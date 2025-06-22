The surprising blush shade you should be using for a naturally flushed complexion

Despite its somewhat daunting, vibrant hue, experts say this blush shade is the secret to unlocking a naturally flushed complexion.

Whether you opt for the best cream blush or a powder, these rosy formulas mimic a natural flush of the complexion, working to brighten, sculpt and add dimension to the face. While blush placements are all important for accentuating your natural face shape, the hue of your chosen formula plays a more important role than simply personal preference.

You might naturally reach for a pop of pink or perhaps coral, however, professional makeup artists are making a case for red blush. Boasting the ability to deliver surprisingly natural-looking results, here's why you should consider switching up your blush for a crimson hue.

Why red blush is the secret to delivering a naturally flushed complexion

When it comes to blush, you might think of the traditional pinks, plums and peachy hues, but strawberry-toned formulas are now having their moment in the spotlight.

Many typically associate these hues with a bold look; however, this fruity hue is hailed as the shade to deliver a naturally youthful and flushed complexion, despite its vivid appearance.

With over three decades of makeup artistry in her belt, founder of RMS Beauty, Rose-Marie Swift, is behind this blush phenomenon.

Posting a video to TikTok, the makeup artist showed how using a red blush can give the cheeks a natural, 'pinched' look - a tip she heavily relied on for runway makeup over the years. Swift explains: "This red works very well with the skin, and it just gives that little flush without being too pink.”

What effect does red blush have on the complexion?

Understandably, the thought of using red-toned blush can feel daunting for many. However, Rose-Marie Swift notes: "Red blush brings life to the skin- it’s as close to a natural flush as you can get.

Think about how your cheeks look after a brisk walk or a good laugh - that's the energy red delivers."

It can also give your skin a youthful radiance, Swift adds: "When used correctly, it gives the complexion a healthy, vibrant glow. I always say: skin should look alive, not painted."

Does red blush work for mature skin?

There's no doubt that red blush works on mature skin; however, Swift highlights "the key is texture and placement." The makeup artist suggests opting out of a powder formula, saying, "I prefer red blushes in cream formulas for mature skin because they melt into the skin and don’t sit on top."

Swift continues: "Powders can age the face if you're not careful, especially around fine lines. But a red cream blush, tapped on with a light hand, gives that fresh, youthful radiance back. It’s like a little facelift in a pot - just don’t overdo it."

What skin tones are best suited for red blush?

You may initially have concerns as to how a red blush will work for your skin tone, however, the RMS Beauty founder says: "Red is more universal than people think. On deeper skin tones, it looks rich and radiant. On medium tones, it adds a warm vitality. On fair skin, it can be a beautiful pop - as long as it’s applied sheerly."

That said, there are also many variations of red blush, from terracotta reds to fuchsia-toned reds, so there's set to be a hue that suits you and your makeup preferences.

How would you recommend applying red blush for a natural finish?

So now you know the ins and outs of red blush, exactly how do you unlock the natural-looking finish? Swift advises: "Start with less than you think you need. Dab a tiny bit on the back of your hand, then use your fingers or a brush to tap it onto the cheeks." This allows you to tailor the opacity of blush to suit your personal preferences.

Our beauty team's favourite red blush buys

Looking to jump on board this makeup artist-approved blush trick? Our beauty team have revealed the scarlet-toned formulas that you'll find nestled away in their makeup kits, which are also set to make a worthy addition to your routine.