to wick away any moisture from your body keeping you fresh and dry. Cotton is breathable and allows air to circulate, keeping you cool in warmer weather, explains Yenia Hernández Fonseca, Stylist & Contributor at Margo Paige.

“T-shirts made from high-quality cotton, such as Pima or Supima, have longer fibres than regular cotton. With more fibre length, fewer fibre ends are exposed, which makes it stronger, more durable, and ultra-soft. They’re perfect for active days, warmer climates or those with sensitive skin. Also, pre-shrunk cotton t-shirts are more likely to retain their shape and size, ensuring minimal shrinkage after washing.”

Are expensive t-shirts worth it?

As with most expensive products, it often pays off in the long run and premium cotton fabric is more likely to retain its shape after numerous washes and wears. However, there are plenty of high-quality cotton t-shirts at affordable prices so you shouldn’t have to blow the budget. Just check the label and ensure it’s 100% cotton, or even better organic cotton.

“Investing in a quality cotton t-shirt is worth it because a well-made t-shirt will keep its shape, even after numerous washes. The better the cotton, the more luxurious it feels. Having a well-fitting and comfortable t-shirt can elevate your whole look and reduce the need for replacement. Look for t-shirt brands that prioritise sustainability and ethics, because despite their slightly elevated price, they help make fashion more responsible and eco-friendly,” says Yenia.

How to style the best cotton t-shirts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A handy layering tool, a cotton t-shirt is the unsung hero of many outfit combinations. Incredibly versatile, it’s a key component in those smart casual outfit ideas and there’s plenty of shapes and cuts available for every body type.

“Cotton t-shirts are so versatile because they can be worn casually or dressed up depending on the occasion. Elevate your t-shirt and best jeans combo with a smart shoe or a delicate flat, such as ballerinas or loafers. Layer t-shirts under heavier, structured jackets for a laid-back vibe. Statement accessories such as jewellery, scarves, or hats can transform your entire outfit. Drape a soft knit over your shoulders for an added layer of sophistication.” says Yenia.

Don’t forget it’s what underneath that counts too so make sure you’re wearing one of the best t-shirt bras to ensure a smooth silhouette.