Genius ways to reinvent your roast dinner with creative tips and tricks

There’s nothing quite as good as a roast when it comes to gathering friends and family over good food and drink, whether for Sunday lunch, Thanksgiving, Christmas dinner or simply just because.

The centrepiece is the main event, of course – chicken, lamb, pork, beef or plant-based alternatives – together with all the trimmings (think goose-fat roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings the size of your head, pigs-in-blankets that prove they aren’t just for Christmas and gorgeously-glazed carrots dusted with a sprinkling of nutmeg).

Then there’s the starter – a retro prawn cocktail is a classic for a reason, while a warming homemade soup always goes down a storm – not to mention pudding: apple crumble drowning in custard or sticky toffee pudding with a scoop (or two) of ice-cream.

And we haven’t even mentioned the other bits and pieces that make a roast so ritualistic: bloody Marys to kick things off, smooth jazz in the background and board games and digestifs at the end. Indeed, a roast might just be our favourite moment of any given week.

But changes are afoot, if a poll by Weber , the BBQ company, is anything to go by. Indeed, the data reveals that Londoners are the most adventurous in the UK with regards to a traditional Sunday roast, instead opting for distinct cultural styles and more diverse flavours. Only 53% living in the capital said gravy would go with a roast, for example, with 26% preferring chilli sauce, 15% choosing curry sauce and 10% going for a salsa. More broadly, 80% of the nation agreed they are becoming more adventurous with their Sunday lunch, although 95% agreed that the roast is still very much alive and well.

So, how do you shake things up when you enjoy one every Sunday or simply to make it feel a bit different when putting on a spread for a special celebration?

Here, we round up 32 ways to reinvent your roast - applause guaranteed.

32 ideas for reinventing your roast

Serve up a sharing concept

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sharing concepts have swept the country for the past couple of years, so why not recreate the feel of a restaurant from the comfort of home? Rather than plate up individual portions of meat and veg, present everything on a family-style feasting platter in the centre of the table – or on the kitchen worktop – for everyone to dig in and help themselves. Beautiful, vintage-style serveware can be snapped up for next to nothing on the likes of eBay or Etsy.

Use unusual cuts

(Image credit: Oren, London)

“Using cuts of meat such as beef short ribs or ox cheeks is an amazing way to impress your guests with a flavourful roast and can be easily adjusted to suit the time you have available,” explains Oden Oren, chef-founder of Oren neighbourhood restaurant and bar in London. “They can be prepared a few days in advance and kept in their braising or cooking liquids, and will actually taste better later!”

Bring on the bloody Marys

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nothing says ‘Sunday roast’ quite like a bloody Mary to begin proceedings, particularly when it’s got a kick! Whether on a console or counter, set up everything guests need to mix and muddle their own fiery creations, from a variety of vodka and a huge jug of tomato juice to celery sticks, Tabasco, horseradish, lemon and salt and pepper. You can even throw in a few more unusual options, too – crispy bacon rashers or king prawns as garnishes, anyone?

Be quick about it

(Image credit: Hansom Restaurant, Yorkshire)

“The mistake most people make with roast chicken is cooking it for far too long,” says Ruth Hansom, chef-owner at her eponymous restaurant in Bedale, Yorkshire. “Roast chicken is one of the nation’s favourite dishes, but it often ends up dry and overcooked. I like to cook the chicken fast at 200°C in a fan-assisted oven, having removed the legs from the crown so they can be cooked separately, as they take a bit longer and are far more forgiving than breast.” She explains: “The entire thing takes around 30 minutes to roast. The crown is cooked alongside the legs for 20 minutes, then it’s removed as the legs are left to cook for a further 10 minutes while the crown rests.”

Make Yorkshire pudding the dessert

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not dissimilar to choux pastry – light, airy and slightly savoury – it’s hardly surprising that Yorkshire puddings make a fantastic base for a sweet topping. Simple combinations include a scoop of vanilla ice cream in the centre, while the more adventurous amongst you might like to experiment with the likes of honey and butter, chocolate ganache and sea salt, or peanut butter and strawberry jam (a spin on the classic PB&J combo).

