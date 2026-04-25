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Sophie Raworth's tomato red ME+EM dress is the pop of colour your summer wardrobe needs

She wore it to the launch of her book 'Running On Air', just ahead of the London Marathon

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Sophie Raworth walks through the Killik &amp; Co &#039;Save for a Rainy Day&#039; Garden at Chelsea Flower Show on May 19, 2025 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Sophie Raworth is preparing to run her thirteenth London Marathon this weekend, and she's had a busy time in the build-up to the big day. Earlier this week, the newsreader hosted a launch party for her inspirational new book Running On Air, whilst wearing the most stunning red dress for the occasion.

It's by the British clothing brand that seems to be a go-to for Sophie: ME+EM. It's the Travel Tailoring Seam Detail Midi Dress, and it really does what it says on the tin - it's comfortable tailoring that doesn't crease when you travel. Genius, right?

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How to style yours

Sophie certainly seems to be a big fan of ME+EM, as we've spotted her wearing several different dresses by the brand, often in coral, red or orange shades. The designs might be at the higher end of what you'd expect to pay on the high street, but trust me when I say the quality really speaks for itself. Once you've tried ME+EM, you'll soon be hooked!

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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