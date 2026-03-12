We tasted 100+ Easter Eggs and hot cross buns - these are the best ones to buy this year

Easter is one of the biggest moments in the food calendar and if you’re wondering where to buy the best Easter eggs, best hot cross buns and best bakes this year, you’re in the right place. Supermarket shelves are brimming with indulgent chocolate eggs, fruit-packed buns and beautifully decorated seasonal treats, but with so much choice, it can be hard to know what’s really worth adding to your basket.

That’s where the woman&home Easter Food Awards 2026 come in. Our expert panel has tasted more than 100 products from leading supermarkets and artisan brands to bring you the ultimate edit of the best Easter treats to buy this year.

Whether you’re searching for a luxury showstopper, a budget-friendly crowd-pleaser or a thoughtful Easter gift, we’ve done the hard work for you. Consider this your definitive guide to the best Easter buys for 2026.

The best Easter eggs, as chosen by woman&home food editors

(Image credit: Hotel Chocolat.)

Unbelievably Vegan* Ostrich Easter Egg Best vegan egg Specifications Weight: 1100g Price: £90 Today's Best Deals View at Hotel Chocolat UK

Because good chocolate should be for everyone. This extra-thick beauty weighs in at over a kilo and is brimming with rich dark and nutty vegan milk chocolate. A true showstopper that’s perfect for sharing with friends and family.

Jen Bedloe, Group Food Director said, “This is one of the best vegan Easter eggs we’ve ever tasted and it definitely has the wow factor!”

(Image credit: Chococo)

A-MAIZE-ING Chocolate Corn Egg Best flavour twist Specifications Weight: 175g Price: £16.50 Today's Best Deals View at chococo.co.uk

One for savoury-leaning chocolate fans. Creamy milk chocolate is paired with crunchy, lightly salted corn for a playful contrast of textures and flavours that really works.

Rose Fooks, Deputy Food Editor said, “This surprised me in the best way and is a brilliant choice for anyone who loves a sweet and salty combo.”

(Image credit: M&S)

M&S Outrageously Chocolatey Custard Cream Biscuity Egg Best novelty Specifications Weight: 320g Price: £12 Today's Best Deals View at Marks and Spencer UK

That classic custard cream flavour you know and love, wrapped up in a giant chocolate-coated egg. A clever blend of nostalgia and novelty that is completely irresistible.

Johanna Mentel, Kitchen Assistant said, “The custard cream notes are spot on and I love the playful design.”

(Image credit: Russel & Atwell)

Russel & Atwell Milk and Blond Mini Monty Best for the foodie Specifications Weight: 150g Price: £34.99 Today's Best Deals View at russellandatwell.com

A hand-finished marble masterpiece accompanied with a pouch of fresh chocolates in five indulgent flavours. This chocolate is made fresh, replacing artificial preservatives with British organic fresh double cream.

Lucy Kirkpatrick, Food Writer, said, “You can really tell the quality of the ingredients used to make this artisan egg from the fresh cream flavour and silky smooth texture."

(Image credit: Waitrose)

Waitrose Choc Full Egg Best for kids Specifications Weight: 215g Price: £8.50 Today's Best Deals View at Waitrose

Smooth milk chocolate packed with sugar-shelled mini eggs and zingy popping candy. A colourful crowd-pleaser that’s perfect for kids with a seriously sweet tooth.

Rose said, “The packaging is very cute and the playful popping candy will definitely be a hit with kids of all ages this Easter.”

(Image credit: Tesco)

Tesco Finest Sticky Toffee Showstopper Egg Best dessert egg Specifications Weight: 440g Price: £20

An indulgent twist on the classic Easter egg that we couldn’t fault. The thick shell hides a sweet-and-salty caramel centre with sticky toffee notes and a Mars bar-style hit.

Jen described this egg as, “indulgent, layered and surprisingly sophisticated!”