Spice things up

(Image credit: Atul Kochhar)

Twice-Michelin-starred chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Atul Kochhar knows a thing or two about great taste. He says: “Roast chicken is such a great dish that’s adored by millions of people around the world. Given that it’s so versatile, it lends itself perfectly to being rubbed with a spice to reinvent your roast and create something truly exciting. My roast chicken features a spice mix of coriander and fennel seeds, star anise, peppercorns, cinnamon, cloves, turmeric and sweet paprika. It’s mixed with butter, cream cheese, brioche crumbs, tarragon and lemon zest, then rubbed under the skin and over the entire bird. The roast chicken is then served with a simple gravy made using the roasting juices, plus baby carrots tossed with garlic, coriander seeds, pine nuts, orange juice and zest; and a bread sauce that’s fragrant with cloves, curry powder and bay, stirred with a generous knob of butter.”

Use up your leftovers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A roast doesn’t have to finish and end on a Sunday. Why not benefit from the time and effort it takes to cook one by turning your leftovers into something truly delicious throughout the week, whether meat and veg topped with potato in a shepherd’s piece, fried in a pan ‘til crispy for bubble ‘n’ squeak or shredded and added with loads of cheese in a taco? Better still, make more roast potatoes than you need on the day, freeze and turn them into a breakfast hash whenever you like with veggies and bacon topped with a fried egg.

Focus on quality

(Image credit: Nigel Haworth)

“The most important tip I can give you for upgrading your roast is to seek out local, independent food suppliers offering fresh, quality ingredients, from butchers to fishmongers and greengrocers,” advises Nigel Haworth, chef patron at The Three Fishes in Mitton, Lancashire. “Ask where things come from, question how they’re grown and what makes them special. Local ingredients won’t let you down – it’s the taste and provenance that will make a difference to both your table, and let’s face it, the planet!”

Slice your spuds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Potatoes are one of the most versatile vegetables available, so – as nice as they are – why do we return to roasted spuds each and every Sunday? To mix thing up, slice them thinly but not all the way through, then roast with butter, herbs and loads of salt for hasselbacks – as much of a visual treat as they are an edible one.

Roast a whole fish

(Image credit: The Seaside Boarding House, Dorset)

Fancy fish rather than meat for your roast? That’s the advice given by Seldon Curry, head chef of The Seaside Boarding House , found on the rugged Jurassic Coast. “For one thing, it takes less time to cook,” he reveals, “but you can also buy a fish that’s the perfect size for a small group of people and ask your fishmonger to do the messy bits so it’s fairly low effort. I like to roast a whole turbot or brill and serve it with a butter-and-caper sauce, seasonal greens and potatoes. Accompanied by a delicious bottle of white, it’s different, impressive and oh-so chic.”

Make it a ‘potluck’ party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Short on time or strapped for cash? In this day and age, it’s absolutely fine to ask friends and family to chip in by each bringing a dish to collectively contribute to the meal, from a starter to sides and the dessert. It’s fun, communal and results in a variety of dishes for added interest and surprise. It’s called a ‘potluck’ party and you’re bang on-trend.

Just add chocolate

(Image credit: Pavyllon, London)

“If you’re making gravy with red wine, don’t forget to add a square or two of dark chocolate,” advises Benjamin Ferra Y Castell, head chef at Pavyllon London , the Michelin-starred French restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel in London. “This will give extra body to your sauce.”

Bring on the braise

(Image credit: Bavette, Leeds)

“My top tip is to do a braise,” says the chef and owner of neighbourhood bistro Bavette in Leeds, Sandy Jarvis. “It can be done ahead of time and frees up a lot of oven space. My favourite is lamb shoulder. You can braise the lamb in stock overnight and shred it up with the reduced cooking liquid, which can also double up as the gravy. If you really want roast meat, you could always do a slow-roast pork belly. It takes about two hours and can be done before the oven even needs to be turned up for the roasties.”

Host a DIY station

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A great way of engaging guests and creating interaction is to enable them to build their own roast by serving up the main components – centrepiece and trimmings – alongside the condiments and seasonings. It’s a bit of fun and encourages conversation as people pile on the things they love the most. Plus, you can get quite creative! Just call it a buffet, 2.0.

Serve up a Sunday traybake

(Image credit: Belling)

Here’s a bright idea: why not serve up a traybake as a spin on the traditional Sunday roast? The star recipe in the Belling Energy-Saving Recipe Book , this fun alternative can be on the table in as little as 40 minutes and uses 62% less energy than the usual lunch. Chicken thighs are seasoned then rubbed with thyme, garlic and lemon-infused oil before being popped in a roasting tin along with potatoes, carrots, parsnips and red onion. Lipsmackingly good.

