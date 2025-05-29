Ruth Langsford's genius £5.99 beauty tool is the makeup bag addition we didn't know we needed
Ruth shared her secret to keeping her makeup sponges in good nick
Fiona McKim
Ruth Langsford's clever beauty tool that keeps her makeup sponges clean just went straight to the top of our beauty wishlists.
In a video shared on Instagram, the TV presenter gave her followers an insight into the beauty buys she relies on to look radiant and "feel fabulous", even on off-duty days.
Filming in her at-home dressing room with a set of rollers in her hair, Ruth talked us through everything, from the natural-looking IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream she adores, to her go-to Lancôme Hypnôse Volume À Porter - one of the best mascaras for short lashes.
Her nifty little makeup sponge case is the tool we weren't aware our beauty stashes could really do with, though. We've found this one for £5.99 on Amazon that will certainly make its way into our next orders.
Holding up her blending sponge encased in the silicone holder to show the camera, Ruth said, "Look at the little sponge holder!"
She added, "You know when you use the sponge, put it back in your makeup bag and it's all grubby?"
Fiona McKim, Digital Beauty Editor at woman&home, admits that her blending sponges have seen better days and says that Ruth's ingenious recommendation is ideal for keeping the germs our blenders can harbour to a minimum.
"Most of us would be shocked if we knew how much dirt and bacteria those super porous beauty sponges pick up - and very few of us wash them as often as we should (I include myself in that)," Fiona explains.
"So Ruth’s cute silicone holder is a genius idea - ensuring only her glowing complexion products get onto her skin, not the bottom of the makeup bag debris."
A good eyelash curler is another of Ruth's makeup bag non-negotiables, as she explained that it's the first step in her eye makeup process.
"I always curl my eyelashes because I've got quite pathetic eyelashes," Ruth said, going on to explain that going through the menopause left her with lashes and locks that aren't as thick as they used to be.
"In menopause, you know, the hair got thinner, the eyelashes got a bit thinner. So, everything's getting thinner except me," Ruth chuckled.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
- Fiona McKimBeauty Editor, womanandhome.com
