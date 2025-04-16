Celebrities who built their looks around a simple, timeless white shirt

When it comes to simplicity and timelessness, there's nothing that compares with a crisp, clean white shirt.

For some, it's a uniform, bringing about authority and poise. For others, it's more like a blank canvas, a perfect foundation from which to build a distinct and unique style. A spring capsule wardrobe staple that also works hard in the summer and winter months, it provides endless styling opportunities.

We spoke to styling experts and looked to our favourite celebrities to offer a masterclass in the myriad of ways to wear a white shirt.

Celebrities who built their red carpet looks around a simple, timeless white shirt

Victoria Beckham's street style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A white shirt is crisp, structured and timeless. But it's actually the perfect item to perfect 'day off dressing', as seen on Victoria Beckham's inspired way of dressing down while still looking presentable and polished. By pairing a white tuxedo style shirt, worn oversized and loose, with a pair of jeans and sandals, Victoria's look is effortless but not messy.

This look is the perfect example of why Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at online fashion destination SilkFred, calls a "classic white shirt one of the most hardworking pieces in your wardrobe. It’s timeless, versatile, and endlessly re-styleable. For a polished, everyday look, I love pairing a white shirt with tailored trousers or jeans and loafers - effortless, but put-together."

Our favourite white shirts to buy now

H&M Linen Shirt £27.99 at H&M This versatile linen button-down from H&M is ideal for the summer months and will look great with jeans or layered over swimwear. The White Company White Shirt £98 at The White Company We love this 'wear-everywhere' oversized shirt from The White Company. It makes a beautiful silhouette, thanks to its longer back and deep curved side seams. Sézane Casual White Organic Cotton Shirt £95 at Sézane Sézane do chic basics really well, like this super versatile shirt that will add a chic, relaxed edge to any outfit.

Sharon Stone at the 1998 Oscars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Megan Watkins of SilkFred shares her easiest expert tip for styling a white shirt - and it's something which Sharon Stone pulled off perfectly at the 1998 Oscars with her ahead of its time look.

Megan shares a white shirt is perfect for an easy "high low look to make the classic white shirt pop... Roll up the sleeves and tuck it into a bold satin midi skirt or patterned trousers for a high-low mix that feels contemporary."

Sharon Stone wore a sleek, luxe looking silky skirt with this simple, slightly oversized button down which she reportedly bought from Gap.

Uma Thurman at the 2022 Oscars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kill Bill star Uma Thurman offered an elevated example of how to base an outfit around a simple white shirt for the 2022 Academy Awards.

By playing with different textures - in her case, a luxurious looking silk - the simple silhouette of a buttoned-up white shirt feels more elegant and graceful. To continue the high-fashion look, Uma pairs her shirt with a silky black column skirt, but a silky white shirt can be paired with denim jeans or tailored trousers for a more versatile high-low look.

Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A classic white shirt is a style staple - but while it can be minimalist, it doesn't always have to be so traditional, as Katie Holmes proved in 2023.

Giving a twist on her laid-back style, the Dawson's Creek actress sported a cropped white collared button-down, folded at the sleeves and left open to reveal an underlayer of a mesh white top. She paired the look with wide-leg blue jeans and black leather flats.

All of her items are capsule wardrobe essentials, but prove that playing with proportion and sizing can give the classic items a contemporary, fashion-forward feel.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez's best looks over the years showcase her love of daring styles, but the multi-talented star can look just as chic and polished in a classic white shirt.

Spotted out and about, JLo looked like a businesswoman on the go wearing a crisp, white button-up shirt. She styled the neat looking shirt with a pair of high-rise pinstripe trousers, tailored at the waist to create pleats.

Jennifer styled her smart-casual look with subtle trademark touches, like cinching in her waist with a skinny black leather belt, and adding a touch of glamour with the oversized sunglasses and lacy ballet flats.

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Textured or patterned white shirts are a great addition to any wardrobe, and can instantly elevate a look. What Kate Middleton did well with her Kate white eyelet blouse was make the classic style feel extra on theme for a summery day out to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The patterned, breezy detailing paired with her Massimo Dutti tan culottes and go-to Superga white sneakers offered a summery way to switch up the classic silhouette of a white shirt and trousers, and proved that a couple of easy items can make a perfect ensemble.

Nicole Kidman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman's classy ensemble is so effortless, but looks so refined and full of Quiet Luxury vibes, we can imagine many rushing to recreate it.

Her trick was not doing too much. Her white shirt, which featured subtle sheerness, distinct sleeves and a statement scarf detail, took centre stage, and by keeping her accessories to a minimum, the end result was chic, clean and unfussy.

Princess Diana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a casual outfit that can take you anywhere from running chores to grabbing coffee with a friend, Princess Diana's simple but reliable off-duty look is perfect.

Diana chose a classic white button-down in a looser fit, choosing to tuck it in at the waist to still give her some shape. A pair of light-wash denim jeans and brown shoes to match with the belt kept the colour scheme full of earthy, light neutrals.