Combine different centrepieces

(Image credit: Sucre, London)

Focusing on ‘fire dining’ with a dramatic fireplace and wood oven taking centrestage, Sucre in London knows how to impress a crowd. Executive chef Jack Godik is full of good ideas: “If I’m cooking a roast at home, I usually go for chicken and include creamed cabbage with pancetta as a side when I’m feeling particularly gluttonous. I always brine my chicken to keep the meat super-moist and seasoned – even if it’s a bit overcooked, it’ll never dry out – and stuff the skin with a garlic and herb butter for crispiness and flavour. Generally, I think we should be combining different meats, rather than choosing one and having FOMO about the others. Platters of beef, pork, chicken and lamb – just like a chop house.”

Supersize your steak

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rather than serving up the traditional roast topside, rump or sirloin this Sunday, why not dial up the drama with a theatrical and supersized tomahawk steak? Once you’ve allowed it to reach room temperature, simply sear the crust in a piping-hot pan together with butter and herbs before finishing in the oven to pink perfection. Present in the centre of the table on a family-style platter and cue the 'oohs' and 'aahs'.

Power-up your pudding

(Image credit: Jackson Boxer)

“For me, a good Yorkshire pudding cooks in the dripping of the roasting joint and is most delicious cooked with roasted beef,” says Jackson Boxer, who splits his time between Brunswick House and Dove in London, where he is chef-proprietor, and Cowley Manor , Jackson Boxer at The Corner and Henri at Henrietta Experimental , where he is culinary director. “I wanted to cook a large Yorkshire pudding in beef fat. It was good but needed something extra, so I introduced a large marrowbone to the baking dish, which rendered out into the pan during the cook, flavouring the pudding but which you could also tear and dip the pudding into. I then finished it with a green garlic butter to add a bit of aromatic pungency and some Sunday gravy made from roasted bones, red wine, root vegetables and parsley breadcrumb. The whole thing is insanely delicious!”

Switch up your stuffing

(Image credit: Henrock, Cumbria)

“My favourite thing to do for a roast is to play about with the stuffing for a decadent porchetta,” says the head chef at Simon Rogan’s Henrock in the Lake District, Mark McCabe. “Instead of sticking to the classic garlic, lemon and herb filling, why not caramelise some pears or apples in butter and season them with smoky chipotle flakes, sumac and thyme, or even some shiso, if you can get hold of it?” He adds: “Spread the mix all over the inside of a good, free-range pork belly and roll tight, tying with butcher’s string, before seasoning generously with salt and roil. Roast in a hot oven until the skin is super-crispy and the pork inside is meltingly soft.”

Make it a mini roast

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To avoid waste, or cater to a smaller crowd, why not roast smaller cuts of meat – breasts and crowns, for example, or partridge, guinea fowl and quail – rather than a whole joint or bigger bird? Petit plates can be just as impressive when you consider the elements carefully while feeling even more personalised for guests.

Have a skinful

(Image credit: Rick Stein Restaurants)

Son of seafood king Rick Stein and chef-director at Rick Stein Restaurants, Jack Stein, knows his way around a spud. He says: “My top tip for making the tastiest roast potatoes is to add the peel to the water as you boil them, as the skin carries so much flavour that shouldn't be wasted. Make sure the water is bubbling before you pop it in, then boil for 15 to 20 minutes with plenty of salt and gently strain before adding to a pre-heated pan with vegetable oil. Coat thoroughly in the oil and roast for about an hour, turning every 20 minutes to ensure a nice golden exterior. Just before serving, drizzle with some duck fat and black pepper – doing this at the end provides the taste without compromising on using vegetable oil, which burns at a higher heat for extra crunch.”

Get creative with condiments

(Image credit: Swinton Estate, Yorkshire)

“Don’t forget vegetarians at your roast or even vegetables on your plate,” advises chef Josh Barnes, the namesake chef behind Chef’s Table at the Swinton Estate in Yorkshire. “I make a shio koji paste – a Japanese condiment that combines fermented rice, salt and water – and brush this over the veggies to be roasted. It’s especially good for squashes, onions and leeks, and makes all your veggies rich and filling with a lovely caramelisation. The natural enzymes in shio koji break down proteins and enhance flavours. You definitely don’t need to be vegetarian to enjoy some on your plate!”

Go with a triple threat

(Image credit: Farlham Hall Hotel & Restaurant, Cumbria)

“My preferred indulgence to accompany a roast is triple-cooked chips using the robust Maris Piper potato,” reveals Hrishikesh Desai, chef-patron at Cumbria’s Farlam Hall Hotel & Restaurant . “Peeled (or simply washed, if I’m feeling rustic), cut into generous wedges and boiled in heavily salted water starting from cold, these chips are simmered until just tender. A double fry – first at 130°C to create a pillowy-soft interior, then at 190°C for that golden, crisp exterior – yields the ultimate chip. A final flourish of smoked paprika, aged Parmesan and a twist of black pepper completes this perfect accompaniment.”

