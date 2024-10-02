The £6 secret Gwyneth Paltrow swears by for glowing, silky-smooth skin is unbelievably simple

It's safe to say that if Gwyneth Paltrow is impressed by something beauty or wellness-related, we're all ears. Especially when that something costs less than two cups of coffee.

Dry brushing isn't a new phenomenon, but it's a practice that Gwyneth Paltrow relies on daily to keep her skin soft, glowy, and healthy. She has confirmed that she uses her dry brush before her morning shower to smooth, awaken, and promote circulation throughout the body - and by the looks of her skin, it's doing something.

Not only does it feel good, but it can remove dead skin for a softer finish and improve lymphatic drainage - like a mini massage from home. If your body skincare routine is lacking (or non-existent) this is the cheap and cheerful practice to try out.

Shop body brushes

Mio Body Brush £6 at Lookfantastic (was £15) Made from natural PP fibre bristles for effective yet gentle exfoliation, this affordable brush makes for the ultimate self-care investment that you'll be desperate to use every day. Ithyes Dry Brushing Body Brush £6.98 at Amazon With thousands of 5-star ratings, this brush from Amazon ticks every box. "I can see the improvements. Very helpful with the circulation of blood. Highly recommended," said one customer. Goop G.tox Ultimate Dry Brush £39.18 at Amazon (was £42.83) If you have a little more to spend, invest in Gwyneth's own dry brush from goop. She uses it in her everything shower routine and says "I never take a shower without starting with this."

Although dry brushing may not provide the most drastic changes of all the skincare methods on the market, it can certainly help with gentle exfoliation and improve circulation - and it feels great.

You will see best results when, like Gwyneth, you make dry brushing an everyday habit. You can do it any time of day, but before a bath or shower makes for an indulgent and stress-busting ritual that can be finished off with a hydrating oil or shower cream. Just be sure not to press too hard or brush for too long - a light-medium touch for five minutes a day is plenty.

Our top-rated award-winning body care can be trusted to deliver on results, but if you're looking to add something new to your routine without breaking the bank, dry brushing will help you to relax and unwind whilst improving skin texture and appearance.