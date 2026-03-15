Everyone makes these iced coffee mistakes – it's not as simple as ice and coffee

Whatever the weather forecast says, I've decided to declare it officially iced coffee season. And, whilst your favourite barista makes it with finesse and flourish, it is entirely possible to make a swoon-worthy iced coffee from the comforts of your own home - as long as you know the most common mistakes people make with iced coffee and how to avoid them.

Of course, one of the best coffee machines will help you to get the flavours right, but a technically perfect coffee is crafted through attention to the finer details. From how you brew your coffee to the type of ice you use, a few simple tweaks can make the difference between a watery disappointment and a café-worthy drink.

To help, we’ve gathered advice from baristas, coffee experts, and even Jamie Oliver’s kitchen on the classic iced coffee pitfalls to avoid. Whether you’re experimenting with cold brew, trying new milks, adding to your coffee station essentials or simply hoping to keep your drink colder for longer, these tips will help you perfect your homemade iced coffee.

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Common iced coffee mistakes and how to fix them for the perfect cup

You'll see lots of people showing off their iced coffees now (especially now that it's getting a lot of love for the health benefits of coffee too), but very few will tell you exactly what goes on behind the scenes and what's making the flavours stand out. One of the best examples of a genuinely good piece of iced coffee advice comes from Jamie Oliver, someone we already love for his air fryer tips and hacks. He swears by the ice cube trick, which we will talk about below.

1. Using normal ice cubes

(Image credit: Angelika Mostova - GettyImages-1263936660)

The one mistake that everybody (including some baristas) make when brewing iced coffee is watering it down too much. This comes when you use normal ice cubes with hot coffee brewed over them. The heat of the coffee melts the ice cubes, leaving you with a watery drink.

This gives you two options: re-usable ice cubes or coffee ice cubes. Re-usable ice cubes won't water down your drink, because they're made from materials that freeze, but don't melt. They're clever, but you need to make sure not to lose them if you're taking your ice coffee on the road.

Coffee ice cubes take a bit more prep and foresight, but as they melt, they'll infuse your coffee with flavour, rather than watering your drink down. When you want to make yours, Dave Cutler, Head of Training at Lavazza UK, recommends “brewing your favourite coffee as a concentrate using a 1:5 coffee-to-water ratio, then freeze. When you're ready for a refreshing drink, add the coffee ice cubes to your iced coffee of choice”

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Dave Cutler Social Links Navigation Head of Training at Lavazza David works as a coffee specialist, head of training, and brand ambassador for Lavazza. He has been with the brand since 2013 and worked as a teacher. He has also trained Lavazza coffee experts in Turin. If the Italians trust him with coffee, so should we.

Re-Usable Ice Cubes Invero Reusable Fast Freeze Ice Cubes £13.99 at Amazon UK Re-usable ice cubes aren't just handy for iced coffee, they're generally good to have around the home. Pop them back in the freezer when you've finished your drink and you can use them on repeat without needing to worry about watering down your drinks. Coffee Ice Cubes ADBUPKDA Ice Cube Tray With Lid and Tong £9.49 at Amazon UK Even when I was a barista, I used this ice cube tray for my coffee ice cubes. It makes the perfect shaped cube and is easy to pop out and clean. I like having lids too, because, whilst coffee is a beautiful smell, it is strong and I don't want it spilling in my freezer.

2. Brewing coffee at the same temperature

While we're on the note of brewing over ice, you may have noticed that your iced coffee tastes a little acidic. That's because, when brewed at your normal temperature and cooled quickly, the coffee oils loose their natural smother, sweeter flavours. The best way to avoid this shift in flavour profile is through adjusting the brewing temperature of your machine. The best models will have screens, settings, and dials, but if yours doesn't, it's better to make your coffee concentrated in advance, let it cool slowly and naturally, then use that concentrate to brew.

3. Not filtering your water

(Image credit: Angelika Mostova - GettyImages-1263936720)

A good barista or premium coffee machine will automatically filter your water for you, so that any impurities won't affect the flavours of your beans. However, when making iced coffee at home, lots of people take water straight from the tap.

The team at illy’s Università del Caffè points out that “coffee is more than 90% water, yet it’s often overlooked." They recommend that you "start with fresh, cold water, filtered if possible.”

In my home of coffee snobs, we just use a simple Brita Jug for our filtered water. It doesn't need to be anything more elaborate than that.

