5 unconventional cleaning hacks that could fix your scratched furniture, according to an expert

As much as we try to keep our furniture in pristine condition, there is no stopping the usual wear and tear from happening. Before we know it, our furniture is sprinkled with scratches, but fret not because there are expert-recommended cleaning hacks to remove scratches from your favourite belongings.

Regarding glass, metal and wooden furniture, scratches can become an issue quicker than we’d like. Even if you know all the expert cleaning hacks in the book, it can be hard to find a way to quickly and efficiently remove a scratch once it’s made, especially on glass and wooden surfaces.

So what can you do when faced with that first dreaded scratch or you've finally had enough of staring at that deep scuff every time you clean your mirror? Thankfully, a glass expert has revealed simple and unconventional cleaning hacks to remove scratches on different surfaces.

Cleaning hacks for removing scratches on furniture

1. Toothpaste

This certainly won't be the most obvious choice when it comes to cleaning a house but toothpaste is surprisingly a brilliant tool when it comes to dealing with smaller scratches and scuffs.

"Toothpaste is a mild abrasive so it works well when dealing with surface-level scratches," explains John Cutts, a glass expert and the founder of Me and My Glass.

To achieve the desired effect, John recommends applying a pea-sized amount of toothpaste onto a soft sponge or cloth and cleaning over the scratch in circular motions. After doing this, simply take a damp cloth and remove the excess from the treated area.

2. Baking soda and water

(Image credit: Claire Douglas @clairedouglasstyling)

If you love deep cleaning your house you'll most definitely be familiar with the powers of cleaning with baking soda. However, it's not only great at tackling hard-to-remove stains, try cleaning carpets with baking soda to find out, but it's also useful at treating damaged furniture.

Simply mix equal parts of baking soda with water until it creates a thick paste that looks like a sort of toothpaste-like consistency. John then recommends applying a small amount to the scratched area and buffing in circular motions before wiping clean with a microfibre cloth.

The lightly abrasive consistency of baking soda also makes it a great tool when cleaning your glass stovetop, making quick work of leftover grease stains and stubborn burnt cooking residue. But it's also this that makes it unsuitable for cleaning certain delicate surfaces. Be sure to check what not to clean with baking soda to ensure you are cleaning each surface correctly.

3. Clear nail polish

Sometimes a scratch is far too deep for a simple buffing and with some glass furniture using an abrasive, like baking soda, can lead to further scratching. It may also be the case that you've made a common mistake when buying second-hand furniture and have a damaged mirror on your hands that needs tending to. If this is the case then filling the scratch is perhaps your best bet. For this, John recommends using clear nail polish.

"Clear nail polish is a good way to fill in the scratch and make it much less noticeable," explains John. "First, clean the glass, then apply a thin coat of clear polish over the scratch. Allow this to fully dry for around an hour before taking some nail varnish remover and wiping over the scratch to remove any excess polish."

Our beauty team recommends:

Barry M Nail Paint All in One, Clear: was £3.25, now £2.99 | Amazon When it comes to helping with household scratches, there's no need to shell out for a quick fix. This Barry M polish is the perfect stand-in, not only for filling in scratches but also for a quick glossy nail! Just be cautious with if the surface you're treating is matte or shiny as this has a shine finish.

4. Oil

Whether it's baby oil or vegetable oil, John explains how the liquid can seep into the smallest of scratches and make them less visible.

For this hack, you need to clean the scratched area first with soapy water before applying a small amount of oil to a cloth and gently buffing it into the scratch in slow circular motions. This process is very similar to that of treating and cleaning wooden spoons.

Continue doing this whilst applying light pressure and then simply wipe away any excess oil once finished. You can always repeat this if necessary, and you may want to pop some gloves on if it starts getting a little bit too messy.

We would recommend using baby oil over vegetable oil, and it's currently on offer at Amazon for £2.60.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Banana peel

That's right, there's a use for your discarded banana peels after all. Not only can your peels be used when cleaning your house plants' leaves, but they're also an unusual yet effective way of treating light, surface-level scratches.

"The inside of a banana peel can sometimes help to reduce the appearance of light scratches," says John. "Rub the inside of the banana peel over the scratched area for 30 seconds to a minute then wipe away any residue with a clean cloth."

John Cutts Social Links Navigation Glass expert and Founder of Me and My Glass John founded the Nottingham-based bespoke glass business Me and My Glass in 2022 after years of working as a glass specialist. The business offers customisable glass for both homes and businesses, with mirrors, shower doors and splash backs being available.

Now you have the tips and cleaning hacks to remove scratches from glass, metal and wood surfaces you can restore all your furniture to look as good as new.