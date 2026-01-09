These are the all-time most beloved beauty buys of some of our favourite A-listers – with up to 57% off right now
From Claudia Winkleman's easy-to-apply fake tan to Helen Mirren's soft pink nail polish, these discounted buys need to be on your radar
Call us nosey, but there's something intriguing about getting an insight into a celebrity's daily routine, and that includes their favourite beauty products.
Although you'll find some affordable buys in the mix, celebrity beauty favourites can often boast hefty price tags. So we've used our shopping expertise to scout out the best money-saving deals on a selection of products that have earned the seal of approval from the stars – from one celebrity's go-to best fake tan for the face to one of the most iconic essie nail polishes for an affordable A-list approved manicure,
Additionally, for those intrigued as to what scents you can find household names wearing, we've also thrown a few favourite celebrity perfume deals into the mix. So, gird your loins and keep a card handy, as we've curated an edit of formulas hailed by everyone from television's most well-known presenters to a lineup of Hollywood actresses.
10 of the best celebrity favourite beauty products on offer right now
After searching through the January sales with a fine-tooth comb, we've found savings of up to 57% off celebrity favourite beauty buys. We're talking Julianne Moore's go-to musky perfume, a frizz-busting shampoo loved by Jennifer Aniston, and Victoria Beckham's tinted SPF for a glowing complexion, plus much more...
Wondered the buy behind Claudia Winkleman's tan? These Dr Dennis Gross Self-Tanning Alpha Beta Glow Pads are the answer. Pre-soaked with self-tan and skincare ingredients, these pads glide onto the skin and develop within three to four hours.
Judi Dench's plumping serum from L'Oreal Paris is a cult-favourite for a reason, thanks to its ability to intensely hydrate, firm, plump, and visibly smooth the complexion. Its quick-absorbing formula also ensures a non-sticky, non-greasy finish.
Essie's Ballet Slippers is the exact shade behind Helen Mirren pink nails. This iconic soft pink hue makes for a fresh yet timeless manicure, no matter the length or shape of your talons.
Ever wondered what an A-list actress smells like? Well, Julianne Moore's musk perfume of choice is the Kiehl's Musk Eau de Toilette Spray. This classic scent initially opens with creamy, citrus notes, before revealing a floral heart and a warm musky base – everything you could want from a fragrance.
Lancôme's Monsieur Big Mascara Big Volume is Demi Moore's go-to mascara and we can understand why. Equipped with a clump-free, volume-boosting formula that delivers dramatic lashes, this buy is one of the best Lancome mascaras on the market.
Working to calm inflammation, while repairing and protecting the skin barrier, Sarah Jessica Parker's moisturiser of choice is the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Sensitive Fluide – a prebiotic moisturiser with thermal water that relieves sensitive skin. Speaking to Today in 2018, the actress revealed: "It’s the only moisturiser I’ve used forever."
Living Proof's No Frizz Shampoo is one of two shampoos that Jennifer Aniston relies on to enjoy cleaner strands for longer. Working to repel dirt and oil for a weightless and replenished feel, this formula shields your strands against the effects of humidity.
Give your under-eyes a bright and awakened appearance with Reese Witherspoon's favourite Inkey List caffeine eye cream. Packed with peptides and caffeine, this eye cream works its magic to reduce puffiness, dark circles, and smooth fine lines.
We'll always take note of Victoria Beckham's top beauty buys, including her go-to tinted SPF – Sarah Chapman's Skinesis Skin Insurance. Offering SPF 50+ protection, this sunscreen delivers a lightweight tint and enviable glow to the complexion. What's not to love?
Boasting a hydrating, clinically-proven age-rewinding formula, this Nivea serum has earned a spot in Cheryl's five minute beauty routine each morning. Formulated with triple hyaluronic acid and epicelline, this buy works to minimise signs of ageing in just two weeks, for smoother, firmer and younger-looking skin.