4. Using the wrong cup

So far, lots of mistakes that people have been making are technical ones, but I always remind people that they can keep iced coffee simple. It shouldn't feel complicated or like you need to be a bona fide barista, some simple elements of iced coffee can easily be elevated at home.

Get a nice cup that shows off your ice and keeps it cool, a good straw for sipping through, and treat yourself to nice beans and good quality milk. These are the three that would make up my dream coffee station:

4. Not trying cold brew

(Image credit: Angelika Mostova - GettyImages-1263936720)

If you're thinking about flavours, you can take things one step further and use cold brew concentrate to make your iced coffee: it's sweeter, more gentle on your stomach, and really delicious. You might have spotted that cold brew has been trendy for a while - and it's actually my favourite way to caffeinate.

Dave Cutler, from Lavazza, explains just how simple cold brew is to make. "Combine one part ground coffee with seven parts filtered water and let it steep in the fridge overnight. In the morning," he adds, "filter the mixture and store the concentrate in a bottle. You can dilute it for when you want your coffee drink”

There are a few different ways you can make cold brew at home, with differing levels of difficulty. Here are my top three:

Fuss free Grind Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate £16.87 at Amazon UK This pack of four serves up pre-made cold brew concentrate. All you need to do is keep it in the fridge and add it to icy water when you want your coffee. I trust Grind with coffee like I trust Lindt with chocolate. A tidy option YQL Cold Brew Coffee Filter £13.42 at Amazon UK You can use these mesh bags for cold brew coffee or iced tea. Simply add in the grounds, let it infuse, and pop the bag, with your coffee, in the food waste. It's simple, but a step-up from buying a pre-made mix. Most technical HARIO Cold Brew Coffee Pot £19 at Amazon UK Hario is famous in the world of coffee - and for good reason. This coffee pot will sit neatly in the fridge, for your overnight cold brew infusion. It's not complex, but it's the most involved of all three options on this list.

6. Getting the wrong milk

We're lucky enough to have supermarkets packed with shelves of different milks (and mylks, M*lks, and milk alternatives). It's easy to stick with your classic milk, but experimenting with different ones can create exciting flavour combinations that will compliment your beans.

Dave Cutler, from Lavazza, has some advice for pairing your milks with different coffees: “for chocolatey coffee, try coconut milk. For a fruitier coffee, almond milk can bring out brighter notes.”

Damien Threadgold, General Manager at Califa Farms, says "taking it back to basics means coffee doesn't need to be pumped full of sugar and additives to be delicious. For example, our Simple and Organic dairy-free range can provide a tasty and nutritious base to launch from and make an iced coffee uniquely your own." It's a fun way of branching out without syrups. Speaking of which...

7. Sticking with the same beans and not using syrups

(Image credit: Premyuda Yospim - GettyImages-2205171124)

Lots of people forget that the flavours of your coffee are ultimately down to the coffee bean that you choose and the syrups you use. Making a mistake with one, or not pairing them in a complimentary way means you're not working from solid ground.

Dave Cutler explains that “lighter roasts and 100% Arabica coffees offer a sweeter, fruitier profile, while darker roasts or Arabica-Robusta blends create a more intense, chocolatey flavour.”

Thinking about syrups, if you often go for a toffee or chocolate flavour, you'll want to work with darker roasts and blends. If, on the other hand, you like a fruity syrup with your iced coffee, opt for a lighter bean. Lots of coffee shops switch between the two brands below:

Monin Coffee & Cocktail Gift Set £11.92 at Amazon UK You can't beat a classic - and Monin has been a coffee shop staple for almost as long as coffee shops have been making iced coffee. This set includes almond, vanilla, hazelnut, caramel, and gingerbread. They're all delicious. 1883 MAISON ROUTIN Premium Syrup Gift Set £15.95 at Amazon UK A favourite of the viral Blank Street coffee shop, this brand's syrups are sensational. This gift set includes vanilla, salted caramel and hazelnut, but their white chocolate, terry's chocolate orange, and pistachio syrups are unmissable too.

If you can avoid making these common iced coffee mistakes, you’ll be well on your way to café-quality drinks at home. A few small tweaks, from using the right ice to brewing your coffee a little stronger, can make the difference between a watery disappointment and a refreshing, barista-level treat.

Before long, you might find yourself perfecting your own recipes and turning your kitchen into a mini iced coffee station. And honestly, once you get it right, there’s a good chance you’ll never look back at shop-bought iced coffee again.