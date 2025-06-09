Ruth Langsford relies on this under-the-radar exfoliant to unlock her bright and radiant complexion
Buffing away dead skin cells, this formula is Ruth's secret to unveiling a smooth, luminous complexion
If you feel like your skin is looking dull, tired and in need of some general TLC, Ruth Langsford has just the product recommendation for you - and it now has 25% off.
Equipping your skincare routine with one of the best facial exfoliators can be just as important as a quality moisturiser or one of the best cleansers. These formulas work to remove dull, dead skin cells from the surface of your skin for a brighter and smoother complexion - whilst also helping other skincare products to absorb better.
In fact, this skincare step is something that many celebrities focus on making a priority within their routines to keep their complexion in tip-top condition. We've already gained an insight into a plethora of Ruth Langsford's beauty buys, from her £5.99 makeup sponge holder to her handy root spray, so it was only natural that we scouted out the facial exfoliator behind her unfaltering healthy glow.
You can now save 25% on Ruth Langsford's favourite exfoliator that unlocks a soft, youthful glowing complexion.
The exfoliant you'll find nestled away in Ruth Langsford's skincare arsenal
Having amassed hundreds of impressive star-rated reviews, many shoppers hail this formula for its ability to leave "skin fresh and glowing", while another was impressed with how it left "the skin looking and feeling like new."
Ruth's go-to exfoliator
RRP: £32
Delivering naturally-derived chemical and physical exfoliation, this 3-in-1 cream formula is powered by a cocktail of botanical ingredients, such as powdered volcanic pumice crystals that work to buff away dull and tired surface skin cells, and fruit AHAs. While its infusion of shea butter and rosehip oil maintain the complexion's hydration levels, ensuring the skin isn't stripped of its essential oils. As this formula contains AHAs, that can increase your skin's sensitivity to the sun, make sure to use a sunscreen during usage of the product.
Hello! reported the television presenter posted to her Instagram story to give an insight into her morning pamper routine, of which included her go-to choice of exfoliator. While you may already be familiar with the brand's hero Cleanse and Polish, Ruth's favoured product is the lesser known Superskin™ Microdermabrasion Polish. In fact, Ruth snapped a photo of the product alongside the caption: "My fave skin polish."
Equipped with fine volcanic pumice crystals and naturally-derived fruit enzyme AHAs, the formula in question is designed to be used once a week as an at-home facial treatment to buff away dead skin cells and skin-dulling impurities.
While its shea butter and rosehip oil work to nourish the complexion to reveal soft and supple skin. Not to mention, its soothing neroli scent transports you to a spa setting, while it works its magic in a mere five minutes. It's no surprise that Ruth is a fan.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
-
-
My regular swimsuit is taking a backseat this summer - I'm wearing this wetsuit-inspired costume instead
This year, I decided to focus on finding a wetsuit swimming costume that provides warmth minus the squeeze and effort, so I can enjoy a dip without the exertion
-
As a former barista, this is my favourite way to make cold brew coffee at home
If you want to swap your iced lattes for something smoother and sweeter, the OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker is perfect, inexpensive and expertly designed
-
Kate Middleton’s go-to Jo Malone perfume is like summer in a bottle
If you're looking for a new spring scent, it doesn't get much better than Kate Middleton's citrusy go-to, Jo Malone's London Orange Blossom Cologne
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's 'holy grail' retinol eye cream that she's 'never without' is her smoothing secret
There's a huge discount on SJP's under-eye smoother now
-
Our beauty team declare these the 9 best Tatcha products that are actually worth investing in
This luxury Japanese skincare brand makes home to an array of quality buys that are set to elevate anyone's routine
-
How to get Jennifer Aniston’s 'simple' signature glow – straight from her makeup artist
The pro teaches us how to add 'dimension' to the face with sun-kissed color
-
Budget to Blowout: These are the three gentle cleansers I rely on, as someone with sensitive skin
These formulas do a stellar job at cleaning my sensitive and temperamental skin, without causing any irritation
-
Kate Middleton’s favourite Clarins lip balm is a handbag essential for hydrated, smooth and pretty pink lips
Kate Middleton has long been a fan of Clarins' products and her go-to lip balm from the brand offers a sheer wash of colour as well as hydration and moisture
-
The 3 anti-humidity hair products our Beauty Editor is using on repeat this week
Our Beauty eComm Editor's On Repeat product recommendations column is back with a trio of anti-humidity hair products
-
Joan Collins' skin secret is a bargain 2-in-1 cleanser that we can't believe is £2 now
Joan revealed that she's been using the budget cleanser for "40 years" and swears by the gentle but effective formula