7 things you should never use a steam cleaner on, according to experts

Over the years, we've seen 'must-have' cleaning gadgets come and go, but there's no denying that steam cleaners are here to stay. And while they're pretty versatile, there are limitations as to where you can use them in your home.

While there are countless ways to use one of the best steam cleaners, it turns out that not every surface in your home will benefit from being steam cleaned. In fact, there are a few things that will be damaged by using this specialist cleaning gadget.

With that in mind, we've consulted with cleaning experts who have revealed the things you absolutely shouldn't steam clean in your home.

7 things you should never use a steam cleaner on, warn experts

If you're wondering whether having a steam cleaner is really worth it, the answer is absolutely yes, if you use it correctly. Whether you're completing your daily cleaning habits or are finally getting around to deep cleaning the bathroom, a steam cleaner can be a lifesaver.

However, if you make a mistake and use it incorrectly, it can do more harm than help.

1. Kitchen fittings

If you're trying to clean your kitchen quickly and easily, you might naturally reach for your steam cleaner. However, there are some surfaces that you should avoid.

“Steam cleaners can feel like a quick win in the kitchen, but they’re not suitable for every surface. The combination of high heat and moisture can force water into joints, sealants and painted finishes that aren’t designed to cope with that level of exposure," says Tamsin Holland, Product Development Manager at Paula Rosa Kitchens.

“We tend to advise avoiding steam on painted cabinetry, laminate edges and any timber worktops, as it can soften finishes, weaken adhesives and in some cases cause swelling over time. It’s also worth being cautious around appliance controls and silicone seals, where heat can reduce longevity," she adds.

2. Laminate flooring

Trying to clean your laminate floors without damaging them? Our cleaning experts warn against picking up a steam cleaner, as it can severely damage your flooring.

"Never use a steam cleaner on laminate," warns Graeme Shelley, Managing Director at Factory Direct Flooring. "This is because it's susceptible to moisture damage, and while laminate usually copes with an occasional spill (as long as it's cleaned up quickly), the humidity from a steamer could attack laminate's inner core, causing the planks to warp, loosen, or peel."

He explains that it's the same story for wooden floors, where soaking them is a common mopping mistake: "Water damage is one of its biggest threats, so don't go near it with a steam cleaner, or any other method that involves excessive moisture."

3. Rattan, cane or woven furniture

Rattan and other wooden furniture are among the home furnishing trends that are making a major comeback. If you're participating in the trend, then it's important to know how to clean it.

"As rattan and cane are natural fibres, they're porous. This means that steam cleaner use can cause rapid moisture absorption, leading to the fibres swelling and then shrinking again as they dry," says furniture expert, Lee Trethewey, at Sustainable Furniture. "Over time, this repeated expansion and contraction can result in severe damage, including sagging, warping and even loosened weave patterns."

"Steam can also relax any tension in the cane webbing, which causes rippling or bowing," he continues. "It can also weaken adhesives and trap moisture deep in any tight weaves. These causes musty odours, mould and mildew growth and can be hard to get rid of."

4. Luxe upholstery

Wondering how to clean a velvet sofa or upholstered armchair? While it might seem like the right choice, your steam cleaner isn't the best method.

"You should avoid using a steam cleaner on anything made with linen, a cotton blend, velvet or any fabric that's padded (such as a fabric headboard). This is for a couple of different reasons. One being heat can shrink any natural fibres," starts Lee.

"Another being moisture can soak into internal padding, and even get trapped within a fabric. This encourages mould growth, damp and a general musty smell that can be hard to remove without completing a full-scale clean. Steam/moisture can also cause watermarking on certain fabrics, while it can also crush the velvet pile, ruining the texture of velvet forever."

He recommends completely avoiding steam cleaning your upholstered furniture unless the manufacturers explicitly state otherwise.

5. Electronics

This might seem like an obvious one; however, it's all too easy to make a common kitchen cleaning mistake and try your steamer on greasy appliances.

"This one’s non-negotiable. Never use a steam cleaner near plug sockets, light switches or electrical appliances," warns Catherine Green, sustainable cleaning expert at Smol. "Steam and electricity do not mix – and the risk of shock or damage simply isn’t worth it."

6. Veneered furniture

Before cleaning any larger pieces of furniture, ensure you check what it's made of before you start, as veneer and MDF can be more susceptible to damage.

"A lot of modern furniture is made by using a thin veneer bonded to MDF or plywood. The glue used to bond the veneer is particularly susceptible to damage from steam cleaners, as steam softens adhesives. The result of this happening can come in the form of bubbling, lifting/peeling edges and corners and even delamination," states Lee.

7. Unsealed natural stone flooring

Traditional characterful decor, such as stone flooring, is a great way to add personality to your home, but it does require a special kind of maintenance and attention.

"(For example) on your old Victorian tiled hallway or beautiful travertine floors, steam can damage the appearance and surface, and you don’t want to drive moisture deep into the stone," warns Catherine. "It can also damage any sealants you have used over time on the stone."

FAQs

What are the downsides of steam cleaning?

As with other appliances, there are downsides to using them; however, if you know how to use them properly, you're less likely to encounter them.

"Steam cleaners aren’t quite a 'fill and forget' solution. To keep them working efficiently, they need descaling regularly, particularly in hard water areas. It’s a small but important maintenance step that adds another task to your routine, but well worth it! White vinegar will work in this scenario - use it in the water tank at a ratio of 1:1 with water, then run your steamer til the tank is empty. You can then rinse out the tank and run it again using just plain water," explains Catherine.

"Steam is, of course, moisture. Used incorrectly or too heavily, it can leave items at risk of getting overly damp, creating problems with proper drying. Lingering moisture is never something we want in our homes, as it can lead to musty smells and the buildup of nasties," she adds.

So if you're trying to prevent mould in the house, you'll want to be careful with how much you use the steam cleaner.

What are common steam cleaning mistakes?

To avoid making any appliance mistakes, there are key things to keep in mind when using your steam cleaner. "Adding chemicals to the tank, a common mistake is putting floor cleaner or surface cleaner inside the water tank, as the machines are generally only designed to take in water," says Catherine. "What a lot of our customers do, however, is squirt their floor cleaner directly onto the floor and then go over that using the steam cleaner."

"Another common pitfall is failing to remove mineral buildup regularly. This can shorten the life of the machine and make it less effective. Consult the instruction manual of your machine, but usually a mix of water and white vinegar (1:1 ratio) followed by a rinse with plain water through your machine should remove this buildup," she adds.

Although there are many things in your home you can't clean with steam, don't let that put you off investing in one. There's also so much you can clean with them, and they can be a huge help when deep cleaning your home.