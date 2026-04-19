Forget fancy bowls – Clodagh McKenna has a delightful way to serve dessert
Clodagh’s inspired tip is a clever and fun way to elevate any hosting occasion - all you need is some lemons
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Many of us know it’s attention to detail that can make or break something - it can be the difference between something being good and something being great.
And thanks to Irish chefand author Clodagh McKenna, we now can’t wait to level up desserts with a genius serving trick - and all you need is a few lemons.
Clodagh, when appearing on This Morning, offered up her inspired way of adding a final flourish to a dinner party or hosting event, suggesting you scoop out the inside of a lemon and freeze the rind to use a makeshift bowl.Article continues below
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Clodagh's Happy Cooking by Clodagh McKenna - £15.20 (was £25) at Amazon
Loved Clodagh's lemon trick? Check out 100 recipes from the chef and author designed to fit into your daily life, and are simple to prepare, with easy-to-find and healthy ingredients, packed with flavour.
While cooking away on the show, she stopped to offer up the little nugget of wisdom.
She told the show's hosts, Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, if you’ve not zested the lemon rind, you can simply use up any leftovers by scooping out the flesh, popping it in the freezer and then using them like “little lemon ice bowls for serving ice cream in”.
Cat was definitely sold on the nifty little tip, looking visibly impressed when Clodagh and declaring it “cute!”
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Citrus and fruit themed kitchenware is always a popular design in the spring and summer months - usually an easy way to add some seasonal colour to your kitchen - so why not skip out on buying more plates and get the same effect with an actual lemon?
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Not only will it lead to less washing up, it's much more affordable. You’ve likely already paid for the lemons and were just going to toss the rinds in the compost bin.
The aromatic scent of the lemon will also heighten the experience of your dessert - it looks good, it smells good, the dessert will no doubt taste good, talk about a treat for all the senses.
While Clodagh suggested serving ice cream in her frozen lemon bowls, with the summer months approaching, it’s easy to imagine serving a number of sweet treats in the DIY bowls.
Think a range of fruity, fresh sorbets, creamy yogurts topped with lemon or orange zest, or even a selection of dipping sauces.
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