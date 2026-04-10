A-lister approved: These are 12 buys you will find in Demi Moore's personal beauty collection

You might call me nosey, but I've always had a sense of intrigue when it comes to A-listers' routines. Maybe it's the Beauty Writer in me, but there's something so interesting about knowing what perfume celebs spritz on in the morning or the moisturiser they slather on before bed.

In fact, I enjoy it so much that I spend hours of my working day trying to scope out the exact buys that can be found upon celebrities' vanity tables – from the best shampoos for fine hair to their long-lasting perfumes. And seeing as she serves us hair, complexion and nail envy with every red carpet appearance, it was only natural that my latest research project involved uncovering Demi Moore's beauty routine.

If you, too, want to get an insight into the actress's daily beauty regimen, you'll be pleased to know that, after lots of sleuthing, I managed to unearth 12 buys that Moore has raved about in interviews or have been spotted in her Instagram posts over the years. And it's a seriously glamorous bunch - from Demi Moore's Lancome mascara to the glow-boosting Korean moisturiser included her pre-red carpet ritual...

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The 12 beauty buys in Demi Moore's personal collection

After spending hours zooming into every photo posted to social media and reading every interview, I've curated an edit of 12 beauty buys that are known to be loved by Demi Moore herself. Whether you're wondering the exact OPI nail colour she wore to the 2025 Met Gala or the Parfums de Marly hair perfume that she spritzed into her strands before gracing the Annual Academy Museum Gala red carpet last October, we've got it all.