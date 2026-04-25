Sophie Raworth's tomato red ME+EM dress is the pop of colour your summer wardrobe needs
She wore it to the launch of her book 'Running On Air', just ahead of the London Marathon
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Sophie Raworth is preparing to run her thirteenth London Marathon this weekend, and she's had a busy time in the build-up to the big day. Earlier this week, the newsreader hosted a launch party for her inspirational new book Running On Air, whilst wearing the most stunning red dress for the occasion.
It's by the British clothing brand that seems to be a go-to for Sophie: ME+EM. It's the Travel Tailoring Seam Detail Midi Dress, and it really does what it says on the tin - it's comfortable tailoring that doesn't crease when you travel. Genius, right?
Not only that, but her dress just so happens to be in the colour of the season - tomato red. Don't believe me? Royal Ascot just announced that Bright Tomato is their colour of the year, and is encouraging racegoers to embrace the chic shade on Ladies Day this summer.
A post shared by Sophie Raworth (@sophieraworth)
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Shop Sophie's dress
Exact match
It's the elegant simplicity of ME+EM dresses that really speaks volumes, and the cut of this one is flawless. The V-neckline balances out the midi length, plus the fit and flare shape is super flattering. The heavyweight ponte-jersey fabric is beautifully soft and crease-free, and you can machine wash it on a gentle cycle. Oh, and it's now 60% off in the ME+EM sale. There has to be a downside, right? The only one I can find is that there are very limited sizes left, so be quick to click if you're a fan of Sophie's style.
Shop more red dresses
Phase Eight is great for occasionwear, so if you're wondering what to wear to a wedding, this is a stylish way to embrace the colour of the season. Keep your accessories simple to allow the orangey red hue to do all the talking.
This is a slightly more relaxed take on Sophie's style, which is perfect for packing in your holiday suitcase. Add your best white trainers for a day of sightseeing.
How to style yours
Sophie certainly seems to be a big fan of ME+EM, as we've spotted her wearing several different dresses by the brand, often in coral, red or orange shades. The designs might be at the higher end of what you'd expect to pay on the high street, but trust me when I say the quality really speaks for itself. Once you've tried ME+EM, you'll soon be hooked!
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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