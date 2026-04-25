Sophie Raworth is preparing to run her thirteenth London Marathon this weekend, and she's had a busy time in the build-up to the big day. Earlier this week, the newsreader hosted a launch party for her inspirational new book Running On Air, whilst wearing the most stunning red dress for the occasion.

It's by the British clothing brand that seems to be a go-to for Sophie: ME+EM. It's the Travel Tailoring Seam Detail Midi Dress, and it really does what it says on the tin - it's comfortable tailoring that doesn't crease when you travel. Genius, right?

Not only that, but her dress just so happens to be in the colour of the season - tomato red. Don't believe me? Royal Ascot just announced that Bright Tomato is their colour of the year, and is encouraging racegoers to embrace the chic shade on Ladies Day this summer.

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Shop Sophie's dress

Exact match ME+EM Travel Tailoring Seam Detail Midi Dress £100 (was £250) at ME+EM It's the elegant simplicity of ME+EM dresses that really speaks volumes, and the cut of this one is flawless. The V-neckline balances out the midi length, plus the fit and flare shape is super flattering. The heavyweight ponte-jersey fabric is beautifully soft and crease-free, and you can machine wash it on a gentle cycle. Oh, and it's now 60% off in the ME+EM sale. There has to be a downside, right? The only one I can find is that there are very limited sizes left, so be quick to click if you're a fan of Sophie's style.

Shop more red dresses

How to style yours

M&S Coin Pendant Multirow Necklace £15 at M&S Sophie made the most of her V-neckline dress with a pretty layered jewellery look. This multirow necklace is a quick and easy way to replicate it - this will sit perfectly without you having to try pairing two necklaces together. Next Neutral Forever Comfort® Peep Toe Wedges £32 at Next Espadrille season is officially here, and these neutral wedges will work wonders in your summer capsule wardrobe. The heel height is really comfortable, and these have Next's Forever Comfort cushioning. Mint Velvet Mixed Metal Ring Pack £29 at Mint Velvet It looks like Sophie mixed metals, teaming gold necklaces with silver rings. At one time this might have been a no, but it's a very fresh and modern way to wear jewellery. This ring set from Mint Velvet is a subtle way to embrace the trend.

Sophie certainly seems to be a big fan of ME+EM, as we've spotted her wearing several different dresses by the brand, often in coral, red or orange shades. The designs might be at the higher end of what you'd expect to pay on the high street, but trust me when I say the quality really speaks for itself. Once you've tried ME+EM, you'll soon be hooked!