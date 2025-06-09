Ruth Langsford relies on this under-the-radar exfoliant to unlock her bright and radiant complexion

If you feel like your skin is looking dull, tired and in need of some general TLC, Ruth Langsford has just the product recommendation for you - and it now has 25% off.

Equipping your skincare routine with one of the best facial exfoliators can be just as important as a quality moisturiser or one of the best cleansers. These formulas work to remove dull, dead skin cells from the surface of your skin for a brighter and smoother complexion - whilst also helping other skincare products to absorb better.

In fact, this skincare step is something that many celebrities focus on making a priority within their routines to keep their complexion in tip-top condition. We've already gained an insight into a plethora of Ruth Langsford's beauty buys, from her £5.99 makeup sponge holder to her handy root spray, so it was only natural that we scouted out the facial exfoliator behind her unfaltering healthy glow.

The exfoliant you'll find nestled away in Ruth Langsford's skincare arsenal

Having amassed hundreds of impressive star-rated reviews, many shoppers hail this formula for its ability to leave "skin fresh and glowing", while another was impressed with how it left "the skin looking and feeling like new."

Ruth's go-to exfoliator Liz Earle Superskin Microdermabrasion Polish View at Look Fantastic RRP: £32 Delivering naturally-derived chemical and physical exfoliation, this 3-in-1 cream formula is powered by a cocktail of botanical ingredients, such as powdered volcanic pumice crystals that work to buff away dull and tired surface skin cells, and fruit AHAs. While its infusion of shea butter and rosehip oil maintain the complexion's hydration levels, ensuring the skin isn't stripped of its essential oils. As this formula contains AHAs, that can increase your skin's sensitivity to the sun, make sure to use a sunscreen during usage of the product.

Hello! reported the television presenter posted to her Instagram story to give an insight into her morning pamper routine, of which included her go-to choice of exfoliator. While you may already be familiar with the brand's hero Cleanse and Polish, Ruth's favoured product is the lesser known Superskin™ Microdermabrasion Polish. In fact, Ruth snapped a photo of the product alongside the caption: "My fave skin polish."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Nicky J Sims / Stringer)

Equipped with fine volcanic pumice crystals and naturally-derived fruit enzyme AHAs, the formula in question is designed to be used once a week as an at-home facial treatment to buff away dead skin cells and skin-dulling impurities.

While its shea butter and rosehip oil work to nourish the complexion to reveal soft and supple skin. Not to mention, its soothing neroli scent transports you to a spa setting, while it works its magic in a mere five minutes. It's no surprise that Ruth is a fan.