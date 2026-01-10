The impressive Space NK sale has rare discounts of up to 70% off some of the biggest beauty brands
From Caudalie and Amika to Sol de Janeiro, our beauty team were shocked to see these popular brands marked down in the January sale
These deals were last checked on 08/01/26 and we will continue to do so to ensure that all of the products below are still in stock, still discounted and, most importantly, are the very best deals around at the moment.
It's no secret that the January sales mark one of the best times of the year to nab some unmissable discounts, but we were still taken aback when we stumbled across Space NK's incredibly impressive beauty sale - with up to 70% off big-name brands.
You can imagine our excitement when we realised that the Space NK sale makes home to an assortment of the woman&home beauty team's all-time favourite products, from one of the best cleansers that is loved by those with sensitive complexions to a fruity perfume that our Digital Beauty Writer swears by.
Despite our jobs being to unearth the best beauty deals on the market, we were surprised to see an abundance of top brands in the sale that are rarely marked down throughout the year, such as Color Wow, Drunk Elephant and Elemis. So, if you're not all shopped out from festive season, get your baskets at the ready as there's a great deal of beauty savings that aren't to be missed out on.
Space NK sale quick links
Want to have a gander at the very best that the Space NK sale has to offer? We've put together a one-stop shop guide to shopping the creme de la creme of beauty discounts, including savings of up to 70% off makeup, skincare and haircare buys – plus, much more.
- Bath and Body: Take self care season to the next level with savings of up to 40% off bodycare essentials
- Fragrance: Up to half price discounts on scented delights, from luxury designer perfumes to cosy candles for the winter months
- Gift Sets: Up to 50% impressive gift-worthy bundles from the likes of Sol de Janeiro, NARS and Elemis
- Haircare: Make healthy strands your priority this year with up to 50% off nourishing formulas from Color Wow, Olaplex and JVN
- Makeup: Get up to 70% off hundreds of makeup must-haves, including iconic buys from Hourglass, Laura Mercier and IT Cosmetics
- Skincare: Savings of up to 60% off skincare saviours from top-shelf brands, such as Sisley Paris, Kate Somerville and Eve Lom
Everything our beauty team have been eyeing up in the Space NK sale
From a reparative hair mask that's ideal for banishing signs of winter hair to a lightweight, glow-boosting skin tint, below you'll find our team's top picks from the sale that aren't to be missed out on...
Earning a spot in our guide to the best lightweight foundations, thanks to its SPF 40 protection, the IT Cosmetics CC+Nude Glow Skin Tint boasts a 90% skincare-packed formula that also offers medium coverage.
If you're searching for the best fake tan for mature skin that boasts an easy, breezy application, look no further than Dr. Dennis Gross' Alpha Beta Glow Pads - which are also behind Claudia Winkleman's tan.
A stellar contender for the best vitamin C serum, Drunk Elephant's C-Luma™ Hydrabright Serum is like a smoothie for the skin, helping to minimise the appearance of hyperpigmentation and post-blemish marks.
You can find our Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, reaching for this pot of creamy concealer each and every day. Its lightweight yet buildable formula melts into the complexion for a natural, second-skin finish.
Loved by Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, Phlur's Peach Skin Body Mist tops the list of peach perfumes, with its sweet and fruity, yet subtly warm blend.
A favourite of our Beauty Ecommerce Editor, Aleesha Badkar, Amika's Midnight Mender Treatment is ideal for those wanting to prioritise the health of their strands. The formula in question reduces breakages, strengthens hair and seals split ends.
For those with complexions on the more sensitive side, Kate Somerville's Goat Milk range needs to be on your radar. This Stressed Skin Saviours set arrives with the cult classic Goat Milk Cleanser, the Goat Milk Cream and Goat Milk Body Lotion to soothe, soften and hydrate the skin.
Give your tresses some oomph this January with Color Wow's Viral Volumizers Kit. This set makes home to the brand's Colour Security Shampoo and Conditioner, plus XL Bombshell Volumiser and Raise The Root Thicken and Lift Spray. This quad work in harmony to amplify volume, fullness and bounce.
Upgrade your skincare arsenal for the new year with Caudalie's Firming Solution Set, which hosts the Resveratrol Lift Cashmere Cream, Night Cream and Eye Cream. This trio works to lift, firm, plump and smooth the complexion.
Try your hand at some limited-edition Sol de Janeiro scents thanks to this tropical set of the floral Flor Mistica, fresh Dança Mistica and zesty Água Mistica perfume mists. Not to mention, you'll also be treated to a reusable pouch too.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.