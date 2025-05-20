The best freezer friendly foods to save time and reduce waste

Whether you're a food prep pro and always batch cook for the weeks ahead or are guilty of regularly letting your fresh veggies wilt, it's important to know which foods freeze well - and the ones that don't.

High-water content foods tend to get mushy when defrosted, while fried foods and dairy don't always hold up well in the freezer (though there are exceptions). Some herbs and spices lose a little bit of potency when reheated, too.

The good news? Most foods freeze surprisingly well, and some meals taste just as good even after a few months. All that's required is a little prep and planning.

Foods that freeze really well

Hard cheeses

Hard cheeses like cheddar, parmesan and pecorino freeze well without much impact on flavour and can be added directly to sauces or grilled inside a toastie.

If you're storing them whole, ensure the block is cut to a uniform shape and wrap in parchment paper, then aluminium foil. Alternatively, you can grate the cheese into a ziplock bag - ensure no air gets inside and it's tightly sealed.

Chilli con carne

Not only is chilli con carne easy to make and a super satisfying comfort food, it also freezes and defrosts well, making it an ideal mid-week dinner when you don't have hours to slave over the stove.

Simply cool it down after cooking and add it to an airtight container and pop in the freezer as soon as you can. It will last for around three months, and can be easily reheated in a pan or in the microwave.

Tomato sauce

Homemade tomato sauce is a great freezer-friendly meal and so much healthier than shop-bought sauces. Simply allow the sauce to cool completely and portion it into airtight freezer bags, ready for next time you want to use it. We recommend freezing it flat for easy thawing, avoiding freezing large quantities in the same container.

Herb-infused butters

You can freeze any butter, but the beauty of making your own garlicky, herb-infused butter is that you can also use up any herbs that have been in the fridge for a few days at the same time.

Simply add finely chopped herbs to softened butter (parsley works particularly well) and some minced garlic if you wish. Roll it into a tube, cover with cling film and parchment paper and put in the freezer. You can cut individual portions as you need them.

Chicken tikka masala

Depending on the recipe you use, chicken tikka masala can be fairly labour-intensive to make, but if you double your quantities, it doesn't take that much extra effort and means you can freeze the rest. S

Simply allow it to cool after cooking, store it in an airtight container and eat it within three months. Your future self will be grateful.

Pork ragu

The ultimate comfort meal, pork ragu freezes really well, and you can freeze and reheat it with pretty minimal impact on its flavour. We don't recommend freezing it with pasta, though; that will always taste better when it's whipped up fresh.

For extra convenience, cook it in the slow cooker; it should come together in less than five hours.

Breakfast burritos

A great grab-and-go meal that can be heated from frozen without the need to thaw or defrost it, breakfast burritos are one of our favourite freezer-friendly meals.

There are endless recipe varieties here, but a simple but tasty choice is to scramble eggs along with peppers and onions, while tray baking a pack of sausages. Assemble them inside each burrito, sprinkle grated cheese on top and then roll the burritos in foil before adding them to a zip lock bag.

Simply pop them in the microwave whenever you want to eat them - or cook them on the skillet for a crispier finish.

Sponge cakes

Ever found yourself furiously baking a cake the night before someone's birthday, or a bake sale that had slipped your mind? Make that a thing of the past by baking ahead and freezing your sponge cakes.

Allow them to cool fully before wrapping them tightly in cling foil. You can either wrap each sponge individually or separate them with a piece of parchment paper. While they will last a little longer, we'd recommend defrosting within a month. To defrost, move your cakes to the fridge and allow them to thaw overnight.

Spinach

You wouldn't be alone if you often struggle to finish a full bag of spinach and find yourself throwing out the wilted bits at the end. Make that a thing of the past and freeze whatever you won't immediately use - simply blanche the spinach, squeeze the water out and then divide into individual portions in freezer bags.

Short on time? You can skip the blanching, but you might find this impacts the colour and flavour upon thawing.

Cooked rice

Cooking rice isn't difficult, but it can be time-consuming, so your future self will be thankful if you prepare some cook-ahead bags to store in the freezer. It's important to cool the rice quickly before freezing - ideally, you should freeze it within an hour of cooking. To speed up this process, portion it into small airtight containers and place them in cold water.

Store them in the freezer, then thaw in the fridge or at room temperature when you're ready to eat. Just remember, rice cannot be reheated more than once.

Red pepper soup

A hearty lunch when you're working from home or a great healthy dinner idea when served with grilled cheese, red pepper soup comes together quickly and freezes really well. Roast red peppers in the oven and sauté onions and carrots before adding garlic, tomato paste and aromatics. Transfer the roasted red peppers to the pan along with stock and allow them to cook for a while before blending until silky smooth.

You can also add coconut milk or cream, but it will freeze better if you skip these.

Macaroni cheese

Macaroni cheese generally freezes well, but with a few caveats. Creamier, heavier versions will freeze better, as will casserole-style batches. We also recommend slightly undercooking the pasta so it doesn't go mushy when reheated.

After cooking, cool, portion and freeze in airtight containers and it will be good for up to three months.

Fish pie

Most fish pies, packed with veggies and topped with potatoes, will freeze well, but we'd avoid freezing any recipes that include boiled eggs, as the eggs will taste rubbery once defrosted. Otherwise, cook, cool, cover and freeze.

