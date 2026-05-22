We tried Häagen-Dazs’ new Matcha Green Tea ice cream - here's why some of us loved it, and others loathed it

Häagen-Dazs’ new limited-edition Matcha Green Tea ice cream has landed exclusively in Waitrose, so naturally, we put it straight to the test in our kitchen.

Made from finely ground green tea leaves, matcha is considered a healthier alternative to coffee and has become one of the biggest flavour trends of recent years. It's popped up in everything from lattes to skin care thanks to its antioxidant properties and slow-release energy boost.

But while matcha has plenty of devoted fans, its distinctive flavour can also be surprisingly divisive - something our tasting panel quickly proved.

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Often described as grassy, matcha’s earthy notes may come as a surprise to anyone expecting a classic sweet ice cream flavour. Deputy Food Editor Rose Fooks wasn’t entirely convinced. “I’d usually go for something sweeter, and this is just a bit too bitter for me,” she said. “Maybe with a drizzle of white chocolate and raspberries, I could be persuaded.”

For others, the less sugary flavour profile was exactly what made it stand out from the often overly sweet options in the freezer aisle. Food Director Jen Bedloe admitted she was sceptical at first, but quickly changed her mind. “I didn’t know what to expect, but it’s really fresh and seriously creamy,” she said, going back for a second spoonful to make sure her taste buds weren’t deceiving her.

For dedicated matcha fans, this flavour definitely hit the mark. Food Assistant Johanna Mentel praised its vibrant green colour, creamy texture and “high-quality” flavour, adding that she would happily buy it again.

As for me, I was completely sold. The earthy green tea flavour is balanced with just enough sweetness to keep you coming back for more, making it feel a little more sophisticated than your average dessert.



It’s definitely a more grown-up ice cream - one that would make an elegant dinner party pudding and would almost certainly get your guests talking. Like Marmite, you’ll probably love it or leave it. But if you’re even just matcha-curious, this is a sophisticated scoop that’s well worth a try.

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Our food team's favourite ways to enjoy matcha

It’s no surprise that this premium ice cream - priced £6 per 460ml tub - has tapped into the ongoing matcha obsession. Once considered a specialist ingredient, matcha has become one of the biggest food and drink trends of recent years.



Part of its appeal lies in its instantly recognisable vibrant green colour, which has helped the ingredient explode across Instagram and TikTok feeds. However, matcha’s popularity goes beyond appearances. It has become closely linked to the booming wellness movement thanks to its antioxidant properties.



Its popularity has even spilled into the fashion world, where its signature green hue is said to be the trending colour of the moment for clothes and accessories.