Jessica Chastain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oscar-winning style icon Jessica Chastain rarely misses when it comes to her fashion, and she showcased one of the bolder ways to style a white shirt that Sandy Lancaster, of House of Colour explains is something all stylists recommend.

She told us, "Team a white shirt with leather trousers or a statement skirt for unexpected texture and contrast. The crisp white shirt balances out any bold pieces, keeping things grounded and grown-up."

And Jessica's simple white shirt and pared back accessories allow her latex-like red skirt to really stand out, without her look feeling overpowering or messy. Inspired!

Pamela Anderson plays with texture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the Academy Women’s luncheon, Pamela Anderson kept things low-key with a sophisticated white shirt, all that was needed to make an impression.

With a loose white shirt tucked in at the waist and paired with off-white, textured trousers, Pamela's monochromatic look felt light and full of movement. Her shirt also incorporated more playful touches than a traditional button-down, including a flare at the sleeve and featuring a lacy, brocade material.

Celine Dion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Music legend Celine Dion looked ethereal on the red carpet for the premiere of her documentary, I Am Celine.

With a monochrome look, she opted for an all-white ensemble in a silvery, oyster quality - an amazing shade for her skin tone. Getting the right tone of white is essential for nailing a great look. "Bright white can be overpowering or wash out certain skin tones - especially if you’re warm-toned or softly blended. The good news? You can still get that same crisp, versatile look by choosing an off-white or ivory instead. Soft white, oyster, cream or ecru shades will flatter your complexion while giving you all the classic style credentials," explains House of Colour's Sandy Lancaster.

Diane Keaton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Diane Keaton knows the power of a signature look - and this often includes building from, and around, a simple white shirt.

For Diane, who often favours layering and menswear-inspired ensembles, she lets the white shirt be the blank canvas, brought to life with a bold necklace, standout belt and other notable accessories.

With a chunkier belt and statement jewellery like Diane's, black and white dressing doesn't need to be predictable.

Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman

(Image credit: Alamy)

While this might have been Julia Roberts playing a character, it's perfect white shirt inspiration.

The 'boyfriend shirt' style - oversized, rolled up sleeves, tied around the waist - is the perfect way of adding a touch of togetherness to any outfit when you're rushing about. Leaving a workout class but need to run errands and don't want to be just in your workout clothes? Tie a baggy white shirt around you! Or if you've been in the park or at the beach, an oversized white shirt is a perfect cover up.

Victoria Beckham's pops of colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As always, Victoria Beckham is a style icon who offers such easy inspiration to emulate.

Victoria's daytime look, consisting of a slouchy, oversized white shirt and off-white wide-legged trousers, might look overwhelming on anyone else. But offering a masterclass on nailing oversized pieces, Victoria's capped sleeves and cinched in waist add shape, while the subtlest pops of colour with the synchronised red belt and bag break up the monochromatic materials.

Grace Kelly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course Grace Kelly knew how to elevate a white shirt to look pristine and luxe. She was the Princess of Monaco for a reason.

The former Hollywood starlet preferred a simple aesthetic, and her mastery of making a white shirt feel like a deluxe design is in the detailing. Grace accentuated the timeless combination of white and gold, with a gold bracelet, gold headband and gold earrings a perfect pairing for her classic button down shirt, adding touches of warmth to the cool white.

Madonna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Trust Madonna to do a classic white shirt any other way but traditionally.

Madonna, a style hero herself, has made no secret about looking up to the likes of Marlene Dietrich as her own style hero, and her blending of masculine and feminine is always inspiring and innovative. Here, on stage, she pairs a crisp, white shirt with a high-waisted corset and a thin black tie. It exudes power and sophistication.

Zendaya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya is one of Young Hollywood's brightest stars, and she's also proving herself to be a style icon, always bringing something fresh and memorable to the red carpet.

For the 2022 Oscars, the Dune star even found a way to reimagine the white shirt. The oversized silhouette has been done, but undersized? Way less common. Zendaya wore this cropped, structural white shirt with a full-length, flowing metallic silver skirt. With just the flash of a midriff and with the addition of three-quarter sleeves, it was daring without being too revealing.

Eva Longoria

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eva Longoria's chic and summery outfit is the perfect inspiration for anyone wanting to brave an all-white look for a formal occasion. The top is a cropped, long-sleeved, high-collared shirt, playing with shape and volume, and perfect for adding height if you're on the shorter side.

By tying the shirt at the front with just a peek of midriff and wearing it with a full length, flowing skirt, there's also an element of flirtiness without it being too casual.

Meghan Markle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While pregnant with Prince Archie, Meghan Markle proved how flattering a white shirt can be. The glowing mother-to-be tucked her structured white shirt into a long black skirt with thigh-high slit.

The white shirt was open wide at the collar, and with her hair pulled into a sleek chignon, there was a lengthening effect that could help distract from the tummy area.

Carolina Herrera

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to style inspiration, you can't get much better than legendary designer Carolina Herrera.

