If you've been wringing your hands at the thought of yet another round of energy bill increases driven by recent geopolitical events, there was some rare good news this week.

On April 21, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband unveiled further details of the Government’s Warm Homes Plan, including more funds and grants for solar panels and heat pumps, changes to the way electricity and gas prices are linked, and legislation that will make green energy installations, such as EV chargers, easier for more households.



But what are these energy-saving changes and how are they likely to impact UK households? We asked the experts:

What is the Warm Homes Plan?

First announced in January 2026, the Warm Homes Plan is a £15 billion Government investment in the UK’s energy infrastructure, designed to upgrade 5 million homes with ‘clean’ energy sources such as solar panels and heat pumps, help families cut their energy bills, and lift 1 million households out of fuel poverty by 2030.

“In simple terms, Ed Miliband wants every household to be self-sufficient and green,” says Christopher Burd, MD for SPS PowerBuild, a company involved in solar panel construction. “He wants to introduce solar, heat pump and other renewable energy sources into every single household to enable us all to cut bills and eradicate our reliance on fossil fuels like gas and oil.”

Central to the plans are:

A decoupling of gas and electricity prices , reducing how much global gas prices dictate what people pay for electricity.

, reducing how much global gas prices dictate what people pay for electricity. Providing more funding for clean home energy upgrades (solar panels, heat pumps, etc), with an initial focus on lower-income homes, and fuel-poor or low-income owner/occupiers.

(solar panels, heat pumps, etc), with an initial focus on lower-income homes, and fuel-poor or low-income owner/occupiers. Making sure that new homes are fitted with clean energy supplies by default through the Future Homes Standard.

by default through the Future Homes Standard. Relaxing planning permission regulations to make it significantly easier to install EV car chargers if you don’t have access to off-street parking.

“At its heart, the plan is about giving households the tools to lower their bills permanently by generating and storing their own clean energy," says Ramona Vlasiu, Chief Operating Officer at energy supplier E.ON Next. "By adopting energy technology and combining it with a time-of-use tariff that rewards smarter energy use, people can both help the planet and take real control over their energy bill.”

"We’ve seen enquiries from homeowners wanting to get off fossil fuels more than double since November, with customers regularly naming the Iran conflict and rising oil prices as their trigger," says Becky Lane, CEO of home energy upgrades company Furbnow. "Solar interest is up 73%, heat pumps 54% and insulation 40%.

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Families have realised the most resilient thing they can do is reduce how much energy their home needs in the first place. No price spike can touch a home that barely needs energy."

Ramona Vlasiu Social Links Navigation Chief Operating Officer Ramona Vlasiu joined E.ON UK’s board of management in January 2022 and leads the new E.ON Next Business, which is focused on providing sustainable energy and making a difference, as Chief Operating Officer.

Becky Lane Social Links Navigation Co-founder and CEO of Furbnow Becky leads the company through cutting the home energy upgrade chaos with clear plans, simple tech and real experts. With more than 10 years’ experience in home energy, Becky has led major programmes that changed how the UK approaches improving its homes.

Why does the decoupling of gas and electricity prices matter? And how will it impact my bills?

Essentially, it's about reducing how much global gas prices dictate what people pay for electricity.

"Right now, even though much of Britain’s power comes from cheaper renewables and nuclear power, the final price is usually set by gas-fired power stations. That means any geopolitical shock, including the Middle East war, can push UK electricity bills up almost instantly," explains Stephen Hankinson, energy expert at Electric Radiators Direct.

"By encouraging more renewable and nuclear generators to move onto long-term fixed-price contracts, a larger share of our electricity will be sold at stable, pre-agreed prices rather than at rates tied to gas."

In terms of cutting bills, the impact will be gradual rather than immediate. "These reforms are designed to smooth out the sharp spikes we’ve seen in recent years, but won’t deliver overnight savings," says Stephen. "As more clean energy sits on fixed-price contracts, electricity costs should become less sensitive to global gas markets, making bills more predictable and reducing the risk of sudden increases."

"However, there are scenarios where bills could rise. If the fixed prices agreed with generators turn out to be higher than future wholesale prices, consumers could miss out on savings. If global gas prices fall sharply, the gap between fixed and market prices could widen. But the overall aim is to increase stability and shield households from the worst of global volatility."

Will I be able to get cheaper solar panels?

That will depend on your financial circumstances. The £100 million top-up to the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund announced this week specifically supports up to 57,000 solar installations for social housing tenants. "For those in social housing, who are often among the most financially vulnerable and have the highest energy burdens, this will be transformative to those who receive the support," says Anton Neike, energy expert at Taupia.

But it is not a universal free upgrade scheme. "The plan focuses on low-income households with poor energy ratings," says Stephen Day, Operations Director at iHeat. "If your household income is above the threshold (typically around £36,000) or your home already has a decent energy efficiency rating, you won't qualify for free upgrades. Your route would be loans, not grants. If you see advertisements suggesting universal eligibility, treat them cautiously."

(Image credit: FurbNow)

Ramona at E.ON Next is confident that “from April 2027, others will be able to access Government-backed low-interest financing.”

And there may be another more universal option: easy-to-install, plug-in panels you’ll be able to buy off the shelf for around £500 and place on balconies or patios. "In his speech, Ed Miliband told us he is really excited about plug-in solar panels, and government plans show they want to make these easy for households to buy in supermarkets later this year,” says Becky Lane. “This is a meaningful start and for some households, installing solar panels is the first step towards lower bills."

Will solar panels save me money?