Get saucy

(Image credit: Glenapp Castle, Scotland)

Executive sous chef at Glenapp Castle , Scotland, Aaron Connolly explains: “To modernise a roast, it’s important to enhance flavours with fresh, seasonal ingredients. Start by making your own sauces, like spring onions and cucumber for mint sauce using fresh mint, which grows best in early spring; for beef, grate fresh horseradish and mix it with cream and crème fraiche for a richer, more vibrant sauce.”

Try a bit of tamarind

(Image credit: The Cinnamon Collection, London)

Vivek Singh, CEO and executive chef of The Cinnamon Collection of restaurants in London, has a secret ingredient: tamarind. He explains: “Whatever sides you go for, a simple jar of tamarind pulp will bring them to life. Add it to your vegetables or potatoes in the last five minutes when they’re almost roasted, and it will make everything taste so much fresher, livelier and lighter as it cuts through all the fat. Thank me later!’’

Tap into third-culture cuisine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Third-culture cuisine is all the rage on social media and blends multiple cultural influences seamlessly into a single dish. Think Shanghainese-style meatballs, shawarma bangers and mash, and Thai green curry shepherd’s pie. For a third-culture take on a traditional roast, why not take your cues from the Caribbean? Jerk chicken, rice and peas, roast potatoes and Yorkshire puddings (yes, really).

Fire up the BBQ

(Image credit: Napoleon Grills)

Martin Sobey, UK manager at Napoleon Grills , says: "Those who BBQ year-round will know that roasting chicken is one of the easiest and tastiest ways to feed friends and family. One of the first things to check is the height of your BBQ and that your food can sit on the grill without touching the lid once closed. Some early preparation also goes a long way – investing in a roasting pan that drops neatly into the space where your cooking grids are will ensure an even flavour, and if you want to up your grilling game, then a roasting rack is even better for convection and airflow. If it’s poultry you enjoy, then we recommend purchasing a specific beer can chicken-roaster that allows you to flavour and infuse the meat with liquids like beer, colas, wine, ciders and even stock, as well as adding crushed garlic and herbs for an extra flavour punch. Roasting using a charcoal or gas BBQ is always recommended with the lid down. For a typical roast chicken that feeds 4-6 people, you’re looking to pre-heat the grill to around 350°F with a cooking time of between 45-60 minutes, all depending on when the meat reaches a doneness temperature of 165°F."

Opt for octopus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a summer roast, why not take your cues from the Mediterranean diet by grilling or braising an octopus and serving it on a thick wooden board with garlicky potatoes? Evoking all the rustic vibes of a Greek taverna, octopus is simpler to prepare and cook than you might think, while it’s certain to be a conversation starter around the table. Serve al fresco for an authentic summer roast.

Try orange wine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Choosing between red and white wine to complement your roast? Shake things up this Sunday by making like the cool kids and serving orange wine. This on-trend tipple – otherwise known as skin-contact white wine, skin-fermented white wine or simply amber wine – is made using white grapes but gets its deeper colour from extended skin contact during fermentation, not dissimilar to red wine. It’s usually dry with citrus, floral, earthy or nutty flavours and pairs beautifully with the robustness of a roast.

Style up a tablescape

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gorgeous tablescapes shouldn’t just be for Christmas and the like, so make a little effort when you’re entertaining by ensuring the setting matches what you’re serving. Think pressed linen tablecloth, layered crockery – a bowl for soup placed on top of a plate for the main – complemented by your best silverware and dazzling glasses. Finish with a centrepiece, such as flowers or candles staggered at different heights, together with placenames for guests. Remember, it’s the details that count.

Call the shots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For something unique, serve up your homemade soup in shot glasses rather than bowls, adding a bit of fun to proceedings while avoiding filling people up. Butternut squash soup that’s spiked with a little chilli oil or cauliflower soup topped with a splash of truffle oil are surefire winners, but the flavour combinations are endless. Start as you mean to carry on, as they say.

Box it up

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Doggy bags? They’re back with a bang at restaurants and there’s no shame in asking for one, so why not create cute boxes or bags for friends and family to take leftovers home with them after a roast? Adding a nice touch and avoiding food waste, the boxes or bags can be loaded with everything from meat and veg to cheese and dessert.