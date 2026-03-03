Sharon Stone swears by this £7, old-school body lotion – and after trying it, I know why

When iconic Hollywood actor Sharon Stone was asked during a recent interview to name the most budget beauty product in her bathroom, she pointed to an equally iconic brand: Vaseline.

Yes, nestling beside the deluxe Augustinus Bader skincare on her shelf was a can of Vaseline Intensive Care Aloe Soothe Spray Moisturiser, a spritz-on body lotion from the much-loved and well-trusted heritage company. “I love this stuff,” she says.

And having now road-tested it myself, I have to agree. Quick to use and astonishingly softening from the first mist-over, it’s also a perfect illustration of how to put a smart high-low way of beauty shopping into practice. Here's more about how that works – and what happened when I tried the same approach myself.

My Sharon Stone-inspired bodycare road test

I’ve tried – and loved – Augustinus Bader skincare in the past. But I wondered how Stone’s preferred face products translate to bodycare, and moreover, how it stacks up against her beloved neck-down Vaseline spray. Augustinus Bader The Body Cream launched last year by a brand with such ardent celebrity fans that Victoria Beckham and Dua Lipa have both collaborated on collections. Unsurprisingly, most of its facial moisturisers swing a VIP price tag approaching the £300 mark.

Meanwhile, Vaseline has long been an affordable family favourite. The body lotion is now 55 years old, while the OG Jelly has been around since the 1870s. I have a decent baseline when it comes to how soft my limbs are as I dry body brush every morning, then coat myself in whatever cream, lotion, or oil I’m trailing for my job as a beauty editor. So will these two compare?

The budget buy Vaseline Intensive Care Aloe Soothe Body Lotion Spray RRP: £7 for 190ml

You might expect a spray-on lotion to be too light and lacking in oomph to have real softening skills, especially if you have dry skin. But Vaseline Intensive Care Aloe Soothe Body Lotion Spray absolutely packs a punch. It comes out as a fine, even mist, and the wide nozzle is ideal for covering large areas like the chest and back quickly. You can spray it at any angle, so it's perfect for tricky-to-reach places too.

The formula contains micro-droplets of Vaseline jelly that attract moisture, pulling it into the skin and holding it there, while Aloe vera has a calming, soothing effect on sensitivity. To make the most of the moisture-attracting capabilities, try spraying it onto just-showered skin. I was impressed that the lotion had completely absorbed in 30 seconds, leaving me supple and a little silky, plus from the first try-out, rougher patches like my elbows were smoother.

The next day, I could still feel the difference in my skin texture, and I’d swear the benefits accumulate, too. As for the scent, the Aloe gives it a juicy, honeydew melon kind of aroma that lingers without being an overwhelming presence that would interfere with perfume. (There’s a Cocoa Radiant version too, if mouthwatering cocoa butter is more your fragrance feel.)

Founded by Professor Augustinus Bader, globally-renowned biochemist and authority on stem cell biology, his eponymous skincare range has built up a loyal cult following since launching in 2018. The superhero ingredient that draws a throughline across the entire range, including The Body Cream, is TFC8, a unique complex made up of building block amino acids, vitamins, and other molecules that replicate those found in skin. This potent secret sauce (the exact recipe is indeed a secret) is said to be directly delivered into cells to work regenerating, reparative magic.

That's teamed with nourishing shea butter, bisabolol – an oil derived from chamomile, known to soothe and support the skin’s natural barrier – plus softening verbena flower extract and a sugar complex that helps prevent water loss. Translated into body lotion, this means a thick, creamy texture that requires a little effort to rub in, but by the time I’d worked it from my ankles to my neck (I apply bodycare in the same order I body brush), my legs weren’t greasy or tacky, and I could get dressed. My skin was wonderfully soft but also felt a little coated – in a good way – as though there’s a barrier holding in nourishment and protecting against the wintery temperature.

That evening, after a fairly strenuous Pilates class, my skin was satin smooth and still feels that way after a shower. And while I can’t comment on the claim that it improves the look of cellulite or stretch marks, this cream certainly boosts texture, hydration, and a cushiony finish.

What is the high-low beauty shopping approach?

Quite simply, this is mixing up luxury and high street brands and prices by balancing a meaningful, expensive purchase, with a budget one that’s back by performance. “It’s all about intentional buying,” explains Athina Ioannidou, Pro Team Member at Sephora, where beauty buyers can pick up everything from an own-brand lip balm to an under £6 or an ultra-luxe La Mer night serum for £590.

“Shoppers are choosing where the payoff matters most and have the confidence to mix luxury with affordability, offering them a better individualised routine," she continues. "The benefits include more value for money, accessing luxury without the guilt, a chance to experience different products, and reducing overconsumption. In a nutshell, it gives them control over spending, performance, and pleasure, while having the chance to splurge and create a tailored, real-life routine.”

Sharon Stone's £7 body cream : my takeaway

A fast and effective spritz in the morning and a layer of luxury before bed would be my ideal combination. Vaseline Intensive Care Spray Moisturiser Aloe Soothe is the kind of bodycare to happily mist on and massage in once or twice a day for soft, plump and smooth limbs, particularly during cooler months when we tend to neglect our bodies under jumpers.

When you want something that feels indulgent and luxurious, Augustinus Bader The Body Cream will wrap your skin in a cocoon of nourishment, giving it a satin feel with real staying power. It’s my new bedtime alternative to a cashmere blanket.