How to clean a Moka pot correctly: 3 easy steps to a stain-free finish

There's nothing like the smell of fresh coffee in the morning, and hearing your Moka pot bubble away is almost angelic. Which is why it's important to follow this cleaning guide so your Moka pot can keep your mornings caffeinated.

Moka pots are an affordable yet delicious way of upgrading your regular morning coffee. And while nothing will ever beat having one of the best coffee machines to see you through the day, a Moka pot's abilities should never be underestimated.

For the best-tasting coffee, though, you'll want to make sure you're taking care of your Moka pot and cleaning it correctly. Although it's a simple coffee maker, it can quickly fail you if not properly maintained.

How to clean a Moka pot: an easy 3-step guide

Whether you're a newbie to the cafecore trend or have been a caffeine connoisseur for years, Moka pots are a hero in the coffee-making world. Not only do they deliver on strong, delicious espresso, but they do so quickly, quietly and without breaking the bank.

So, how can you keep your pot performing its best for longer? Well, we asked cleaning experts for their advice on cleaning and maintaining it efficiently, without affecting the taste of your morning brew.

Here's what you'll need...

Warm water

Soft sponge or cloth

Washing-up liquid

Toothbrush or soft-bristled brush

Microfibre cloths Aidea Microfibre Cloth, pack of 8 View at Amazon RRP: £5.29 | This is a product every cleaner should have in their home, especially when it comes to big cleaning jobs. This eight-pack will make any task that much easier and more efficient. Dish soap Premium Dishwashing Liquid View at Amazon RRP: £8.95 for 3 x 320ml | Dish soap really is the wonder product when it comes to cleaning, especially in places where you don't want to use lots of chemicals. Soft-bristled brushes Roellgs Cleaning Brushes, 3 Pcs View at Amazon RRP: £7.99 | These brushes aren't just perfect for cleaning your Moka pot, but can be used around the home for other gentle yet thorough cleans. They can be hung up and come with a soft, comfortable grip.

1. Empty and rinse

Start with a simple rinse in warm water (Image credit: Getty Images)

After you've finished your coffee and are ready to part with your pot long enough to clean it, the first step is to empty all the chambers.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Once the pot has cooled, take it apart and empty the used grounds," instructs Catherine Green, sustainable cleaning expert at Smol.

This is a perfect opportunity to try out some ways to use coffee grounds in your garden, as they are rich in nitrogen, which is perfect for enriching the soil.

It's then time to give your pot a good rinse under warm water, which includes the chamber, filter basket and lid. We recommend doing this step after every use, as it can stop you from needing to thoroughly clean the pot so often.

Catherine Green Social Links Navigation Cleaning expert at Smol Having worked for the cleaning brand Smol since its creation, Catherine has tested each and every product before its release. She is also involved with the production team's process and provides feedback for the development of the company's products.

2. Scrub inside and outside of pot

With your pot empty and rinsed, it's time to give it a gentle yet thorough scrub. This needn't be on your daily cleaning habits list, as scrubbing too regularly can damage your pot in the long run. So, only do this when your pot needs it.

"Use a soft sponge or cloth to gently clean all surfaces and, if needed, use a clean toothbrush to scrub inside the filter and around the rubber gasket," Catherine advises.

She adds, "Avoid using washing up liquid or dishwasher tablets on the inside of the pot, especially aluminium models - as it can affect the flavour of your future brews!"

3. Dry thoroughly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the same way you'd thoroughly dry your washing machine after cleaning, reduce the risk of mould and damage, your moka pot needs the same treatment.

"Make sure you dry all the parts thoroughly before reassembling, as leaving water inside can encourage rust or oxidation, especially in aluminium models," explains Henrique Conceicao, Area Manager at Total Clean.

Henrique Conceicao Social Links Navigation Area Manager at Total Clean Having been involved in the cleaning industry since 2010, Henrique Conceicao started as an office cleaner and worked his way to the position of Area Manager at Total Clean - managing countless cleaning projects covering offices, medical facilities, retail and leisure properties, and hospitality venues. As a veteran of commercial and domestic cleaning services, Henrique Conceicao is well-versed in the best ways of combating nasty kitchen odours.

How do you deep clean a Moka pot?

Is your Moka pot in a particularly bad state? When the caffeine addiction has started to affect your pot, then you'll probably need to resurrect it with a safe deep clean. The method is much easier than cleaning a coffee machine, and you shouldn't need to do it that often.

"If your Moka pot starts to smell a bit stale or you notice a metallic taste creeping in, it’s time for a deep clean," says Henrique. This involves cleaning with baking soda.

"You can soak the disassembled parts in warm water with a spoonful of bicarbonate of soda for about half an hour."

Then, he recommends using a soft brush to gently clean around the filter holes and inside the base. After that, just make sure to rinse it all thoroughly and dry completely before putting it back together.

FAQs

How do you remove oxidation from a Moka pot?

If you noticed oxidation on your Moka pot, it'll usually show up as a chalky white residue on the inside, then it's time to give it some TLC.

Henrique says, "You can get rid of it with a gentle paste made from lemon juice and bicarbonate of soda. Rub it on with a soft cloth, leave it for a few minutes, then rinse off and dry. Just don’t soak the pot in lemon juice or vinegar for too long - it’s too acidic and can damage the surface."

Oxidation will more often than not show up on aluminium models; on others, you might never have the problem.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to clean burnt coffee off a Moka pot?

Should you have found yourself in a hurry one too many mornings, then chances are you might have some burnt coffee residue in your Moka pot. The solution will depend on how badly burnt the pot is.

"For mild burns, fill the base with water and a spoonful of baking soda, bring it just to the boil, then leave it to cool and scrub gently with a soft brush," says Henrique.

If there are tougher stains, then he warns you might have to do this a few times to break them down, like when cleaning a burnt pan. However, make sure you don't resort to steel wool or harsh scouring pads, as Henrique explains that they'll ruin the finish and make your future coffees taste a little off.

Can you run vinegar through a Moka pot?

Whilst you might have used vinegar to clean your other coffee machines, your Moka pot will probably not be as thankful for this specific cleaning agent.

"No, it’s best not to run vinegar through it like you would with a coffee machine. Especially in aluminium pots, as the vinegar can cause a funny pitting and a metallic taste. Instead, soak the parts in a diluted vinegar solution and rinse everything thoroughly before use," says Catherine.

Cleaning with vinegar can be an effective way of achieving a gentle yet thorough clean, but thanks to its acidity, it can sometimes be more harmful than helpful.

Now you know how to clean a Moka pot; all that's left is to master the art of removing coffee stains around your home to keep everything looking pristine at all times.