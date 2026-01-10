Jump to category:
The impressive Space NK sale has rare discounts of up to 70% off some of the biggest beauty brands

From Caudalie and Amika to Sol de Janeiro, our beauty team were shocked to see these popular brands marked down in the January sale

Collage of items in the Space NK beauty sale, including (L-R) IT Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow Skin Tint, Drunk Elephant C-Luma Hydrabright Serum, Color Wow Viral Volumisers Kit and Phlur Peach Skin, on a pastel watercolour background with swatches of creams, serum and foundation
(Image credit: Future/Space NK)
Recent updates

These deals were last checked on 08/01/26 and we will continue to do so to ensure that all of the products below are still in stock, still discounted and, most importantly, are the very best deals around at the moment.

It's no secret that the January sales mark one of the best times of the year to nab some unmissable discounts, but we were still taken aback when we stumbled across Space NK's incredibly impressive beauty sale - with up to 70% off big-name brands.

Despite our jobs being to unearth the best beauty deals on the market, we were surprised to see an abundance of top brands in the sale that are rarely marked down throughout the year, such as Color Wow, Drunk Elephant and Elemis. So, if you're not all shopped out from festive season, get your baskets at the ready as there's a great deal of beauty savings that aren't to be missed out on.

Space NK sale quick links

Want to have a gander at the very best that the Space NK sale has to offer? We've put together a one-stop shop guide to shopping the creme de la creme of beauty discounts, including savings of up to 70% off makeup, skincare and haircare buys – plus, much more.

Everything our beauty team have been eyeing up in the Space NK sale

From a reparative hair mask that's ideal for banishing signs of winter hair to a lightweight, glow-boosting skin tint, below you'll find our team's top picks from the sale that aren't to be missed out on...

IT Cosmetics CC+Nude Glow Skin Tint
Deal
Save 40% (£15.60)
IT Cosmetics CC+Nude Glow Skin Tint: was £39 now £23.40 at Space NK UK

Earning a spot in our guide to the best lightweight foundations, thanks to its SPF 40 protection, the IT Cosmetics CC+Nude Glow Skin Tint boasts a 90% skincare-packed formula that also offers medium coverage.

View Deal
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad Self Tanner for Body 8 Pack
Deal
Save 40% (£19.60)
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad Self Tanner for Body 8 Pack: was £49 now £29.40 at Space NK UK

If you're searching for the best fake tan for mature skin that boasts an easy, breezy application, look no further than Dr. Dennis Gross' Alpha Beta Glow Pads - which are also behind Claudia Winkleman's tan.

View Deal
Drunk Elephant C-Luma™ Hydrabright Serum
Deal
Save 40% (£24)
Drunk Elephant C-Luma™ Hydrabright Serum: was £60 now £36 at Space NK UK

A stellar contender for the best vitamin C serum, Drunk Elephant's C-Luma™ Hydrabright Serum is like a smoothie for the skin, helping to minimise the appearance of hyperpigmentation and post-blemish marks.

View Deal
Glossier Stretch Concealer
Deal
Save 30% (£6.60)
Glossier Stretch Concealer: was £22 now £15.40 at Space NK UK

You can find our Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, reaching for this pot of creamy concealer each and every day. Its lightweight yet buildable formula melts into the complexion for a natural, second-skin finish.

View Deal
PHLUR Peach Skin Body Mist
Deal
Save 30% (£11.40)
PHLUR Peach Skin Body Mist: was £38 now £26.60 at Space NK UK

Loved by Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, Phlur's Peach Skin Body Mist tops the list of peach perfumes, with its sweet and fruity, yet subtly warm blend.

View Deal
Amika Midnight Mender Overnight Strength Repair Treatment Mask
Deal
Save 25% (£9.50)
Amika Midnight Mender Overnight Strength Repair Treatment Mask: was £38 now £28.50 at Space NK UK

A favourite of our Beauty Ecommerce Editor, Aleesha Badkar, Amika's Midnight Mender Treatment is ideal for those wanting to prioritise the health of their strands. The formula in question reduces breakages, strengthens hair and seals split ends.

View Deal
Kate Somerville Stressed Skin Saviours
Deal
Save 40% (£13.60)
Kate Somerville Stressed Skin Saviours: was £34 now £20.40 at Space NK UK

For those with complexions on the more sensitive side, Kate Somerville's Goat Milk range needs to be on your radar. This Stressed Skin Saviours set arrives with the cult classic Goat Milk Cleanser, the Goat Milk Cream and Goat Milk Body Lotion to soothe, soften and hydrate the skin.

View Deal
Color Wow Viral Volumizers Kit
Deal
Save 40% (£21.60)
Color Wow Viral Volumizers Kit: was £54 now £32.40 at Space NK UK

Give your tresses some oomph this January with Color Wow's Viral Volumizers Kit. This set makes home to the brand's Colour Security Shampoo and Conditioner, plus XL Bombshell Volumiser and Raise The Root Thicken and Lift Spray. This quad work in harmony to amplify volume, fullness and bounce.

View Deal
Caudalie The Firming Solution
Deal
Save 40% (£19.60)
Caudalie The Firming Solution: was £49 now £29.40 at Space NK UK

Upgrade your skincare arsenal for the new year with Caudalie's Firming Solution Set, which hosts the Resveratrol Lift Cashmere Cream, Night Cream and Eye Cream. This trio works to lift, firm, plump and smooth the complexion.

View Deal
Sol de Janeiro Holidays & Nights Perfume Mist Set
Deal
Save 40% (£23.20)
Sol de Janeiro Holidays & Nights Perfume Mist Set: was £58 now £34.80 at Space NK UK

Try your hand at some limited-edition Sol de Janeiro scents thanks to this tropical set of the floral Flor Mistica, fresh Dança Mistica and zesty Água Mistica perfume mists. Not to mention, you'll also be treated to a reusable pouch too.

View Deal
Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