Ramona believes the gains could be substantial. "Once installed, a typical home can save up to £1,146 a year with solar panels,” she tells us. "And you can make even greater savings by combining solar panels with a battery that stores excess electricity to use later, such as at nighttime when the solar panels will not be generating energy.

You can also access exclusive energy tariffs and services. While being piloted, our Next Optimise service saw every household see some level of bill reduction, with the average customer saving around £18 per month and modelling showing households could save close to £300 per year.”

But these savings are far from guaranteed. "The problem is figuring out if plug-in solar is right for your home," says Becky. "Handing someone a panel isn't enough. If you install the solar panel at the wrong angle and you can wipe out 30% of the bill savings it was supposed to deliver."



"The big watch-out for households will be rogue traders quoting bargain basement prices and delivering a poor installation using low-quality solar panels," says Josh Raffo, Commercial Director at Thrift Energy. "They don’t have the knowledge to design the system to suit the property and the lifestyle of the occupants, which means the household won’t reap the potential benefits of reducing their bills, and could find themselves with an unsafe installation. We hope the Government will introduce consumer protection as part of their plan to accelerate the Warm Homes Plan, such as stipulating that installers must be TrustMark approved."

Will heat-pumps get cheaper?

As with solar panels, heat-pump installation grants will be available to help low-income households, so families who are struggling with high energy bills can get proper upgrades without having to pay for it themselves.

"Aside from this, another big portion (about £2.7 billion) is used for heat pump grants through the Boiler Upgrade Scheme," says Stephen Day at iHeat. "Homeowners in England and Wales can get £7,500 off the cost of a heat pump, with smaller grants of around £2,500 available for air-to-air systems and heat batteries."

And the latest pledges mean that heat pumps will become even more affordable if you live in a rural area and rely on oil or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to heat your home. "Miliband announced he is upgrading the heat pump grant to £9,000 for households using oil and LPG, on top of the existing £7,500 available to all homeowners,” says Becky Lane at Furbnow. “This is seemingly great news as heat pumps can be very expensive and cost between £4,000 to over £35,000.”

(Image credit: FurbNow)

Can a heat pump cut bills substantially?

"The Secretary is right when he says that with the right tariff, running a heat pump can be cheaper than a gas boiler,” Becky continues. “With good insulation, space outside, and room indoors for a cylinder, you could save close to £400 a year with a heat pump, especially if you’re on a tariff with cheaper off-peak electricity. The key is knowing whether your home is heat-pump ready."

“Without clear, step-by-step guidance, you're setting people up to fail. For households who've never dealt with heat pumps before, without someone walking you through the process, you'll be stressed, lost, and at real risk of ending up with a botched installation that costs more than it saves.”

How are EV chargers affected?

The last key takeaway in Ed Miliband’s latest push is the promise to make EV chargers easier to install – especially for people without a driveway. Plans to relax planning rules could allow cables to run from homes to the street, opening up at-home charging for those relying on on-street parking.



It will also look at current restrictions on period homes. "Currently, if you own a listed building and you’re thinking of installing an EV charger, you’ll need Listed Building Consent for any alterations that could be considered to affect the character of your property – this includes an EV wallbox," explains Managing Director of Plug&Drive, Matthew Gibbons. "This also applies to homes within a conservation area or near a heritage site."



The hope is that these rules will soon be softened, making it easier to go electric in homes with heritage charm.

Will there be more support for households in future?

As we've discussed, much of the Warm Homes Plan currently focuses on grants for the social housing sector and low-income households. “For the private sector, there is talk of low-interest or interest-free loans to fund the retrofit of solar panels and heat pumps,” says Josh Raffo. “Little information has been released as to how, what and when, but it’s only a matter of time before an announcement is made on this.”

Josh believes this would be a big positive step. “It would make adopting solar energy accessible to everyone,” he told us. “Prices for solar PV have dropped by more than 40 per cent over the past three years, but affordability is still an obstacle for many households. With a no- or low-interest loan, households will be able to gain the return-on-investment of reduced energy bills and add value to their property while managing the cost of improving their home.

"A typical 4kW solar PV system with a 5.18kW battery on a single side roof is likely to cost around £8,000, with a payback period of four to eight years, depending on the location and orientation of the roof. If a reduction in energy costs achieved by a solar installation offsets the cost of the loan within the finance period, it is likely to see a good uptake. The solar revolution has needed exactly this – an affordable approach with favourable terms that delivers a pure and sustainable cost saving from all energy generated after the loan period."

Final thoughts

It's good to know that the Government is looking at serious reform when it comes to green energy. But before you go out on a splurge on solar, heat pumps and the like, take time to ensure it makes financial sense.

"Ed Miliband is right that having heat pumps and solar panels installed makes this country more energy secure. But technology alone isn't the answer," says Becky Lane. "If you add a heat pump or solar panels to a home leaking heat through uninsulated walls and draughty windows, you're not solving the problem, you're just changing which fuel you're overpaying for. My advice to any homeowner looking to act on yesterday's announcements is: insulate first, then look at the technology."

"The best advice is to look for a company with a track record – not a new start-up offering the cheapest price," says Josh at Thrift Energy. "Ask for references and examples of work the company has done before. Let’s not forget, the system being installed is electrical, so if there is a fault, the effects can be devastating."

We’re still very much in a wait-and-see period as the Government finalises how it will incentivise take-up of renewables. But, with conventional energy prices set to rise, the costs of solar installations are already the lowest it has ever been, and the long-term money-saving and reliability benefits, fast-tracking the Warm Homes Plan can only be a good thing for households.