Fresh berries

Frozen berries are perfect for smoothies. They not only taste great but also add texture and naturally cool your drink. Wash your berries, dry them and freeze them on a single layer on parchment paper. Once they're frozen, transfer them to a ziplock bag, and they're ready to add directly to the blender.

Chopped up herbs - but not all

Frozen herbs are a great thing to have on hand in your freezer, especially herbs that you rarely use a whole pack of in one week. Simply clean, chop and coat in a neutral oil and freeze in a thin layer in a ziplock bag. As with most foods, ensure there is some space in the bag but that it's completely air-tight so that water crystals can't get in.

Herbs like basil and mint are fine to freeze, but they generally lose their flavour in the process, whereas parsley, dill, coriander and chives freeze much better.

Bread

Bread freezes incredibly well and you can freeze most varieties. For ease, we recommend slicing it first so you can just use the quantity you need rather than having to defrost the whole loaf.

Simple breads like sourdough will naturally freeze better than ones containing dairy, like brioche.

Meatballs

You can freeze meatballs either raw or cooked, and thanks to their small size, they also defrost pretty quickly, making them a great, speedy midweek meal option. We'd recommend cooking them before freezing, though; this way, you can also freeze them in sauce, and you'll also be able to reheat them faster without cooking them after thawing.

Chickpea curry

Healthy, filling and packed with protein and fibre, a chickpea curry is a healthy and satisfying choice, and it can often be made using cupboard staples. Happily, it also freezes well and can be stored for up to three months.

Oat milk

Heading on holiday and trying to use up (or preserve) everything in your fridge? There's no need to throw out your oat milk! Decant it into a freezer-safe container or ice cube tray and defrost as you need it.

Be aware that the texture will change, and it may become grainier and separated, so you probably won't enjoy drinking it straight, but it will work well for baking, cooking or in smoothies and iced drinks.

Peri peri chicken

Another great make-ahead choice, marinate chicken breasts and boneless thighs in a peri peri sauce overnight before tray baking. Double the quantities so you have a delicious meal in the moment, and you can save half for later. Let the chicken cool completely and store in freezer-safe, airtight containers. Wrap individual portions in foil or cling film if you're likely to defrost individual pieces separately.

Carrot and coriander soup

Most soups freeze pretty well, especially pureed and chunky ones. Generally, soups with dairy, pasta or noodles become a bit mushy after freezing. All of which makes carrot and coriander soup the perfect freezer-friendly soup. Simply cook, cool, portion and freeze. You can reheat it directly from the freezer and top with fresh herbs and croutons for an extra flourish.

Hearty stews

Is there anything more warming than a hearty stew? Allow it to cool after cooking and move into into a freezer-friendly container. Ideally, allow a little room for expansion, but ensure the container is completely airtight. You can reheat it from frozen on the stove, just add a splash of water or extra stock.

Falafel

Cooked falafel is nearly always better when it's fresh, as it's hard to replicate that beautifully crispy texture after freezing it. But it's not impossible, and you can pop them directly in the oven or air fryer from frozen.

Chopped up chilli

Got some leftover chilis or find you only use small quantities at a time? Then pop them in the freezer for later. Simply wash, chop and put them in a single layer of parchment paper in the freezer. Once they've hardened, pop them into a ziplock bag.

Whole tomatoes

Freezing tomatoes requires basically no prep as there's no need to blanch, peel or chop them. Simply wash and pop in a freezer-friendly container. They will change texture and flavour a little when thawed, so we definitely won't recommend using them for salads, however, they'll work well in tomato sauces.

Bolognese

Bolognese freezes beautifully and is an ideal midweek meal, as all you need to do is boil some fresh pasta while you reheat the sauce on the stovetop. Ideally, you should thaw it in the fridge the night before, but you can also cook from frozen.

To store, cook, cool, transfer to a freezer-safe container and eat within three months.

Lentil dahl

You can store dahl in the freezer for up to three months, making it a great option to batch cook. Freeze it in small portions for speedy defrosting and minimal wastage.

Tomato paste

Save money by buying tomato puree in larger jars or cans and freeze small portions, ready to use whenever you need them. Either fill up ice cube trays or freeze tablespoon-sized portions on parchment paper, gathering them together in a zip lock bag once they've solidified.

Avocado (for certain uses)

Like many fruits and veggies, avocados can be frozen, but because of their high water content, their flavour and texture will change once frozen. That means they will still work in smoothies or blitzed into salad dressings, but we wouldn't advise eating them alone once defrosted.

To freeze, simply slice, squeeze over a little bit of lemon and place into freezer bags.

Milk

Milk freezes surprisingly well; just remove it from its carton and decant it into an airtight BPA-free container. To defrost, move it to the fridge to thaw or place it inside a wide dish filled with warm water to expedite the process.

While you will be able to drink it directly, freezing milk can change the flavour and texture slightly, so it will work best in cooking, baking or inside smoothies.

Shepherd's pie

Shepherd's pie freezes beautifully, whether you freeze individual portions or the whole tray. Simply allow it to cool, then chill it for two hours and wrap it in several layers of cling film. You can defrost it directly in the oven, just allow for extra cooking time.

Lasagne

The ultimate comfort food, lasagne freezes better than most other pasta dishes because of its dense, layered structure, which means the pasta doesn't get mushy when it's reheated, and it tends to generally hold its shape.

For the best outcome, freeze in individual portions.