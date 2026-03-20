I'm getting ready for Easter with make-ahead crowd pleasers - including chicken Marbella and a Simnel Bakewell tart

As the weather warms up and Easter approaches, it’s the perfect time to start looking forward to the long weekend - an ideal time to slow down, gather family and friends, and enjoy great food together. Hosting can however sometimes feel a little overwhelming, especially when there are extra mouths to feed.

My top tip is to get ahead where you can. Easter may revolve around food, but it doesn’t have to mean being stuck in the kitchen. That’s exactly what makes recipe writer Esther Clark’s latest collection for woman&home so appealing, with six sweet and savoury dishes designed to make entertaining feel effortless, without compromising on flavour.

As Esther says, “Make-ahead dishes take the pressure off hosting, so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying the moment. These recipes are all about big flavours, simple prep, and food that brings people together.”

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I love the warmth of nduja folded through creamy ricotta in the pasta bake, a combination that elevates a familiar favourite into something extra special. The chicken Marbella is equally enticing - a true one-tray wonder that emerges from the oven with a rich, bubbling sauce and perfectly golden chicken. And for a fittingly seasonal finish, Esther’s Bakewell-inspired simnel cake offers a fresh take on a much-loved classic.

These three sneak-peek recipes from the magazine are perfect for a relaxed, flavour-packed Easter weekend - dishes you can prep now and thank yourself for later.

Nduja, spinach and ricotta baked pasta shells

(Image credit: Future)

Serves 6 | Ready in 1hr

Per serving: 481 calories, 22g fat, 11g sat fat, 45g carbs

Nduja is a spicy, soft sausage from calabria and it’s delicious stirred into rich tomato sauce with a creamy spinach and mascarpone filling.

The pasta bake can be fully assembled, chilled and ready to bake up to 3 days ahead. If cooking completely ahead of time, cool, chill then rewarm under foil in a hot oven with a splash of water.

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Ingredients

400g baby spinach

500g ricotta

40g parmesan, finely grated

1 lemon, zested

Handful basil, finely chopped, plus extra leaves to garnish

300g conchiglioni pasta shells

125g ball mozzarella, torn

For the sauce:

2tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

3tbsp nduja

2 x 400g cans chopped tomatoes + ½ can water

1tsp caster sugar

Method

Steam the spinach until wilted or microwave on high in a heatproof bowl, covered for 3 mins. Set aside to cool. Once cooled, tip the spinach into a double layer of kitchen cloth or muslin and squeeze as much of the liquid out over the sink as possible. Roughly chop the spinach and place in a bowl with the ricotta, parmesan, lemon, basil, 1 tsp of salt and a grind of black pepper. Mix well and set aside.

Heat the oil in a saucepan. Add the onion and a pinch of salt and fry over a low heat for 10-12 mins or until softened and translucent. Add the garlic and fry for 2 mins then add the nduja and fry for 2 mins. Tip in the tomatoes, half a can full of water and the sugar. Season with salt. Cover and cook over a low heat for 15 mins. Whizz the sauce with a stick blender until smooth.

Bring a large pan of well salted water to the boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente - around 7 mins. Drain and leave to cool a little.

Heat the oven to 180C fan. Tip most of the sauce into a roasting tin (22 x 35cm) reserving one ladleful for later. Stuff each pasta shell with a heaped tbsp of the spinach and ricotta mix and sit them in rows, snugly on top of the sauce. Drizzle over the remaining ladle of sauce, top with the mozzarella and drizzle over a little olive oil.

Bake for 35-40 mins or until golden brown and bubbling. Serve with a well dressed peppery salad.

Chicken Marbella

(Image credit: Future)

Serves 4 | Ready in 1hr 15mins

Per serving: 375 calories, 16g fat, 4g sat fat, 23g carbs

A sweet and salty roast chicken one-pot with flavours of the Mediterranean including capers, olives, red wine vinegar and sweet plump prunes.

This can be assembled, chilled and ready to bake up to 3 days ahead. If cooking completely ahead of time, cool, chill then re-warm under foil in a hot oven with a splash of water.

Ingredients

4 skin-on, bone-in chicken legs

8 garlic cloves, lightly bashed to remove their skins

2 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp red wine vinegar

70g soft brown sugar

50g pitted prunes, roughly chopped

1 heaped tbsp capers

110g drained queen green pitted olives, halved

100ml dry white wine

Handful fresh oregano

Method

Heat the oven to 180C fan. Slash the chicken with a sharp knife a few times. Put the chicken in a bowl and cover with the garlic, olive oil, vinegar, sugar, capers, olives, prunes, oregano and 1 tsp flaky sea salt. This can now sit in the fridge for 24 hours or a maximum of 48 hours.

Put the chicken in a large, shallow casserole or baking dish. Pour over the marinade and the wine.

dish. Pour over the marinade and the wine. Roast uncovered for 40 mins then turn the oven to the highest setting and cook for a further 10-12 mins or until the chicken is golden brown and sticky. Serve with roasted new potatoes and greens.

Simnel bakewell tart

(Image credit: Future)

Serves 10 | Ready in 1hr 30mins

Per serving: 574 calories, 32g fat, 14g sat fat, 64g carbs

Bakewell tart meets simnel cake in this tart layered with frangipane and a sweet cherry jam. The frangipane filling is flavoured with mixed spice and lemon and the topping has 11 marzipan balls - a nod to the traditional Easter cake.

To get ahead leave the tart to cool as per the end of step 4. Chill, wrap and freeze for up to 3 months. Defrost and slice. If making ahead it will keep for several days in a tin somewhere cool.

Ingredients

320g ready-rolled shortcrust pastry

200g unsalted butter, softened

180g golden caster sugar

2 medium free-range eggs

100g ground almonds

80g self-raising flour

2tsp mixed spice

1tsp almond extract

Finely grated zest 1 lemon

½tsp fine sea salt

200g cherry jam

20g flaked almonds

80g golden marzipan

100g icing sugar

12 glace cherries

You will need: 22cm fluted tart tin, baking paper, baking beans

Method

Heat the oven to 160C fan. Unravel the pastry and roll it a little bigger than a 22cm fluted tart tin. Line the tart tin with the pastry and prick the base with a fork. Chill in the freezer for 15 mins. Line the chilled pastry with a large disc of parchment. Fill with baking beans and bake for 15 mins. Remove the paper and beans and cook for a further 10 mins.

Beat together the softened butter with the sugar for 5 mins then add the eggs, one at a time. Mix in the ground almonds, flour, mixed spice, almond extract, lemon zest, and salt.

Tip the cherry jam into a bowl and mix to loosen. Spread the jam on the base of the pastry. Dot over large spoonful’s of the frangipane and gently smooth over with a palette knife. Top with the almonds and bake for 35–40 mins or until golden brown and set in the middle. Leave to cool.

Divide your marzipan into 11 small balls. Mix the icing with 1 tbsp water and drizzle or pipe this over the tart. Arrange the marzipan balls and glace cherries around the edge and lightly brown the tops of the marzipan with a blow torch, if you like. Leave to set then cut into slices.