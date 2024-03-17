How to clean a velvet sofa in 5 easy expert-recommended steps

Knowing how to keep a velvet sofa clean can seem like somewhat of a mystery, with the delicate fibres and usually unforgiving colours cleaning velvet can be daunting. Luckily it's a lot easier than you may think and will only require a few steps to be taken.

When trying to figure out how to deep clean our homes efficiently, tackling our sofa might not make the top of the to-do list. However, knowing how to clean your velvet sofa properly is a must-know and especially important when you're faced with the panic of removing coffee stains from the delicate upholstery.

Unlike cleaning a leather sofa, this won't be a simple wipe job and will take a much more gentle hand. With that in mind, we spoke to cleaning experts about their recommended methods for the task.

How do I clean a velvet sofa?

Even when you have all the expert cleaning hacks there are, undertaking the cleaning of your velvet sofa can still be quite a daunting task. Speaking to the upholstery expert at ScS, Paul O-Reilly, he says, "Carrying out regular basic cleaning of a velvet sofa ensures it remains looking new and avoids the build-up of dust, marks and wrinkles."

When it comes to daily habits to keep your house clean and tidy, vacuuming and brushing are more than adequate for maintaining your sofa's cleanliness however if you're furniture requires a deeper cleaning then there are further steps you can take.

Here's what you'll need...

Soft bristle brush

Bowl of warm water

White vinegar

Microfibre cloth

Vacuum with upholstery tool

Washing up liquid (optional)

1. Softly brush the surface

Before you start cleaning with vinegar or pulling out the vacuum, removing any large pieces of debris is the first step. Paul explains, "The first step is to brush the surface of the fabric with a soft bristle brush to remove any large debris."

This is also a perfect time to check for any stains on the fabric and look under the cushions for hidden crumbs or lost controllers. Just make sure that you're brushing gently in the direction of the velvet's pile as you'll want to minimise any disruption to the fabric with every cleaning step you do.

2. Gently vacuum the fabric

After brushing the fabric and removing any objects, blankets or cushions you can grab your best vacuum to start gently vacuuming the sofa. As with the brushing, it's important to follow the direction of the fibres on the sofa and be extremely careful with the pressure you're using.

"It’s crucial that before you tackle any spills or stains, you give your velvet sofa a vacuum to tackle the dust and debris," explains Baqir Khan, an expert cleaner and owner of Proactive Cleaners. "Use the upholstery attachment on your vacuum cleaner with the soft brush head and gently go over the entire sofa, working in the direction of the fibre, which you see with a subtle colour change."

3. Spot clean any problem areas

With the sofa being one of the most used pieces of furniture in the home, it often takes a little bit more of a beating than you'd like. And whilst you may have all the cleaning hacks to remove scratches on furniture dealing with a fragile fabric like velvet is a whole other story.

Similar to how to clean a rug, using a gentle hand and an even more gentle cleaning solution on your velvet sofa is the best way to deep clean. Paul says, "Once all the dust and debris have been removed using the previous step, mix equal parts warm water and white vinegar in a small bowl, use the water-vinegar solution to gently wipe the fabric in large strokes, in the same direction as the pile."

If you're looking to spot clean then use this same technique but on a smaller scale, Paul recommends gently blotting the area without rubbing until the stain is removed then simply leave the area to air dry.

We've found a highly recommended one-litre bottle of white vinegar on Amazon for £5.49, perfect for any spot-cleaning jobs.

4. Realign the pile

Once you've tackled all the stains and overall dirt on your velvet sofa, there is one more step to take to restore your sofa to its previously shiny self.

Baqir says, "Once the sofa is dry, use your soft-bristled brush to gently brush the velvet in the direction of the fibres. This will help restore the pile and its sheen."

Should you notice that there are still marks or nicks on your velvet sofa then don't panic, it's extremely normal for velvet furniture to pick up these marks over time. Paul is quick to stress this point, he says, "It's natural for a velvet sofa to have marks, often these are just a result of someone sitting in a certain spot for a long period, and these will usually just disappear by themselves."

If your sofa is losing its shine quite rapidly and over a large surface area then Paul suggests using a soft-bristled brush, the same as you used in the first step, against the pile to restore its original fluffiness.

FAQs

Is a velvet sofa easy to clean?

When comparing the cleaning to other pieces of furniture, cleaning a velvet sofa may be considered a little more difficult due to the delicate nature of the fabric. Paul says, "Velvet requires care to be taken to avoid flattening the pile and ruining the softness, and velvet can stain very easily if spillages are not treated correctly, for example, scrubbing hard will likely damage velvet."

On the other hand, unlike the precautions you'd have to take when cleaning an upholstered chair, velvet has some advantages. Paul points out that velvet sofas don't have loose threads or raised weaves like other fabrics do which means it's less likely to snag when you're cleaning it.

What is the best cleaner for velvet?

Cleaning with an equal parts vinegar and water solution is the most effective and gentle way to clean your velvet sofa. Should you want to avoid using vinegar or not have any at home then Baqir also suggests the alternative of a mild dishwashing liquid.

"The best cleaner for your velvet sofa is a simple solution of warm water and a few drops of mild dishwashing liquid. This gentle combination is effective at removing dirt and stains without harming the fabric," he says.

Whilst either solution will work, it's important to not use any hard chemicals or abrasive ingredients on the fabric, for example cleaning with baking soda is out of the picture with this particular task.

How often should you clean a velvet sofa?

Whilst it's recommended you spot clean immediately when you see a stain, waiting until your annual spring clean to tackle the whole sofa is not a good idea.

"One extremely common mistake is neglecting your velvet sofa," says Paul "Taking a few simple steps each week to maintain its appearance will mean your sofa remains looking as good as new for as long as possible, avoiding the need for any extreme cleaning or a visit to the dry cleaners."

Giving your velvet sofa a weekly brush and checking over will ensure it stays looking its best for as long as possible. And if you want to make your home look expensive on a budget then treating your velvet sofa with care, making it as shiny as possible, will help.

It's time to stop looking at your velvet sofa like it's a living room design mistake, even after you've found yourself wondering how to remove wine stains for the fourth time this year. Using these gentle yet efficient steps on the fabric will achieve a thorough cleaning without disrupting the pile and causing even more damage to the furniture.