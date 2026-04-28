Stanley Tucci's 5 ingredient 'no effort brunch' is light, delicious and so quick to make
Bored of underwhelming lunches? Stanley’s got just the recipe for something easy to make and full of flavour
Of course, Stanley Tucci is known and loved for the roles he cooks up in movies like The Devil Wears Prada and Conclave. But the Oscar-nominated actor is just as celebrated for what he cooks up in the kitchen.
Stanley has expanded into cooking shows, focusing on discovering the flavours and secrets from the different regions of Italy. He's also written two books about his relationship with food - including Taste, recounting the powerful journey he went through after throat cancer to rediscover his sense of taste, and What I Ate In One Year , a recollection of all the dishes he'd eaten in that time.
So when he decides to share some of his culinary tips and tricks with us, we pay attention. Including his recent social media video, where he's shown whipping up a most satiating, simple "no effort brunch" that only requires five ingredients: olive oil, eggs, Parmesan, wild garlic and just a bit of salt.Article continues below
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Sharing the video with his social media followers, Stanley starts with a well-oiled crepe pan. Then, he simply pours in a mixture of eggs, wild garlic, Parmesan and salt.
Pouring it into the crepe pan, you’re going to just let it "firm up a little bit and then just start moving it around" with a spatula.
Stanley adds that you could pop the pan into the oven, but he prefers his frittata served "a bit sloppy".
When it’s been on the pan for a little while, Stanley transfers it to a plate so he can flip it and then place it back onto the pan and let it cook on the other side briefly.
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After giving it a bit more of a stir, it’s ready to plate up. Grating a bit more wild garlic on top, the dish is ready in minutes. It really is that simple.
While it’s easy to blindly trust Stanley with most things, the only controversy around this dish is whether he called it the right thing.
Sure, we can all agree it sounds delicious. But is it a frittata, as Stanley claims, or is it an omelette? The comments on the post were clearly divided.
While both dishes are centered around eggs and a selection of fillings, frittatas are typically cooked slowly on the stove before being finished in the oven, allowing it to form a sort of crustless quiche. They are then typically cut up and served in slices.
So Stanley’s wild garlic - which is perfectly in season from March to around May - and Parmesan dish might be closer to an omelette, but what’s in a name? It looked tasty, and it was ready to eat in minutes.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
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