'Big mistake' - Courteney Cox reveals the beauty treatment she still regrets to this day

With her trademark raven black hair and her enviably smooth skin, Courteney Cox has been a beauty icon since the 1990s, becoming a household name thanks to the likes of Friends and Scream.

And in a recent insight into her getting-ready process in a video shared on Instagram, Courtney revealed one particular beauty treatment that she still feels regret over.

She starts her “get ready with me” video by stating “First of all, I like to be efficient.”

She then runs her fans through a fairly straightforward routine, starting with an essential step for all – her best face moisturiser. For Courteney, it’s U Beauty The Super Hydrator.

Courteney goes on to detail the treatment she wishes she hadn't had, and how she still has to improvise around it.

“A long time ago, I tattooed the top of my eyelids, and big mistake. It was supposed to be black, but now it’s blue. So I always have to wear something to cover that, which is such a drag. I just put a line and smudge it in," she said.

To do this, she uses a Victoria Beckham Beauty eye pencil, and on the bottom lashes she uses a lighter colour “to be a little more natural".

Courteney isn't the only fan of VB's cult Satin Kajal Liners. When our beauty team put Victoria Beckham Beauty to the test, three members of our beauty team selected the product as one of their all-time favourites.

Fiona McKim, Digital Beauty Editor at woman&home, praises "how beautifully it glides on", while Beauty Ecommerce Editor Aleesha Badkar said, "From the first time I used this, it went straight into my everyday makeup routine."

Elf blush comes next – and Courteney’s appears to be a softer hue, but you can use a red blush for a naturally flush look every time, according to the experts – before she moves on to the brows, which she reveals she’s “all about".

Applying the Kosas Air Brow Gel, Courteney shares, “If you look at me from back in the day, I had the skinniest eyebrows for like, twenty years. I had them on Friends, I had them on Scream. I actually microblade my eyebrows. And I put all that stuff on to make them grow.”