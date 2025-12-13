Experts reveal a surprisingly simple formula for drying clothes faster and cheaper than ever

Whilst there are plenty of ways to dry clothes indoors, there's nothing quite like hanging laundry outside on a hot, breezy day. It's free, it's fast, and it's easy. Unfortunately, in the UK, those perfect drying days are few and far between. But what if there was a way to recreate that freshness and speed inside your home, even in the depths of winter?

Market-leading dehumidifier brand Meaco has shared new research from a series of controlled tests looking at how we dry our laundry. Their team of experts explored everything from how we use the best heated airers to how long clothes really take to dry with the best dehumidifiers, and how different methods affect our energy bills and our homes.

After repeated experiments, they’ve developed a surprisingly simple formula that reduces drying time from 20 hours to just 2. Even better, this method costs only 14p per cycle, which is less than having a lightbulb on. So, what's the secret? I'll give you a clue: a cooling fan.

Meaco's Expert Method For Drying Clothes Quickly Indoors

Meaco’s research all started with the brand’s founder, Chris Michael. He told us that he noticed “people are being told to dry clothes indoors in all sorts of ways, but very few sources explain what actually speeds things up. Our aim with these tests was simple: show how airflow and humidity really behave in a normal home so households can make decisions that save both time and money.”

After testing a wide range of methods, Chris and the team settled on a standout combination: pairing an energy-efficient dehumidifier with a cooling fan. Together, the two appliances create a mini version of that perfect outdoor washing-line environment: warm, dry air with good airflow. And once you understand the science, the method feels wonderfully obvious.

Meaco’s findings (which you can read more about below) show that the addition of an energy-efficient fan is what really changes the game. Their team explains: “Clothes retain water when surrounded by still air. Outdoors, wind removes this boundary layer and drying speeds up. Indoors, a fan performs the same job.”

Many households understandably worry about the cost of running multiple appliances, but Meaco found that the fan uses roughly the same energy as a standard lightbulb. And because the fan and dehumidifier are needed for a much shorter amount of time when used together, the running cost is surprisingly low.

Meaco's expert clothes drying method

To find the most effective strategy for how to dry clothes indoors without a dryer, Meaco ran a series of controlled laundry-drying tests in a real utility room setting. They used the same 13 adult-sized t-shirts, washed and spun on the same Samsung washing machine cycle, and hung them in the same positions each time. Temperature and humidity were tracked using a professional thermohygrometer and then the clothes were weighed after drying to make sure that they were cupboard-ready.

The team compared four typical environments:

Natural drying, with no appliances

Drying with an energy-efficient 20L compressor dehumidifier

Drying with the same dehumidifier plus a pedestal fan positioned 30cm from the clothes

plus a pedestal positioned 30cm from the clothes A second natural drying test, this time with the higher humidity created by the first natural cycle to show how conditions worsen with repeated loads

After running repeated, controlled tests, Meaco found some key insights that they wanted to share. The addition of a dehumidifier reduced drying time from 20 hours to under 5. However, adding in the fan brought total drying time down to just 1 hours, with a running cost of only 14p. Comparatively, a tumble dryer would cost £1.21 per cycle, so, with 350 loads per year, you could be saving £374.20.

How do heated airers fit into Meaco's clothes drying method?

You might be wondering where heated airers fit into all this. Meaco describes them as “often promoted as a quick solution... but they release all the moisture into the air. Without a dehumidifier, the humidity build-up mirrors natural drying and can lead to damp, condensation and mould.”

As someone who’s tested dozens of laundry appliances and knows a thing or two about expert tips for drying bedsheets indoors, I can confirm that a heated airer used alone often leaves rooms humid and prone to damp odours. I now always pair mine with a dehumidifier. And thanks to this research, a fan may soon join the line-up.

How does natural drying fit into Meaco's clothes drying method?

If you prefer the idea of air-drying your laundry indoors without running appliances, you may be surprised by Meaco’s findings. They describe a “hidden cost of natural drying,” explaining:

“Natural drying may appear free, but the rising humidity tells a different story. During the tests, humidity climbed above 68 percent, the point at which the risk of mould increases. Clothes can take so long to dry at these levels that musty smells become a risk, which often leads to rewashing and increased energy costs. In addition, higher moisture levels increase heating costs because damp air is more expensive to warm.”

Understanding how dehumidifiers work helps explain why: they strip moisture out of the air, reduce condensation, and keep your home feeling warmer. This makes them invaluable for anyone wondering how to prevent condensation, how to use a dehumidifier in winter, or simply how to keep your home warmer in winter without turning up the thermostat.

Would it work just as well to use a dehumidifier without a fan?

Based on Meaco’s research, and the hundreds of products I’ve tested, a dehumidifier is an essential for drying clothes indoors. A good dehumidifier speeds up drying, prevents musty smells, reduces condensation, lowers mould risk, and contributes to a warmer, healthier, more comfortable home. For many households, choosing the best dehumidifier for a bedroom or the best dehumidifier for a bathroom can make a huge difference too, as bathrooms and bedrooms often suffer from stubborn humidity.

You can rely on a dehumidifier and, actually, many of Meaco's models have special laundry modes that incorporate a fan function to move air. However, to get the full effect of speedily and cheaply drying clothes, understanding how much it costs to run a dehumidifier is also key.

Modern models, particularly compressor dehumidifiers, are designed to be extremely efficient, but if you can move more air, and therefore more moisture, over them, you'll get impressive results. When used intelligently, part of a wider approach to expert tips for saving energy in the home, they can be one of the most cost-effective appliances you own.

Drying laundry indoors will probably always be one of those household tasks we simply have to tackle, especially through the colder months. But Meaco’s research shows that with the right approach, and a little understanding of airflow and humidity, you can cut drying times dramatically, save money, and protect your home from mould and condensation.