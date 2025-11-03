Put simply, body brushing is using a bristle brush over dry skin, exfoliating it while revving up circulation.

I first came across it as a baby beauty editor 25 years ago when we were introduced to this new concept called "wellbeing." New, trailblazing companies like ESPA and ELEMIS – now esteemed, British heritage brands – helped move the idea out of dusty health food stores and into mainstream skincare routines via aromatherapy, hydrotherapy, and, yes, body brushing.

Since then, I’ve swung between months of dedication and stretches where my dry brush gathers dust. But inspired by a recent spa trip, I started body brushing again and quickly remembered why it’s so beneficial. As well as stimulating my senses (mind nor body can feel sluggish post-brush), after a month of diligent, two-minute morning practice, my skin was its softest, smoothest, and most even-toned in years.

Why body brushing should be on everyone's winter skincare list

“It’s so quick and easy to incorporate into your daily routine,” enthuses Antonia David, Head of Education at Elemental Herbology. “It’s cost-effective – looked after well, a body brush can last several years – and the results are immediately noticeable.”

French lymphatic drainage specialist Rebecca Trévalinet agrees, adding, “In Paris, body brushing has become a staple because French women love combining wellness with simplicity, adding small rituals that fit easily into their busy lifestyles while keeping them feeling balanced.” Cindy Crawford, Miranda Kerr, and Gwyneth Paltrow regularly reference it as a daily practice, too.

So as beauty and wellness continue to intersect, the spotlight is back on this 3,000-year-old daily habit – not least because all you need is the one-off purchase of a body brush, which can cost under a tenner. And if, like me, you’re a bit slapdash about moisturising from the neck down, body brushing is the perfect AM reminder to do so.

Body brushing benefits

“Body brushing works on two levels, making it a true ritual of vitality,” explains Trévalinet. “Externally, after a single use the skin looks glowing and revitalised, with a healthy flush from the boost of micro-circulation. After three weeks, swelling and puffiness reduce, even on the face, which is never directly brushed but benefits from the stimulation of the lymphatic system.”

Regular brushers like myself can also testify to how soft skin feels and even-toned it looks, thanks to the skin-smoothing benefits of sloughing away dead surface skin cells daily. This also helps body moisturiser sink in better.

Internally, there’s a lot happening, too. “Just one session helps prevent water retention, boosts lymphatic and blood circulation, and leaves you feeling lighter and more energised,” adds Trévalinet. “After three weeks, the lymphatic system carries fewer toxins and waste, reducing inflammation and heaviness. Digestion improves and endorphins are released, creating a feeling of renewal from within.”

Who shouldn't body brush?

While almost everyone can benefit from body brushing, including during pregnancy if you avoid the stomach, there are a few exceptions. “Avoid brushing over varicose veins, recent scars or any broken, inflamed or sunburned skin,” advises David. “It’s also not recommended for conditions such as eczema, psoriasis or dermatitis.”

How to choose a dry body brush

Both Antonia and Rebecca agree that brush choice matters. “Always choose natural bristles over synthetic,” advises David. “If you’re new to dry brushing or have sensitive skin, start with soft to medium bristles.

If you are a seasoned brusher or prefer more intense exfoliation, opt for medium to firm. I also recommend a brush with a long handle to allow for back brushing. It feels great and is an easy way to exfoliate this hard-to-reach area.”

While bristles need to be firm enough to do their job, remember that body brushing needs to be an enjoyable part of your routine. “When the brush feels good on the skin, you'll naturally keep up the practice,” adds Trévalinet. “And that's when you see results.”

Perfectly palm-sized Legology Lymph-Lite Dry Body Brush View at Superdrug RRP: £20 Made from sustainable wood and natural cactus bristles with a medium-firm feel, this vegan body brush is rounded to the ideal size to fit into your hand, plus it's compact and light enough to travel with. Designed to last a year, you can also soften the bristles in water and use it with body oil. Brush for life Altesse Studio Vitalis Body Brush View at The French Pharmacy RRP: £160 Yes, it’s eye-wateringly expensive, but each brush is handmade by French artisans like a beauty heirloom, designed to be passed down. Ergonomically shaped in polished olive wood with natural boar bristles, sweep it horizontally and vertically for maximum benefits. There’s a softer, sensitive version too. Long-handled helper Botanics Natural Bristle Body Brush View at Boots.com RRP: £6.50 Oval-shaped with a long handle to reach down your back, this brush uses fibres from the Tampico plant for its medium-firm bristles. It’s billed for use in the shower with body wash, but I find it fantastic on dry skin, particularly areas like elbows and backs of arms requiring extra exfoliation.

When should you body brush?

My preference is for body brushing first thing in the morning. It sets me up for the day better than a double espresso and, combined with whichever cream, oil, or serum I’m road-tesing for work, makes sure my skin feels reassuringly soft and smooth.

“Morning is ideal,” says Trévalinet. “It awakens lymphatic and blood circulation, gives an instant glow, helps prevent water retention during the day, and leaves you feeling lighter and more energised. But if your mornings are busy, evening works beautifully too. It becomes a calming ritual to release tension and reduce water retention after a long day of sitting or limited movement.”

How to body brush

Wondering how to exfoliate your body with a dry brush? Skin should be perfectly dry to ensure bristles glide over without any drag, so make this how-to your pre-shower routine:

“Always working towards the heart, brush up legs in long, sweeping movements,” instructs David. “Brush from wrists to armpits, either upwards or in a clockwise direction over the abdomen, then downwards lightly on the décolleté. If your brush has a long handle, brush up and down on the back.

Always use a pressure that feels comfortable – harder isn’t always better, and it shouldn’t be painful!” I repeat strokes six times per area, tallying up David’s recommended two to three minutes every day, but if you only have time to dry brush a couple of times a week, aim for three to five minutes.

Perfect post-brush bodycare picks