When she isn't dressing the stars, she's showcasing her sleek sophistication, often seen wearing a white shirt. Here, with a waist-framing belt, subtle volume in the skirt, she provides a timeless way of giving structure and shape. But what Carolina really does well is the statement bow detailing on the sleeves.

Gwyneth Paltrow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwyneth's look for the Snatch premiere was a no-fuss look that could take someone right from the office to dinner out.

Her white shirt was a crisp. structured material, and her leaving a few buttons undone gave it a more relaxed edge. The chunky belt, heavy-duty black shirt and chunky boots add a touch of edge.

Carolyn Bessette Kennedy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy was known for her minimalist and elegant style, and her style defined the 90s. One such example of her effortless way of making a simple outfit look impactful was with this white shirt, black shirt combination.

The full-length black skirt with just a hint of her feet in casual sandals gives an appearance of height and litheness, and her perfectly imperfect shirt detailing with the widespread collar and the rolled-up sleeves gives an off-duty, powerful CEO feel.

Emma Watson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Watson brought timeless grace to an event at Windsor Castle, and her white shirt was the star of the show.

Crisp white with an oversized, open collar, Emma paired the shirt with a silvery grey column skirt. What we love is Emma adding a white belt - it's a less common move, but it added height to her torso and helped the shirt blend into the skirt more seamlessly.

Pamela Anderson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Minimalist can have maximum impact, as Pamela Anderson proved at the Jacquemus fashion show in 2024.

The Baywatch icon wore a layered, oversized monochromatic look, pairing a crisp white shirt with a matching pleated midi skirt. She finished her look with pops of black to break up the layers of white, with a crocodile-effect clutch and pointed-toe slingback heels.

Yara Shahidi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi offered a masterclass in simple, elegant styling in 2018. She paired a fitted, tailored white shirt with a flowing, voluminous satin-esque blue skirt.

The contrast of the fitted shirt with the billowing skirt helped give a fashionable silhouette, evocative of Christian Dior's New Look silhouette of the 1940 and 50s.

Courteney Cox

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the right styling, menswear inspired looks can, ironically, feel ultra feminine and glamorous, and Courteney Cox proved just that stepping out for a red carpet event with Friends buddy, Jennifer Aniston.

Whereas Jen kept things simple with an all-black look, Courteney went for an off-duty, rat pack vibe, pairing a sleek, shiny white shirt with an undone bow tie and wide legged trousers.

Cara Delevingne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When in doubt, turn to the models for style inspiration.

Cara Delevingne found an inspired way to revamp the white shirt when she stepped out for the 2024 Annual L'Oréal Paris Women Of Worth Celebration in Hollywood.

Her two-piece ensemble included a grey pinstripe jacket with structured shoulders, as well as a matching pair of tailored trousers. Under her suit, she wore an oversized white button-up, tucking in one half and leaving the other half loose and perfectly dishevelled for an edgier touch.

Jenna Lyons

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenna Lyons just gets it - the former creative director and president of retailer J.Crew from 2010 until April 2017 helped reimagine basics, and even dressed First Lady Michelle Obama.

Here, she showed how to make two basic pieces look elevated, rocking an oversized white shirt with wide, unbuttoned sleeves and baggy jeans to maximum effect. With a half tuck in the front—known as a French tuck—Jenna's baggy shirt still showcased her waist, and her choice of necklaces and sunglasses add a touch of cool girl glamour.

Kendall Jenner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's something so timeless about Kendall Jenner's street style. It's part preppy, part Indiana Jones and part Katharine Hepburn, with a figure hugging white tee tucked into wide-legged, high-waisted beige trousers.

The addition of the white shirt left unbuttoned and worn over the shirt is both great for anyone hoping to cover up any insecurities, but for someone tall and lean like Kendall, it gives movement and shape.

Extra styling points for the subtle peek of her kitten heels - just a touch of glam that adds depth to the preppy look.

Naomi Campbell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A white shirt might feel formal, but Naomi Campbell's look proves just how easily a classic button-down can be paired with street-style staples and modern touches.

The supermodel paired her crisp white shirt with a bomber jacket, pulling the sleeves through to give them an exaggerated flair and give an easy way of adding a unique touch to an outfit.

Worn a bit longer, the shirt almost passes for a short dress as she finishes the look with super skinny jeans, creating a streamlined look.

Kourtney Kardashian

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2022, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, made their Met Gala debut together, and their looks were designed to mirror one another.

Wearing coordinating outfits by Thom Browne, Travis wore a more traditional black suit, whereas Kourtney wore a cropped version of the button-down, featuring a short tie worn loose around her shoulders, with a full high-waisted skirt with a white waistband and asymmetric black A-line skirt.

Helen Mirren

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A white shirt allows more flexibility for a statement piece elsewhere in the ensemble, as Dame Helen Mirren showcased perfectly in 2019.

With a simple, fitted white shirt on top, Helen completed her look with an attention-grabbing leopard skirt. Because of the quietness of the white shirt, the animal print doesn't feel too overpowering or costume-y, and it's a masterclass in how to make animal print more versatile.

Find the right white shirt, and you never know what statement pieces you can get more wear out of.