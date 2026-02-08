I’m skipping restaurants this Valentine’s Day and cooking a romantic three-course meal at home instead
From baked Camembert to chicken Kyivs and a showstopping dessert, this simple menu proves a stay-in date can feel just as special
Crowded restaurants, rushed service, and eye-watering set menus can take the shine off Valentine’s Day. Cooking at home, on the other hand, lets you set the pace, choose flavours you genuinely love, and spend the evening focused on each other.
This relaxed three-course menu is designed for exactly that. It feels indulgent without being complicated, with dishes that can be prepped ahead, finished quickly, and served straight to the table with minimal stress.
“A successful romantic meal isn’t about showing off, it’s about flow,” says food director Jen Bedloe. “Choose recipes that give you breathing space, balance richness with freshness, and save anything theatrical for the end, so you can enjoy the evening rather than rushing through it.”
From a shareable starter to a comforting main with classic sides, finished with a nostalgic dessert that’s perfect for lingering over, this menu delivers restaurant-level satisfaction with the comfort and intimacy only home cooking can offer.
Starter - Baked Camembert with hot honey
- Serves 2 | Prep 15 mins | Cook 30 mins
- Per serving: 376 cals, 23g fat, 14g sat fat, 22g carbs
INGREDIENTS
- 1 whole Camembert cheese (about 200g), the top scored in a criss-cross pattern
- Toasted sourdough, pickles, crudité veggies (chicory, radicchio, carrots, cucumber) and charcuterie, to serve
- For the hot honey:
- 100g runny honey
- 1 small garlic clove, crushed
- 1tbsp chilli flakes
- 1tbsp white wine vinegar
- 1 thyme sprig, plus extra leaves to garnish
METHOD
- 1 Heat the oven to 160C Fan. Put the honey ingredients in a small pan and gently simmer for 2-3 mins until fragrant.
- 2 Put the cheese in a snug-fitting dish. If it comes in a wooden box, you can bake it in that, removing any packaging or labels first. Drizzle over 2tbsp of the honey mix, top with the thyme sprig and bake on a tray for 25-30 mins until golden and bubbling.
- 3 Drizzle the cheese with another 1tbsp of the honey and serve while still hot, with toasted sourdough, plenty of colourful crudités, pickles and charcuterie, and garnished with thyme leaves.
Main course - Herby chicken Kyivs
- Serves 2 | Prep 20 mins | 20 mins cook
- Per serving: 580 cals, 32g fat, 19g sat fat, 15g carbs
INGREDIENTS
- 2 skinless chicken breasts
- 50g unsalted butter, softened
- 3 garlic cloves, crushed
- 50g finely chopped soft herbs (we used parsley and tarragon)
- Zest 1 lemon
- 50g Parmesan cheese, finely grated
- 4-5tbsp plain flour, seasoned, for dusting
- 1 medium egg, beaten
- 50g dried breadcrumbs (we used Japanese panko for extra crunch)
METHOD
- 1 Use a small, sharp knife to make a small incision in the side of each chicken breast, at the thickest part. Wiggle the knife to create a pocket through the middle of the breast, being careful not to go all the way through. Season well with salt and pepper.
- 2 In a small bowl, beat together the butter, garlic, herbs, lemon zest and half the cheese. Season well, then divide between the chicken, stuffing into the pockets.
- 3 Dust the chicken with flour, then coat in egg. Mix the breadcrumbs and remaining cheese and coat the chicken, pressing to make sure they are fully covered. Secure holes with toothpicks (to stop the butter leaking out), put on a tray and chill until ready to cook (up to 1 day ahead).
- 4 Heat the oven to 180C Fan. Heat 2cm of oil in a large frying pan until it shimmers. Fry the Kyivs on both sides until golden, then put on a baking tray and bake for 15 mins until cooked through.
- 5 Rest the Kyivs for 5 mins, then serve with the creamy mash and warm bean salad.
Creamy pomme puree
- Serves 2 | Prep 15 mins | Cook 20 Mins
- Per serving: 480 cals, 24g fat, 15g sat fat, 55g carb
INGREDIENTS
- 550g floury potatoes, peeled, cut into large, even chunks
- 100ml single cream
- 100ml whole milk
- 30g salted butter
- 2 garlic cloves, bashed
- 2 thyme sprigs
- 1-2tsp truffle oil (optional)
METHOD
- 1 Put the potatoes in a large pot and cover with water. Season with salt and bring to the boil. Cook for 15 mins. Drain and set aside in the colander to steam-dry for 5 mins.
- 2 While the potatoes cook, put the cream, milk, butter, garlic and thyme in a pan and bring to a simmer, then set aside for 10 mins.
- 3 While the potatoes are still hot, mash until smooth, then return to the pot. Gently warm the cream mixture again, discarding the garlic and thyme, then mix with the potato. Season well with salt and stir in a drizzle of truffle oil, if using.
Green beans with almonds
- Serves 2 | Prep 5 mins | Cook 10 mins
- Per serving: 150 cals, 11g fat, 2g sat fat, 5g carbs
INGREDIENTS
- 200g fine green beans, trimmed
- Knob unsalted butter
- 30g flaked almonds
- 1 shallot, finely sliced
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 1tsp Dijon mustard
- Zest and juice ½ lemon
METHOD
- 1 Cook the beans in a pot of salted boiling water for 2-3 mins until just tender. Drain, and refresh under cold water.
- 2 Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large frying pan and add the almonds. Cook, stirring, for 5-6 mins until golden and toasted. Add the shallot and cook for 2 mins until softened, then add the garlic and cook for 1 min. Stir in the beans, mustard and lemon juice.
- 3 Toss over a low heat until the beans are warmed through, then season with salt and pepper to taste. Top with the lemon zest to serve.
Dessert - Rhubarb and gin crêpes Suzette
- Serves 2 | Prep 15 mins | Cook 20 mins
- Per serving: 702 cals, 22g fat, 10g sat fat, 82g carbs
INGREDIENTS
- 3 large oranges, zest of 1, juice of 3
- 80g caster sugar
- 1tsp vanilla bean paste
- 120ml gin (we used rhubarb flavoured)
- 2-3 stalks rhubarb, trimmed, sliced into 3cm lengths
- 30g unsalted butter
- 4 crêpes (shop-bought or homemade)
- Whipped cream or ice cream, to serve
METHOD
- 1 In a large frying pan, combine the orange zest and juice, sugar, vanilla and gin. Stir over a medium heat until the sugar dissolves, then add the rhubarb. Cover and cook over a low heat for 5 mins until the rhubarb is tender but holding its shape.
- 2 Remove the rhubarb with a slotted spoon, leaving the liquid behind, and set aside. Increase the heat to high and simmer the liquid until reduced to a syrupy consistency (about 5 mins). Add the butter, stirring until it melts. Taste and adjust with more sugar if needed.
- 3 If using shop-bought crêpes, warm them according to pack instructions to make them more pliable, then fold into triangles and add to the pan, flipping to coat in the sauce. Warm over a low heat for 1-2 mins, then serve with the poached rhubarb and lightly whipped cream or ice cream.