(Image credit: Waitrose)

Waitrose No.1 Ruby Chocolate & Berries Flat Egg Best fruity Specifications Weight: 200g Price: £12 Today's Best Deals View at Waitrose

A fun, fruity option for those who prefer something beyond plain chocolate. Generously speckled with tangy cherries and raspberries, crack open the egg on the front to reveal two pink Champagne truffles hiding inside.

Jess Meyer, Group Food Editor, said, “I love how the tartness cuts through, preventing it from becoming overly sweet and the hidden truffles are a great touch”

(Image credit: Morrisons)

Morrisson's The Best Dark Chocolate with Sea Salt Best chocolate egg with truffles Specifications Weight: 240g Price: £10 Today's Best Deals View at Morrisons Grocery

A well-balanced 70% cocoa dark chocolate egg with a subtle hit of sea salt and a satisfying snap. An impressive supermarket standout that delivers on flavour.

Lucy said “This egg is an absolute steal and tastes like it would be far more expensive than it is.”

(Image credit: Sainsbury's)

Sainsbury's The Mint One - Extra Large Dark Chocolate Egg Best mint Specifications Weight: 230g Price: £10.00 Today's Best Deals View at Sainsburys

If you like After Eight’s you will love this egg! The Belgian dark chocolate layered with crunchy mint pieces is both rich and refreshing.

Jo said, “The mint flavour tastes natural and fresh which gives it a more grown-up feel.”

(Image credit: Lindt)

Lindt GOLD BUNNY Crispy Biscuit Milk Chocolate Egg Best family Specifications Weight: 195g Price: £13 Today's Best Deals View at Lindt UK

An elevated Easter classic for nostalgia lovers. Lindt’s creamy milk chocolate is given a biscuit twist that keeps you coming back for more, with the iconic Gold Bunny tucked inside, complete with bow and bell.

Rose said, “This has that instantly recognisable creamy Lindt texture that I love, but the added crunch gives it a welcome lift."

(Image credit: Lindt)

Lindt Nocciolatte Milk Chocolate Easter Egg Best nutty Specifications Weight: 245g Price: £16 Today's Best Deals View at Lindt UK

Go nuts for this creamy swiss milk chocolate egg enriched with crunchy hazelnut pieces. We loved the six accompanying truffles, each hiding a whole hazelnut at the centre.

Jess said, “I love the fancy truffles! The whole hazelnuts feel extra special and are the perfect accompaniment to the creamy milk chocolate.”

(Image credit: Morrisons)

Morrisons The Best Milk Chocolate with Latte Crunch Easter Egg Best coffee Specifications Weight: 240g Price: £10 Today's Best Deals View at Morrisons Grocery

For those who need their coffee fix, this egg combines smooth Belgian milk chocolate with crunchy wafer pieces and a subtle infusion of Arabica coffee.

Jen said, “I am a huge fan of coffee and chocolate and this egg does not disappoint. The crunchy texture also adds an extra little bit of joy in each mouthful.”

(Image credit: Melt)

Melt Vegan Strawberry Easter Egg Best gourmet Specifications Weight: 300g Price: £39.99 Today's Best Deals View at meltchocolates.com

Almost too beautiful to eat, this striking egg went down a treat in the test kitchen. Layers of snappy dark chocolate and tart strawberry deliver the unmistakable taste of strawberries dipped in chocolate.

Lucy said, “This is a spectacular looking product that really takes an Easter egg to a whole new level. The flavour is perfectly balanced and really does taste like fresh strawberries!”

(Image credit: Tesco)

Tesco Finest Double Layer Caramelised Biscuit Chocolate Egg Best biscuit Specifications Weight: 210g Price: £14 Today's Best Deals View at Tesco

A moreish double layer egg of blonde chocolate generously packed with caramelised biscuit pieces and biscuit spread. The flavour profile reminded us of Biscoff which is never a bad thing!

Jess said, “We have tried a lot of biscuit flavoured eggs this year but this one steals the show. a lot have been too sweet but this one is just right.”

(Image credit: Hotel Chocolat)