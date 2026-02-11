Joseph Joseph's new spacing-saving laundry solutions have been a game-changer in my small flat

I recently moved from a house to a smaller two-bedroom flat, and I've been on the hunt for furniture, appliances and home accessories that are functional yet space-saving. It's safe to say I hit the laundry jackpot at Joseph Joseph.

When it came to laundry, I knew I'd need help with drying clothes indoors as we don't have access to a washing line, and dryers are a big expense to run all year long. My mission was to track down a good-quality airer that wouldn't become a constant eyesore in my new home.

That's where Joseph Joseph's new laundry gadgets come in, their new AirFrame™ folding airer became an instant necessity once I laid my eyes on it. Then, I saw the foldable full-size ironing board and just knew I couldn't keep such fabulous finds all to myself.

Joseph Joseph Pocket Max 110cm Folding Ecru Ironing Board £110 at Joseph Joseph Another laundry essential, but this model comes without all the bulky inconvenience. With its foldable design and compartment for an iron, this is a smart design that truly will make all the difference when it comes to the dreaded task of ironing. Joseph Joseph AirFrame™ 16m Folding Airer with Long Garment Hanging Rails £99 at Joseph Joseph If you're looking to survive the winter without your trusty washing line, investing in a good-quality airer is the only way. I was truly blown away by the sturdiness of this model, and the long garment rails are so handy for trousers and towels.

Joseph Joseph's new space-saving laundry solutions

Even after using various professional decluttering methods, I found I had a surprising amount of things to move into my new home. That meant there wasn't much room for new purchases, and what I did buy had to work for me and my space, or what there was of it.

Whilst I'm a huge fan of heated airers, I'm also the proud owner of one of the best dehumidifiers, so I'm a big fan of pairing them with a regular airer for drying clothes. So when I was looking for an airer, my priorities were that it be sturdy, long-lasting, and, of course, compact.

Knowing the reputation of Joseph Joseph products, I knew I wouldn't be disappointed, but I was genuinely surprised by how well their new AirFrame™ (£99) airer ticked all those boxes.

The first thing I noticed was how well-built the airer was. After years of flimsy plastic and metal models, the weight of this model was immediately reassuring. I would say it's noticeably heavy, so if you have problems carrying heavy loads, I would potentially see how you get on, but it's just proof of the quality.

Another sign of great quality I was happy to see was the safety closing mechanism. I've trapped my fingers so many times after closing airers, I'm surprised I've got 10 digits still. This airer is designed with buttons that release it and allow you to slowly close it without any risk of finger loss.

Aside from safety precautions, what really makes this a special airer is the long garment hanging rails, which are a contrasting yellow colour. The rails are designed to stand out of the airer in a staggered formation, allowing you to hang longer clothes without them hitting the laundry below. Utterly genius. These rails have been such a game-changer with my trousers and towels.

Even though I wasn't looking for more laundry room organisation ideas, I couldn't pass by a foldable ironing board. We've all been there, already dreading the ironing, and then you've got to drag out what feels like an 8ft board. They're an eyesore, awkward to store in your home, and quite frankly, put me off ironing altogether.

So with all that in mind, Joseph Joseph's Pocket Max 110cm foldable ironing board caught my attention, especially as it's a full-size, well-built board that I can quickly place on my dining table. They do sell a smaller-sized model if you don't need the full size; however, with the foldable design, this won't take up much storage space.

It also features a compartment for your iron, which helps keep the board sturdy when folded out, too. Similar to the airer, I was pleased to see how well-made the product is and could immediately tell it would fare well with weekly use.

Your oversized ironing board will no longer be a laundry mistake, making your home unnecessarily untidy. The board also come with a hanging hook you can install on the wall if you need more floor space in your laundry cupboard.

The ironing board comes in two colours, a very chic ecru hue and a more forgiving deep blue shade. I loved the look of the ecru colourway as it gives even more of a minimal look and will fit in seamlessly with my neutral laundry accessories.

If you need small laundry room ideas, there are more ways than you might think to make the most of the space you have.